23 easy-to-make recipes for your kid's school lunchbox

We hear you. It is challenging to pack lunch for your kid’s school lunchbox every day.

You want to be creative, you want to make eating fun, you want your kid to enjoy your food, you want to feed them healthy food but you may or may not have the time and energy to keep creating new stuff.

So we’ve put together this list of kid’s school lunchbox recipe ideas we’re sure your kids would love. Some of them require only 10 minutes, some don’t even require cooking.

Depending on your needs and amount of time you have, we’re sure you’ll find something to make from this list (we’ll be sure to keep updating this for your convenience).

Buttermilk gives these fruity, easy-to-make muffins a delicious, tangy flavour.

Light, fluffy and packed full of creamy melted cheese and fresh ham, these mini frittatas are easy to make and perfect for a quick breakfast or on-the-go lunch.

This great pasta salad is brilliant as a lunch for work or school, but you can also serve it as a side dish to grilled or barbecued meats.

Chicken pasta is a quick, easy and tasty meal that all the family will enjoy and can easily be packed into a school lunch box.

Sharpen the mind over lunch by enjoying this quick combination of spinach, avocado, tuna and corn wrapped in wholemeal lavash.

These hot and crunchy fritters make for the best snacks. Serve them with your favourite dip for a delicious lunch-box treat.

Chicken nuggets are the favourite food for many kids – and with this somewhat healthy chicken nuggets recipe from Sophie Guidolin’s book, My Kids Eat Volume 2 – parents can feel good about it too!

Moist chicken breast chunks with a crunchy coating will be popular with adults and kids alike and you’ll know exactly what’s in them!

Make sushi even healthier with this modern version using quinoa, brown rice, barley and avocado.

The chicken and vegetable patties of these chicken rissole burgers pack a punch of flavour.

Kids will love how tasty this bacon and vegetable slice is!

Sink your teeth into this tasty fish n chips butty when the fish craving hits.

Pack your kids a quick and healthy pasta salad for a lip smacking and nutritious meal.

Your kids will love this healthy and delicious crumbed fish with sweet potato and cauliflower chips dish!

It’s super easy to prepare, yet will be very satisfying.

Set a bunch of pea and ham quiches on your picnic mat and see scavenging hands take them up in no time.

Pack a tasty lunch of egg fried rice with prawns for your children.

Once the kids taste these homemade Crunchy Fish Sticks, they won’t want store-bought fingers again.

If your kids are bored of the same-old tuna sandwiches, add a twist to it and reshaping them as sushi. These healthy bites are also perfect as party food!

Whichever camp you belong to (pineapples on pizza or no), a pineapple and ham pizza will satisfy picky little eaters with its mix of the sweet and the savoury.

This classic Thai dish is bursting with flavour and easy to prepare. Toss in some chicken, prawns, pineapple and cashew nuts for a nutritious meal.

Light, fluffy and packed with nutrition, this egg white omelette stuffed with mushrooms, bacon, herbs and cheese will meet your child’s daily dietary needs.

