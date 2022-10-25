21-year-old shows off $500k watch collection, netizens debate how he affords it

If you got it, flaunt it.

For 21-year-old watch dealer Ben, 'it' comes in the form of a watch collection worth about half a million dollars.

In a two-minute TikTok clip posted by user Koocester on Oct 24, Ben ran through his collection of a dozen or so timepieces.

Ben started off big with the 18K Yellow Gold Blue Dial Submariner. This Rolex piece goes for a cool $55,000.

https://www.tiktok.com/@koocester/video/7158038192875146498?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7153914866016716290

There's no denying that Ben knows what he's talking about.

A few watches in, he brought up a special watch — the 18K Yellow Gold Rolex Datejust.

The features include its eye-catching champagne-colour dial and a diamond-set bezel.

"This, right now, you cannot find one available to buy in the watch market," Ben said. It can go anywhere from around $40,000 to $50,00.

He added: "Based on the customer's liking, they can offer up to even six digits."

Moving on to the lower-range watches (mind you, each still costs a five-figure sum), Ben confirmed that the watches on display could potentially cost around $500,000 in total.

What's his secret then?

"I think I've always had that entrepreneur mindset. When I was younger, I always had small businesses here and there in school," he said.

It started with him queuing up for limited-edition shoes and selling them at a profit. That was his eureka moment when he realised there is "more than just academics" in life.

In spite of what he's accomplished, some netizens in the comments section speculated about him being born with a silver spoon.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Koocester

There were others who objected to this train of thought and encouraged the rest to not make assumptions.

"Stop wallowing in self-pity lol, if you're poor it's not his problem [sic]," another TikTok user said.

For those who've got the dough, it might be worth perusing the watch dealer's website.

On top of bringing in rare watches, his company Bentimepieces allows watch owners to consign and sell with it.

As for the rest, it's back to gawking at these pricey timepieces on social media.

ALSO READ: 'I'm just very fortunate': Gen Z law student flexes watches worth 'roughly $800k' on TikTok

amierul@asiaone.com