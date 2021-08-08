22 Japanese and Korean Instagram accounts for your street style fix

Like their western counterparts, the recently concluded Tokyo and Seoul Fashion Weeks saw a mix of digital presentations and socially-distanced runway shows—and with that, reduced activity outside the shows.

While we’ll have to wait till things turn around before we can take in all the action on the runway and outside the shows, get your street style fix by scrolling through the Instagram feeds of these dynamic style stars who celebrate bright, bold, and refreshing new looks.

So-ra Choi

Known for her feminine meets rock-chic style that has caught the eyes of luxury brands and followers alike, So-ra Choi is a familiar face in the international fashion circuit. She has proven herself to not only be a versatile model, but also a edgy fashionista off the runway.

Jung Da-won

With an impressive 8.9 million followers on Instagram, Jung Da-won ‘s popularity rivals that of famous Korean celebrities. The founder of fashion brand MEJIWOO and sister of BTS member J-Hope, stands out with her youthful and feminine style.

Cheri

Artist and stylist Cheri is edgy, cool, and openly queer. Trawl through her feed and you’ll see photos of her rocking uniquely tailored pieces, unexpected combinations and smart layering with creative flair.

Emi Suzuki

Japanese model Emi Suzuki made her debut in 2005, and remains a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Get a glimpse into her life as a mom, model, and designer for her label Lautashi on her Instagram.

Daniel Luna

Street style photographer Daniel Luna captures playful concoctions on the streets of Seoul. Check out his curated feed for some quirky style inspo.

Mademoiselle Yulia

Mademoiselle Yulia is no stranger to the fashion scene; the street style favourite is a regular when it comes to getting snapped by photographers during fashion month. The DJ, singer and designer is known to be a style chameleon, with the ability to rock anything from dainty kimonos to avant-garde outfits from her label, Growing Pains .

Park Gyu-ri

Fashion blogger Park Gyu-ri channels a romantic, feminine meets street aesthetic via her chic outfits. She regularly posts outtakes from her daily life, travel and work.

Amiaya

Influencer twins Ami and Aya (known as AMIAYA) have taken the fashion world by storm with their pink bobbed hair and flamboyant, co-ordinated styles. The duo started out with street snaps in Tokyo’s Harajuku, and have gone on to make numerous appearances at fashion weeks around the world.

Irene Kim

Whether it’s her fun hair choices or colourful outfits, Irene Kim is the epitome of edgy eclecticism. The social media darling travels around the world, modelling for major fashion houses and appearing at fashion events. Her fun-loving personality has also earned her a legion of loyal followers on Instagram.

Akimoto Kozue

With her signature winged eyeliner and blunt cut bangs, model and street style star Akimoto Kozue has proven time and again her versatility in the style department. Having graced magazine covers and strutted down runways, Kozue’s off-duty style is just as impeccable.

Ki Eun-se

Actress turned influencer Ki Eun-se ‘s posts on her stylish wardrobe, beauty tips and world travels have made her an Instagram star in her own right. Take cues from her chic OOTDs.

Lala Takahashi

Meet 18-year-old Lala Takahashi , daughter of Japanese cult label Undercover ‘s Jun Takahashi. Lala might be relatively new to the modeling scene, but she has already walked for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Off-White and appeared in campaigns for Valentino and Uniqlo . Not to mention, she has an enviable style to boot.

Song Hae-na

The former contestant on Korea’s Next Top Model cycle 2 has gone on to model for major brands and fashion houses, as well as establish a strong social media presence. Hae-na documents her travel adventures and fitness regime, and showcases casual outfits with a twist.

Chihiro

Japanese tattoo model Chihiro is a budding street style star. A scroll through her feed brings up gothic outfits with touches of whimsy — a result of her inventive use of prints and patterns.

Park Tae-min

Park Tae-min is the epitome of effortless cool. Besides posting content relating to his work as a model, Park proves he’s got a keen eye for fashion by constantly exploring different styles in his outfit snaps.

Coco

Coco (or Coco Pink Princess) needs no introduction. The 9-year-old tastemaker boasts 634K followers and counting on Instagram, showcasing off-kilter, delightful looks that feature one-of-a-kind pieces from her parents’ vintage store in the heart of Tokyo’s Harajuku district.

Jung Ho-yeon

From walking at Seoul Fashion Week to becoming a Chanel muse, Jung Ho-yeon has come a long way in her modeling career . Whether it’s backstage and runway pictures to travel snapshots, tag along for an inside look at her life as a model.

Rika Konouchi

When she’s not taking photos to promote Caroline Diner where she works, store manager Rika Konouchi showcases her casual, off-beat style on her Instagram. She has been featured on street style magazines such as Drop Tokyo .

Lee Ho-jung

Korean model and actress Lee Ho-jung has not only graced the pages of many publications, she has also made appearances in drama series, films (such as Midnight Runners), and music videos. Follow for style inspo that balances trends with simplicity and comfort.

Tokyo Fashion

Tokyo Fashion features some of the most unexpected and over-the-top looks captured on the streets of Harajuku, Shibuya and other areas of Tokyo. Check out the account for the coolest street style inspiration from well-dressed individuals.

Mulbada

Korean Instagram influencer Mulbada is known for her girly style with with an edge (think: long dresses, animal print skirts, and leather jackets) and beauty tips. She also has her own fashion brand called Unbutton , which offers fashionable separates in pastel hues.

Jay Lim

Established fashion photographer Jay Lim has shot numerous fashion week attendees’ (from Seoul to New York and Paris) as part of his street style portfolio. Hit follow for all the best looks from Korean celebs, models and everyday fashionistas.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.