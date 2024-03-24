21 places for high tea in Singapore: Updated with 1-for-1 deals

It's said that the tradition of high tea started as a way to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner for the nobility who were peckish.

What better way to while away the afternoon than with tea and an assortment of delectable scones and crumpets while gossiping about what's happening around town like what the ladies on Bridgerton do?

Whatever it is, we're glad this tradition continues and there are a whole lot of restaurants here that serve up an indulgent feast. Here's a list of some of the best places for high tea in Singapore. Read on till the end to find out how you can score 1-for-1 deals and discounts!

Best places to go for high tea in Singapore

Best high tea in Singapore Price per person (unless otherwise stated) Tsuta $19.80++ (for 2 pax) TWG Tea $25++ to $92++ Violet Oon $58++ – $59++ (for 2 pax) Arteastiq $68++ to $138++ (for 2 pax) The Marmalade Pantry $78++ (for 2 pax) Lobby Lounge & Bar, Holiday Inn®️ Singapore Orchard City Centre $78++ (for 2 pax) Lime Patisserie (ParkRoyal Collection Pickering) $88++ (for 2 pax) Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa $88++ (for 2 pax) Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel $48++ to $58++ Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis $48++ Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore $50++ Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore $50++ to $52++ Tea Lounge, Conrad Singapore Orchard $52++ to $72++ The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore $52++ to $58++ The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore $53++ to $58++ ANTI:DOTE, Fairmont Singapore $58++ The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore $62++ to $68++ Colony and Republic The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore $65++ (Colony), $68++ (Republic) ATLAS $65++ L’Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel $65++ to $68++ Atrium and Pacific Marketplace, Pan Pacific Singapore $68++ to $88++ The Astor Grill, The St. Regis Singapore $75++ to $95++

Tsuta

The Michelin-starred ramen place has launched a Japanese-style high tea offer from just $19.80++ for two persons. It's done DIY style and you can choose up to six items from a curated menu of more than 30 savoury and sweet items, which includes the mala mazesoba, kakiage don, yaki gyoza, aburi niku, matcha bavaro, strawberry daifuku and many more. Some items have a small extra cost. If you're the type to imbibe, there's 1 hour of free flow highballs for $16.80++.

Location: 313@Somerset, #01-17, 313 Orchard Road, 238895

Website: https://www.tsuta.com/

TWG TEA

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2EeFV4JoBX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The elevated local brand with a luxury aesthetic, TWG Tea offers several tea time set menus at its outlets. There are four types of high tea sets. The 1837 tea time set menu for instance gets you a hot/iced tea and a choice of two baked muffins or scones. If you want something more filling, the CHIC set gets you the same thing + an assortment of finger sandwiches. Prices range from $25++ to $92++.

Locations: Republic Plaza, Raffles City, Swissôtel The Stamford, Marina Bay Sands, Takashimaya (B2 and L2), ION Orchard, Changi Terminal 1, T2, T3, T4

Website: https://twgtea.com/

Violet Oon

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3w8Cu7sRgg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The grand dame of Nyonya cuisine offers a Singapore high tea set priced at $58++ and $59++ (for two) at her eponymous restaurant. Of course, you'll be getting local flavours including a medley of Peranakan delights.

Expect items such as kueh pie tee, kueh dah dah, and bubur cha cha panna cotta. Note that each outlet has different items, so check the menu before making a reservation.

Locations: ION Orchard #03-28/29, National Kitchen #02–01, National Gallery Singapore

Website: https://violetoon.com/

Arteastiq

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0lYo8HtSjI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Known for its art jam sessions, Arteastiq offers several high tea sets for one and two persons at its Mandarin Gallery and Jewel outlets. The Dream Afternoon Teasery ($68 for two persons) offers starters and a variety of innovative savoury morsels and desserts that include a fusion of Asian and Western flavours.

High tea sets are priced at $68, $88, $128 and $138 for two persons.

Locations: Mandarin Gallery #04-14/15 333A, Changi Jewel #05-201

Website: https://www.arteastiq.com/

The Marmalade Pantry

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2JWeG4sbUc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The homegrown bistro, which has been around since 1999, is a popular spot for tea. The menu ($78++ for two) features local flavours with contemporary techniques. Check the website to find out what's available for tea. Different outlets also have different promotions.

At the time of writing, the Anchorpoint outlet has a 1-for-1 promo for Afternoon Tea when you pay by Mastercard.

Locations: ION Orchard, Anchorpoint, Novena, Downtown, Bugis

Website: https://www.themarmaladepantry.com.sg/

Lobby Lounge & Bar, Holiday Inn®️ Singapore Orchard City Centre

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C31OtexMrx2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Unwind at the hotel's chic lobby with a mate and nibble on some tea-time treats. Served in wooden cases that display the aesthetic-looking treats to their advantage, you'll appreciate the presentation before tucking into the morsels. The hotel's afternoon tea menu changes regularly.

Right now, there's the Berrylicious Afternoon High Tea which features a variety of sweets and savouries incorporating a variety of berries. Say hello to antioxidants and vitamins!

Location: Level 1, Lobby, 11 Cavenagh Road Singapore 229616

Website: https://singaporeorchard.holidayinn.com/

Lime Patisserie (ParkRoyal Collection Pickering)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqnQvbzvgP-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Grab a mate and head out for high tea at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering’s Lime restaurant. The Tiers of Joy afternoon tea set ($88++ per set) includes unlimited servings of Bacha coffee and TWG tea. Of course, it comes with a variety of sweet and savoury delights served on a tiered stand.

Savoury bites come with a seafood twist such as salmon tartine, and mini boston lobster brioche, while sweet treats include lush lemon mousse cake and strawberry choux au craquelin.

Location: Lime Patisserie, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289 Website: https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pr-collection-pickering/dining/lime-patisserie.html

Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3pNR13O4o_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

For the ultimate day out, head to Sofitel Sentosa's Le Bar for tea. The outdoor pavilion lounge offers themed afternoon teas with a splendid view of the sea. Nibble on sandwiches and other savouries, as well as desserts. The price includes free-flow Nespresso coffee or TWG tea. From now till March 31, 2024, there's a purple-themed tea to celebrate International Women's Day.

Location: 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, 099891

Website: https://www.sofitel-singapore-sentosa.com/gastronomy/lebar/

Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1lOjHhObCZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

It's completely tea-rrific with tea-infused bite-sized treats at the Lobby Lounge. It's got sweet and savoury pastries like Lavender Sandwich Cookie, Earl Grey Chicken Torchon Crostini, and more. TWG teas and coffee are also free-flow. On weekends, you've even got the option of champagne, cocktail or sparkling tea.

Location: 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865

Website: https://www.lobbyloungesg.com/

Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3O7X-oLtSo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Feast like a royal on petit morsels at the Royale’s afternoon tea ($48++). The menu is Japanese-themed, with ingredients such as chicken katsu, shiitake mushroom, mentaiko gyoza, while the desserts include matcha cheese cake and other western options.

Drinks-wise, there’s TWG tea on the menu. If you feel like it, there’s also an option to top up more for champagne.

Location: 122 Middle Road, 188973, Singapore

Website: https://www.mercure-singapore-bugis.com/offers/afternoon-tea-at-royale/

Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CpzAuZYsUE7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Afternoon tea but make it seafood. The Westin offers a curated selection of not just sweet treats, scones and pastries, savoury sandwiches with luxurious salmon and lobster, but also decadent lobster thermidor. Price starts from $50++ per person.

Location: 12 Marina View, #2 Asia Square Tower, Singapore 018961

Website: https://marriottbonvoyasia.com/restaurants-bars/the-westin-singapore-lobby-lounge

Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx7kv5Lr1_C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The swanky Conrad Centennial is the place to indulge and feel good about it. The opulent Lobby Lounge features a 24-carat gold leaf ceiling and its tasteful interior is decorated in warm tones.

It currently has a Strawberry Afternoon Tea menu ($50++ to $52++) which runs till March 31, 2024, so check back again for something new next time.

This menu highlights the flavours of seasonal strawberries from Japan and chefs have created an array of strawberry-flavoured sweet and savoury treats including a classic strawberry shortcake and Strawberry, Mango and Scallop Tartlet and the Salmon Rillettes with Avocado, Strawberry and Sustainable Caviar.

Location: 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982

Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sincici-conrad-centennial-singapore/dining/lobby-lounge/#html-menu-menu

Tea Lounge, Conrad Singapore Orchard

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C01FNzvyzgd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Described as where "the elegance of British afternoon tea traditions meets the diverse flavours of Asia", Tea Lounge is sure to appeal to all.

The Weekday Afternoon Tea ($52++) features wafer-thin finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite cakes in delightful Singapore flavours while the Weekend High Tea comes with all these, as well as a selection of hot mains such as its signature beef wellington, beef tenderloin, as well as local delights such as laksa, oyster omelette, chicken satay and many more.

Location: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715

Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sinodci-conrad-singapore-orchard/dining/tea-lounge/

The Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwB9EG8ymL5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you're looking for tea and luxury, you'll find it at The Lobby Lounge where sophistication meets heritage. The Classic Afternoon Tea menu, Blooming Abundance ($52++ to $58++), features a fusion of Asian and Western flavours in its dishes from drunken chicken and spicy crabmeat quiche, to a tropical violet tartlet and classic English buttermilk scones.

Location: 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966

Website: https://singapore.intercontinental.com/offers/classic-afternoon-tea

The Courtyard at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3SGvyHMjDL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

It's easy to immerse yourself in the British tradition of high tea when you're at The Fullerton Hotel given its colonial history.

The Courtyard restaurant offers dainty morsels that include both Western and Asian flavours from a classic cucumber sandwich to a medley of nyonya cakes. Tea and coffee are sadly only a one-time serving, but for the price of $53++ to $58++ at a fancy hotel, we can't complain.

Location: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

Website: www.fullertonhotels.com

ANTI:DOTE, Fairmont Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzVvh92O5BH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Known for its innovative cocktails and tapas, Fairmont's ANTI:DOTE also serves up a delightful afternoon tea for $58++. The menu changes monthly according to occasion so be sure to check the website beforehand. One thing's for sure, there will be sweet treats and bite-sized sandwiches. Alcohol is also available for an extra fee.

Location: 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 1 Fairmont, Singapore 189560

Website: https://www.fairmont-singapore.com/dining/antidote/

The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C32OUJ-RZVJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Indulge in a "celebration of creativity and individuality, reminiscent of Nature's wild and diverse flora" at the restaurant's Expressions Afternoon Tea.

The menu combines modern Asian cuisine with Western influences with ingredients from the sea and an assortment of fruity desserts. Classic high tea items such as scones with clotted cream and jam are also available.

Location: 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

Website: https://www.fullertonhotels.com/

Colony and Republic, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1z_0iRM4_l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Aptly named The Journey Afternoon Tea, tea time at Colony promises to take you on a voyage through old times when the British went to the East Indies. Expect premium ingredients in the savoury treats such as caviar, unagi, crab meat and duck rillettes, and an unlimited assortment of desserts. The price ($65++) includes one alcoholic drink.

There's also another spot for tea time at the swanky Republic Bar ($68++). Be wowed by the five-tier tea stand presenting a variety of innovative modern tea time treats featuring classic ingredients from wagyu beef and salmon to panna cotta and pecan cake.

Location: Level 3, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue Singapore, S039799

Website: https://www.colony.com.sg/ https://www.republicbar.com.sg/

ATLAS

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3hn5LxR6Ta/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Known for its grand art deco interior and high-ceilinged room, a visit to ATLAS is always a memorable one.

Take time out in the afternoon to enjoy the ATLAS Afternoon Tea with a selection of European-style sweet and savoury items. Make sure to reserve early as the highly popular afternoon tea is always booked out.

Location: Parkview Square, Ground floor, 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, 188778

Website: https://atlasbar.sg/ATLASAfternoonTea

L'Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv6SqvMM47u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

One of the quintessential spots for afternoon tea in Singapore since the 1970s, the established L'Espresso offers an assortment of dainty sandwiches, salads, savouries, pastries, desserts and of course, traditional English scones for $65++ to $68++.

Look forward to western-style small bites and small plates of fusion and Singaporean items. There's even a carving station with slow-roasted beef tenderloin.

Location: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Website: https://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining/l-espresso

Atrium and Pacific Marketplace, Pan Pacific Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CJhthHmBvJo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Spend your afternoon in the grand lobby of the hotel under its architectural screens indulging in some tea and small bites.

The Panache of Singapore Afternoon Tea ($68++) comprises sweet and savoury bites which feature local flavours such as Milo dinosaur, soft shell crab, pandan, otah and chilli crab.

Best of all, you'll get your own exclusive dining area in one of the eight pods of the lobby.

Location: 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

Website: https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-marina/dining/atrium-lounge.html

1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ywxHQNf2p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Afternoon tea venue by day and chic cocktail lounge by night, 1864 is the hotel's stylish spot for nibbling on treats.

Currently on now is a limited Sofitel x Sulwhasoo Ginseng Afternoon Tea ($118++ for 2) with the Korean luxury brand from now till April 26, 2024.

Look forward to a healthy, cleansing menu of Sulwhasoo's signature ingredient, a star of the dishes in this menu.

Location: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885

Website: https://www.sofitel-singapore-citycentre.com/

The Astor Grill, The St Regis Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3mH1soOao2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Afternoon tea here is steeped in tradition. Introduced by Mrs. Caroline Astor, matriarch of St Regis at The St Regis New York, the quintessential ritual offers fine teas in a luxurious setting.

There's currently an Easter Afternoon Tea featuring a variety of Asian and Western fusion savoury and sweet treats. $75++ includes a glass of prosecco and $95++ comes with champagne.

Location: Lobby Level, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore, 247911

Website: https://www.theastorgrillsingapore.com/promotions

1-for-1 afternoon tea promotions Singapore 2024

Credit card Venue Promotion DBS/POSB cards Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis 1-for-1 Afternoon Tea Set (Mon – Fri)

25per cent off Afternoon Tea Set (Sat – Sun) *valid till 31 Dec 2024 1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre 30per cent off Afternoon Tea *valid till 31 Dec 2024 Lobby Lounge, Conrad Centennial Singapore 15per cent off Weekday and Weekend Afternoon Tea

15per cent off Ala Carte Food Bill *valid till 30 Jun 2024 The Astor Grill, The St. Regis Singapore Afternoon Tea for 2 persons (S$98++) *valid till 31 May 2024 Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore 15per cent off Afternoon Tea *valid till 31 Dec 2024 Tea Lounge, Conrad Singapore Orchard 15per cent off Afternoon Tea *valid till 30 Jun 2024 The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 15per cent off Afternoon Tea (Mon to Thu)*

10per cent off Afternoon Tea (Mon to Thu) *valid till 31 Dec 2024 Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa 1 dines free with 3 paying adults for Daily Afternoon Tea *valid till 31 Mar 2024 HSBC cards Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 10per cent-15per cent off Afternoon Tea (Mon to Fri) *valid till 14 Nov 2024 Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa 1 dines free with 3 paying adults for Daily Afternoon Tea *valid till 31 Mar 2024 OCBC cards Le Bar, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa 1 dines free with 3 paying adults for Daily Afternoon Tea *valid till 31 Mar 2024 Lobby Lounge & Bar, Holiday Inn®️ Singapore Orchard City Centre 1-for-1 High Tea

15per cent off total bill *valid till 31 Dec 2024 1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre 30per cent off Afternoon Tea *valid till 30 Dec 2024 Colony and Republic, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 15per cent off Afternoon Tea (Mon – Fri) *valid till 30 Dec 2024 Lobby Lounge, The Westin Singapore 15per cent off Afternoon Tea *valid till 31 Dec 2024

