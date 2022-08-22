'I'm just very fortunate': Gen Z law student flexes watches worth 'roughly $800k' on TikTok

Watch out, this law student has a pastime so unique and expensive that most working adults are unlikely to be able to afford it.

The 20-year-old collects watches, according to viral TikTok clip with over 158,000 views as of the time of writing.

Mind you, these aren't timepieces you'd wear to time your 2.4km runs. The watches he collects are rare and extremely pricey.

In a video posted on TikTok last Saturday (Aug 20), user Koocester had a sit-down with the young watch collector as the latter shared a few of his "best timepieces" which are worth "roughly about $750,000 to $800,000" in total, he claims.

If the handle Koocester rings a bell, it might be because he has a video series where he asks luxury car owners about their jobs.

In the video, the young man, who was not named, started by showing off a Rolex GMT Master II Half Gold, which is worth roughly $23,000.

If you felt a five-figure price tag was steep, wait till you hear how much a Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990 is worth.

The watch collector mentioned that the Patek Philippe is a flyback chronograph with daylight indicators.

According to A. Lange & Söhne, the flyback chronograph simplifies and combines three steps — stop, reset to zero, and restart — into one. It allows an ongoing time measurement to be interrupted and a new one to be started instantaneously by simply pressing a button.

The likes of Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg have been seen wearing this watch.

Based on the watch collector's estimation, its retail price is about $79,000.

"But now, it goes for roughly $380,000," he mentioned nonchalantly.

For context, that amount of money could net you a three-room HDB flat — and you'd still have some change.

The young man continued by running through a couple of other watches including one which was one of only 15 in the world. The limited-edition timepiece is part of a collaboration between H. Moser & Cie and MB&F, and costs about $103,000 on the grey market, he said.

When asked by Koocester what he does for a living, the watch collector replied he was a "struggling law student".

He did not elaborate on how he managed to get his hands on the timepieces.

When AsiaOne reached out to Koocester for more information, the TikTok user declined to comment.

In the comments section, a few TikTok users were rethinking their definition of expensive watches.

"After watching this video, I realise the Apple Watch prices are way reasonable now knowing they do more than just tell the time," one netizen said.

While the eye-catching prices of the watches captured the attention of most, a number of netizens had their eyes glued on something else entirely.

Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that Koocester's video has gained plenty of traction online.

Back in March, the Omega x Swatch collaboration had locals camping outside Swatch stores, hoping to be the first to get their hands on the watch collection.

Videos of disgruntled customers losing their heads swarmed the internet and Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam had to swoop in to remind Singaporeans that queuing up for a watch is not a life and death matter.

