$2.80 a plate: Chicken rice stall in Bedok offers tantalising deal till end July

Good deals are meant to be shared and this one might be of interest to east siders in particular.

On June 28, Ah Lim Chicken Rice began its month-long promo that is sure to get heads turning in this coffee shop in Bedok.

For $2.80, you can get yourself a plate of (you guessed it) chicken rice.

That same dish would cost $4.20 before this promotion so you'll essentially be saving about 33 per cent.

In this economy, that's got to be more than decent.

Last week, the hawker stall posted a Facebook post in an attempt to entice potential customers to try their chicken rice.

Ah Lim Chicken Rice offers three types of chicken for you to choose from — steamed, roasted and soy sauce.

Do note that charges will apply if you select the thigh or drumstick.

On June 30, a netizen posted on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food about the chicken rice and raved at how "fragrant and fluffy the rice was".

He was impressed that the dish's portion size was not reduced, in spite of the promo.

After having had a chat with the hawker, he learned that competition was "really tough around the area" and the hope is that this promo will have more people trying the chicken rice.

Ah Lim Chicken Rice opened in April this year and has a 5.0 rating on Google review.

A pleased customer noted the tender chicken served at this stall and called it "one of the best chicken rice stalls in Bedok".

Apart from chicken rice, the hawker also serves a host of comfort food options such as shredded chicken porridge and crispy chicken cutlet rice.

If you're game for something a bit different, take a look at the rojak fried chicken rice.

While the dish isn't up for sale just yet, it looks like there's potential for a winner with this one.

Address: 217 Bedok North Street 1, #01-77

Opening hours: 10.45am to 8pm daily, closed on Mondays

