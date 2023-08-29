'20km run to burn off Double McSpicy set': Personal trainer breaks down calories of popular McDonald's meals

We all have a soft spot when it comes to fast food. However, there's a price to pay for indulgence – not just for your wallet, but for your waistline too.

Ever wondered just how much effort it takes to offset McDonald's mouthwatering Double McSpicy meal?

Well, personal trainer Leon Tan did the math for us.

In a TikTok video, Leon did a full calorie and macro breakdown on the iconic Double McSpicy that almost every Singaporean loves, based on the information provided on the official McDonald's website.

The burger alone is a "whooping 833 calories". And if you get the upsized set, the large fries will set you back around 512 calories.

In total, you will be consuming about 1,300 calories, he explained, and it will take you about "20km to burn off that Double McSpicy set". He references the website Marathonhandbook and notes that this is an approximation as "caloric burn differs from person to person".

Before you champion your beloved burger as a protein-packed meal, Leon is here to set the record straight.

"You can't even use the excuse that you want to eat it for the protein," he pointed out, emphasising that the protein content is merely 18 per cent at 38g.

Alternatively, he suggested opting for the Quarter Pounder burger. At 507 calories, it boasts a more favourable protein percentage of 25 per cent at 32g.

Or you can skip the fries and go for the single-patty McSpicy instead, which has only 541 calories.

The only fish burger on the McDonald's menu also got analysed.

The Filet-O-Fish is a much better option than the aforementioned burgers as it only has 332 calories. With that said, Leon highlighted that it has a pretty low protein content of only 15g, which makes up just 18 per cent of its total calories.

While opting for the Double Filet-O-Fish may seem like a better choice, Leon mentioned that its protein content of 24g accounts for only 20 per cent of its calories.

Navigating the McDonald's menu

For a low-calorie, high-protein meal, Leon's recommendations include the Grilled Chicken McWrap and the Grilled Chicken Salad.

The former contains a modest 361 calories with a generous protein content of 23g, while the latter offers only 173 calories but a substantial 20g of protein.

He also included some items on the menu that are well under 300 calories such as the hamburger and a box of six-piece nuggets.

Start your day right with a good breakfast, right? Well, that's possible even at McDonalds.

Leon suggested that the McMuffins, excluding the fried chicken patty options, are a reasonable choice. They are relatively low in calories and around 25 per cent of protein.

Before you go for the hotcake meal in all its syrupy glory, he also cautioned that it only has 9g of protein but comes with 560 calories.

ALSO READ: Is the new sambal up to scratch? I try McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger 2.0 to find out

