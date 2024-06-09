29 fun-filled activities for unforgettable school holiday adventures in Kuala Lumpur

Just across the causeway, Kuala Lumpur isn't just a city for grown-ups! Malaysia's capital is packed with fun things to see and do for families. Whether your kids love rides and water slides, learning new things, or exploring different cultures, there's something for everyone in KL. Get ready to make awesome memories with this ultimate list of 29 activities to enjoy with your little ones in Kuala Lumpur!

Thrilling theme parks & water adventures

Sunway Lagoon

Dive into a world of water slides, wave pools, and exhilarating rides at this iconic theme park. Sunway Lagoon is divided into several zones including the Water Park, Amusement Park, Wildlife Park, Extreme Park, and Scream Park, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The park also hosts events and festivals throughout the year, making every visit unique.

Address: 3, Jalan PJS 11/11, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 11pm, Tuesday (Closed)

Genting SkyWorlds

Explore thrilling rides, live shows, and movie magic at this new outdoor theme park complex. Located in the cool highlands, Genting SkyWorlds features state-of-the-art attractions and themed worlds based on popular films and animations. It's a perfect destination for a family day out with stunning views and a refreshing climate.

Address: Resorts World, Genting SkyWorlds, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 6pm, Tuesday (Closed)

Berjaya Times Square Theme Park

Enjoy family-friendly rides and attractions in the heart of the city. This indoor theme park is located within the Berjaya Times Square shopping mall and features both children’s rides and thrilling attractions for older kids. The highlight is the Supersonic Odyssey, a thrilling indoor roller coaster.

Address: No. 09-103, 9th Floor, Berjaya Times Square, 1, Jln Imbi, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 12pm - 8pm

ESCAPE Hunt Kuala Lumpur

Put your teamwork skills to the test in these exciting escape room challenges. ESCAPE Hunt offers various themed rooms where players must solve puzzles and riddles to "escape" within a set time limit. It's a great way to bond as a family and stimulate young minds.

Address: Level 7, Berjaya Times Square Mall 1, Jln Imbi, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 11am - 8pm

Educational and interactive activities

Petrosains, The Discovery Centre

Ignite your child's curiosity with interactive exhibits on science, technology, and the oil & gas industry. Located in the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Petrosains is a fun and educational experience where children can learn through hands-on exhibits and interactive displays.

Address: Petronas Twin Tower, Level 4, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday: 9.30am - 4pm

Aquaria KLCC

Explore the underwater world and marvel at the diverse marine life in this stunning aquarium. Aquaria KLCC features over 5,000 marine and freshwater creatures and includes a 90-meter underwater tunnel for an immersive ocean experience.

Address: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday: 10am - 8pm

KidZania Kuala Lumpur

Let your kids role-play different professions in this interactive edutainment city. KidZania is a mini-city where children can try out various jobs, earn "money," and learn about different professions through interactive role-play, fostering independence and teamwork.

Address: Curve Nx, 18, Jalan PJU 7/5, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

National Museum

Take a step back in time and learn about Malaysia's rich history and culture. The National Museum offers fascinating exhibits on Malaysia’s prehistoric era, colonial history, and post-independence development, providing an educational experience for children and adults alike.

Address: Jabatan Muzium Malaysia, Jln Damansara, Perdana Botanical Gardens, 50566 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 9am - 5pm

Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia

Immerse yourselves in the beauty and artistry of Islamic art from around the world. This museum houses a vast collection of Islamic artifacts, including textiles, ceramics, and manuscripts, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

Address: Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, Jalan Lembah, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 9.30am - 5pm

Creative and playful fun

SuperPark Malaysia

Challenge yourselves to obstacle courses, trampolines, and climbing walls in this indoor activity park. SuperPark is an all-in-one indoor playground with a variety of activities designed for children of all ages, promoting physical activity and fun.

Address: Unit 4-1, Level 4, Avenue K, Shopping Mall, 156, Jln Ampang, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 7pm

Starship Galactica

Blast off into a world of space-themed arcade games and attractions. This futuristic entertainment centre features a range of arcade games, rides, and VR experiences that will captivate children and adults alike.

Address: SK6A 1 Utama Shopping Center, Bandar Utama City Center Bandar Utama Petaling Jaya, 47800

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

99 Wonderland Park

Take a whimsical journey through fairy tale gardens, fun rides, and a giant wishing well. 99 Wonderland Park offers themed gardens, interactive exhibits, and fun rides that cater to younger children, making it a perfect destination for a family day out.

Address: 3a, Jalan 1, KM12, Jalan Ipoh, Pusat Bandar Utara Selayang, 68100 Batu Caves, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 5pm - 10pm

GoodTimes DIY Pottery Studio

Get creative and unleash your inner artist with a pottery-making workshop. This studio offers hands-on pottery classes where children and parents can create their own ceramic masterpieces, providing a fun and creative outlet.

Address: Level 1 - 19A, paradigm mall, Selangor

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

Farm In The City

Learn about farm animals and have a delightful farmyard experience in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. This interactive petting zoo allows children to feed and interact with a variety of animals, from rabbits and goats to exotic birds and reptiles.

Address: Lot 40187-40188, Jalan Prima Tropika Barat 1, Pusat Bandar Putra Permai, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Hours: Monday, Wednesday - Sunday: 10am - 6pm, Tuesday (Closed)

Nature and outdoor adventures

KL Forest Eco Park

Hike through the rainforest canopy and spot playful monkeys in this urban oasis. Located near the Kuala Lumpur Tower, this forest reserve offers canopy walks, jungle trails, and a chance to experience nature in the heart of the city.

Address: Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday, Thursday, Saturday - Sunday: 10am - 11pm, Friday (Closed)

Templer Park

Go on a jungle adventure, explore caves, and have a picnic amidst lush greenery. Templer Park is a popular spot for hiking, picnicking, and swimming in natural pools, offering a refreshing escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Address: 48200 Rawang, Selangor

Hours: Monday, Wednesday - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Taman Tasik Titiwangsa

Rent a paddleboat or enjoy a leisurely stroll around this scenic lake garden. This urban park features a large lake, playgrounds, jogging tracks, and beautiful landscapes, making it a favorite spot for family outings and picnics.

Address: Taman tasik titiwangsa, Titiwangsa, 53200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 6am - 10pm

Bird Park Kuala Lumpur

Encounter a vibrant variety of birdlife from Southeast Asia and beyond. The Kuala Lumpur Bird Park is home to over 3,000 birds and offers interactive feeding sessions, bird shows, and a free-flight aviary where visitors can get up close to the birds.

Address: 920, Jalan Cenderawasih, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 9am - 6pm

Butterfly Park Kuala Lumpur

Witness the mesmerising beauty of butterflies fluttering in a tropical garden setting. This park features over 5,000 butterflies and lush landscapes designed to mimic their natural habitat, providing a magical experience for children.

Address: Jalan Cenderawasih, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 9am - 6pm

Cultural delights and historical gems

Sultan Abdul Samad Building

Admire the stunning Victorian architecture of this iconic landmark. Located in Merdeka Square, this historical building is a symbol of Kuala Lumpur's colonial past and a great spot for family photos.

Address: Jln Raja, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 24 hours

Masjid Jamek

Immerse yourselves in the beauty and history of this oldest mosque in Kuala Lumpur. Located at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers, Masjid Jamek features beautiful Moorish architecture and is a serene place for reflection and learning about Islamic culture.

Address: Jalan Tun Perak, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 4pm

National Textiles Museum

Discover the rich textile traditions and vibrant fabrics of Malaysia. This museum showcases traditional Malaysian textiles, including batik and songket, providing insights into the country's cultural heritage.

Address: 26, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday- Sunday: 9am - 5pm

Selayang Hot Springs

Relax and soak in the natural thermal springs for a rejuvenating experience. Located just outside Kuala Lumpur, these hot springs offer therapeutic waters and a chance to unwind in a natural setting.

Address: Baru Selayang, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 24 hours

Unique experiences and hidden gems

Sunway Pyramid Ice Skating

Glide across the ice rink at this iconic shopping mall. Located in Sunway Pyramid, this ice skating rink offers a cool escape from the tropical heat and a fun activity for children and adults.

Address: 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10.30am - 7pm

Windlab Indoor Skydiving

Experience the exhilaration of skydiving in a safe and controlled indoor environment. Windlab offers a unique skydiving simulation that provides the thrill of free-fall without jumping from a plane, suitable for children and beginners.

Address: 1 Utama Shopping Centre, S601, 1 Utama E, 1, Lebuh Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 9pm

VAR LIVE

Embark on a virtual reality adventure with immersive games and experiences. VAR LIVE offers a range of VR experiences that transport players to different worlds, providing an exciting and futuristic adventure for all ages.

Address: L2-015, MyTOWN Shopping Centre, No.6, Jalan Cochrane, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am - 10pm

Kuala Lumpur Tower

Take in breathtaking panoramic views of the city from the observation deck. The Kuala Lumpur Tower, one of the tallest towers in the world, offers stunning views of the city skyline and features a revolving restaurant and sky deck.

Address: 2 Jalan Punchak, Off, Jalan P. Ramlee, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 9am - 10pm

Beyond the city limits

Malacca City

Take a day trip to this historical city and explore its charming colonial architecture and museums. Malacca is a Unesco World Heritage site known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and delicious local cuisine.

Address: Banda Hilir, 75200 Malacca

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 24 hours

Taman Negara National Park

Embark on a nature adventure in the world's oldest tropical rainforest. Taman Negara offers jungle trekking, canopy walks, river cruises, and wildlife spotting, making it an ideal destination for adventurous families.

Address: Kuala Tahan Roundboard, Jerantut 27000 Malaysia

Hours: Monday - Sunday: 24 hours

ALSO READ: A brighter future: i Light Singapore 2024 shines with a green message

This article was first published in Motorist.