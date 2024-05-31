A brighter future: i Light Singapore 2024 shines with a green message

Asia’s leading sustainable light art festival, i Light Singapore 2024, is back, and more lit than ever.

If you're not a first-timer, you'll know that past editions of the festival's artworks have been more than just photo-ops.

This year's edition, which is also i Light Singapore's 10th run, is centred around the theme of "Cyclical Nature", and explores the endless potential of reimagining and repurposing everyday discarded objects to reduce our environmental impact.

The festival encourages us to think about how to foster greater harmony between our natural and urban environments – an apt theme, considering the duration of the festival, which runs from 31 May to 23 Jun, coincides with World Environment Day (June 5).

We were at the preview, and here are some installations that made us believe in love at first light:

BottleBlooms, located at Tanjong Pagar Park in front of Guoco Tower, and Tras Link Park near Orchid Hotel Singapore

Artist: Yun (Singapore)

The soft hues from these upcycled plastic bottles make for such a mesmerising sight against the backdrop of some of the tallest buildings on our Little Red Dot.

Arc ZERO: Nimbus, located at the Pontoon near Red Dot Design Museum

Artist: Studio James Tapscott (Australia)

If you're thinking this looks like a portal to another world, you're not alone. After all, doesn't it remind you of a certain caped Avenger who practises sorcery and makes circular motions from the Marvel Universe?

Fountain of Happiness, located at Clifford Square

Artist: 27 June Studio (Thailand)

No matter what your age, you see a swing, you sit on it. And swing. This installation takes it up a notch - the tubes and swings change colours with every oscillation. Expect the prettiest purple, pink, and yellow hues!

Iwagumi Air Scape, located at The Promontory at Marina Bay

Artist: ENESS (Australia)

Disorienting is the word. As you wander through these figures that look rock-solid from afar, you'll come to realise when you see them up close that they're actually huge air-filled inflatables. And yes, you can touch them too.

Spin Me a Yarn, located beside the Bayfront Event Space

Artist: Studio Vertigo (United Kingdom)

Just keep calm and carry yarn if you suddenly notice these balls of fun hanging above you as you stroll along the Singapore River. Many of us are guilty of fast fashion, and this installation provokes us to reflect on the fashion industry's global carbon emissions.

Kickit Team Tennis, located at Discover Tanjong Pagar Community Green

Artist: Limelight (Hungary)

If you have a competitive spirit, this is your time to shine. This interactive installation can be played by a team of up to five-a-side standing on each end. We won't spoil too much - but quickest legs first!

BOB the nice world, located next to the entrance of Marina Bay Link Mall

Artist: BOB the nice guy (Thailand)

This adorable b(l)ob is ready to let you embrace, kiss, or pat him as playful moving images appear on his body. Yet, despite BOB's glowing positivity and irresistible cuteness, there's a subtle yet sobering call to action against climate change.

There are a total of 17 installations to explore, which you can find on the maps below:

You'll definitely clock plenty of steps, so make sure to rehydrate and refuel at GastroBeats!

The festival will be open to the public from May 31 to June 23, 2024 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm daily, with extended hours to 12.00am on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free, while charges vary for some paid programmes. Check out the full list of installations and more information about i Light Singapore 2024 here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.