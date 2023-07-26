Is the new sambal up to scratch? I try McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger 2.0 to find out

In 2022, McDonald's celebrated Singapore's birthday by releasing a laksa-inspired burger.

For this year though, it's a much more familiar burger.

The Nasi Lemak Burger is set to return on July 27 after a four-year hiatus.

As AsiaOne's unofficial McDonald's correspondent, I took it upon myself to give this special burger a try.

What intrigued me the most was the sambal that'd be slathered onto the burger.

A good, punchy sambal can do wonders to any nasi lemak, whether it's in burger form or not.

Also, props to McDonald's for picking out the perfect location for the exclusive preview.

I was, for lack of a better word, transported to "Kampong McDonald's". Pretty apt considering that the menu is an ode to Singapore's birthday and culture.

Before getting to try the burger, there were some old-school games to play with and we even got a quick tour around the kampong.

These activities were great because when lunchtime came around, my belly was well and truly rumbling.

Do you like it sloppy?

Straight off the bat, the first adjective that popped in my head when trying the Nasi Lemak Burger - sloppy.

There was a fair amount of sambal on the burger and I was definitely not complaining.

The fried chicken patty is seasoned decently enough, and it sits between two burger buns along with a fried egg, slices of cucumber and some caramelised onions.

The friendly McDonald's staff mentioned how this year's Nasi Lemak Burger (from $8.30) is not quite the same as the previous rendition.

Instead of a sweet condiment, McDonald's has opted for a savoury sambal which they claim brings more umami to the entire burger.

After my first few bites, I sat and waited for the spice kick to arrive but, disappointingly, it never really did.

Don't get me wrong, there's nothing bad with the burger per se. But I might have gotten my hopes up about the new-and-improved sambal.

I do admit that I prefer my nasi lemak sambal on the more fiery side. Therefore, McDonald's latest offering is a tad too sweet for me.

What did cheer me up was the sight of potato wedges ($4.50) which I can't wait to have during my next McDonald's visit.

Other menu items unveiled at the event were the Bandung Frappe ($4.75 for small, $4.95 for medium) and Cocoa-nut Pie ($1.70).

While not exactly mind-blowing, these two items would be ideal for a blazing hot day or if you've got a sweet tooth.

Final verdict

While I acknowledge the Nasi Lemak Burger is an attempt to honour local food heritage, having a classic dish like nasi lemak formulated into a burger feels a little off to me.

But that's a separate issue altogether.

If I was asked the straightforward question: "Is the Nasi Lemak Burger a good burger?"

My answer would be yes, it probably is.

All the elements of the burger work well together and nothing is too overpowering. It's just a bit of a shame that the sambal isn't spicy enough for me, but that's my personal preference.

Come July 27, you can give it a go and taste it for yourself.

