$5 main courses: Western food hawker stall in Kallang serves up a steal

Looking for more bang for your buck?

$5 Western might be the answer for those looking for a steal when dining out. After all, when was the last time you ate out for $5 or less?

The food stall in Kallang serves up classic local Western dishes such as burgers and chicken chop.

Nothing out of the ordinary however what sets it apart from other stalls is that its main courses are all priced at, you guessed it, $5 each.

On Tuesday (June 20), a satisfied customer shared their $5 Western experience on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

"[We] couldn't believe our eyes when we chanced upon this new western stall. As the name suggests, everything is at $5 or less!" the post read.

Main courses such as burgers, chicken chop and grilled fish are priced at an affordable $5.

On top of that, $5 Western has a relatively extensive sides menu consisting of chicken wings, onion rings, cheese fries and potato wedges.

According to the Facebook post, these items go from between $3 and $5.

In the comments section, netizens seemed pleasantly surprised by the economical pricing at $5 Western.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from Facebook

On Google reviews, feedback has been very positive. Not only are customers happy with the pricing, but some noted the "generous" food portions provided too.

If at first you don't succeed

$5 Western was opened earlier this month by two friends Jason, 35, and Jeffrey, 34.

This isn't the duo's first foray into the F&B business.

The business partners told 8world that they'd collaborated to sell fried chicken rice in the CBD roughly three years ago.

Unfortunately for them, this coincided with the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and office workers were mostly working from home.

It wasn't long before they closed the stall, causing them to lose about $40,000 in savings.

Despite the first venture not working out, $5 Western seems to be starting out strong.

During its first week of operations, customers have been flocking down for the chicken chop.

The stall sells an average of 100 to 150 orders of chicken chop daily.

Address: Block 5, Upper Boon Keng Road, #01-01 Singapore 380005

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

ALSO READ: Singaporeans give up on Johor Bahru holiday after waiting over 2 hours at Malaysia customs

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.