What to do this weekend (May 31 to June 2)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. i Light Singapore 2024

i Light Singapore returns for its 10th edition from May 31 to June 23.

This year, the festival is themed "Cyclical Nature", drawing inspiration from the colour green from i Light Singapore's Visible Light narrative.

With green often associated with nature as well as sustainable concepts such as the circular economy and upcycling, Cyclical Nature explores and reimagines the endless potential of everyday objects that are disposed of and their impact on nature through redesign, restoration and repurposing.

You can look forward to gorgeous, larger-than-life light installations at Marina Bay, South Beach, Millenia Walk, and, for the first time, Tanjong Pagar.

These breathtaking installations place waste materials centre stage in the creative process, conscientiously extending their lifespan and showcasing their hidden potential as they invite you to rethink the relationship between products and waste from a fresh perspective.

In addition, the ever-popular GastroBeats is back to provide a gastronomical feast for your senses. You'll be spoilt for choice with the inclusion of more sustainably-produced food options, including items cultivated through organic farming methods, locally-grown seasonal produce and ethically sourced meat.

An enticing array of local and international cuisine awaits, ranging from Mexican tacos to Russian dumplings, prawn noodles and more.

And, of course, you're invited to let loose and groove to the beats of local talents and performers who will keep you dancing all night long. Furbuddies are welcome too!

May 31 to June 23, 2024.

2. Rose Romance 2024

Gardens by the Bay's Rose Romance blossoms for its fifth edition this year in collaboration with the Embassy of Türkiye to Singapore. You're invited to embark on a fragrant journey through Turkish history, where the rose reigns supreme as the queen of flowers through the history of perfume extraction.

Aside from these gorgeous blooms, you can also glimpse the majestic white travertine terraces of Pamukkale, wander through the ancient ruins of the thermal spa Hierapolis, and marvel at classical architectural elements from Sagalassos, including Hellenistic columns and Roman fountains.

June 2 to 30, 2024.

3. Meet the Flock @ Bird Paradise

Bird Paradise is launching a new "Meet the Flock" series that will spotlight a different avian species each month.

The first series starts this Friday in conjunction with World Parrot Day, featuring a specially curated line-up of parrot-themed activities.

You can look forward to a behind-the-scenes Parrot Guided Tour (Lite) to meet parrot chicks, Parrot Keeper Talks, face painting sessions, a parrot discovery booth where you can interact with parrot specimens and play mini games, an interactive trail where you can learn about the park's charming parrot flocks and complete a trail booklet to redeem exclusive pins, and much more.

In addition, you're invited to come dressed in colours of the scarlet macaw (red, yellow and blue) to receive a limited-edition sticker sheet featuring different species of parrots (limited to one redemption per person, while stocks last).

You can also enjoy special admission rates of up to 30 per cent off admission tickets for two during the event period (admission valid from May 31 to June 30, excluding June 17). Do note that you'll need to sign up for a free WildPass to qualify for this promotion.

May 31 to June 30, 2024

4. Bounce into Summer Fun @ Marina Square

Take your kids to Marina Square this June holidays for a series of fun and engaging activities for the whole family.

From now till June 17, your kids can enjoy a world of bouncy fun at Jumptopia Lite, located at the mall's Central Atrium. This attraction offers two inflatable lands, Bell's Soya Bliss and Happy's Whimsical Haven, providing a magical setting with scaling slides and seas of soya bean bubble-like ocean balls.

The fun continues with the Candy PlayLand at Marina Foyer from June 18 to 23, which offers a whirlwind of sweet inflatable fun featuring peppermints, candy canes, and gumdrops galore. Do note that you'll need a free membership via the Marina Square App to play at this attraction.

You can also look forward to a series of creative workshops where your budding Picassos can unleash their artistic spirit, from soft pastel workshops to key chain and clip making, terrarium crafting, and even a workshop where your kids can make their own rainbow melting slime.

There will also be silent film screenings of two fan-favourite movies, Kung Fu Panda 3 and Toy Story 4. You'll need to use your smartphones and headphones/earbuds to connect to the HD audio of the films via the Cinewav App, which plays in sync with the movie onscreen.

Movie e-tickets can be secured via the Cinewav app, on first-come-first-served basis, and you'll get to enjoy complimentary popcorn.

Till June 23, 2024.

5. KidsSTOP Mess-ive Science Party

Celebrate KidsSTOP's 10th birthday with a thrilling 10-day bash.

This extravaganza promises to be filled with sensorial science activities designed to inspire and excite your little ones, from an immersive trail with a giant foam pit for your kids to discover the art of baking with a healthy twist, to a "Glow Hunt" where your kids will search for hidden candles in a glow-in-the-dark room, a bubble factory where your kids can experiment with creating their own giant bubbles, and much more.

In addition, you'll receive an exclusive goodie bag worth over $30 with every child ticket purchase.

May 31 to June 9, 2024.

6. NParks Concert Series in the Park: Rockestra

Get ready to rock at the 20th edition of NParks Concert Series in the Park: Rockestra.

Taking place this Saturday from 6.30 pm to 10 pm at Fort Canning Green, Rockestra promises an epic night of live music by local homegrown artistes, Club Mild, Owen Li, Shazza and SuperSonic, who will be serving up a mix of cover and original songs to the theme of "Hits: Different". In addition, crowd-favourite Justin Dominic Misson will be returning as the host for the evening.

There will also be tasty bites such as juicy burgers and creamy mac & cheese from The Travelling C.O.W., local 'sub-wiches' and delectable bites from TTC, the iconic Burger Ramly, Lekor Goreng and Satay D'cup from Nat's Super Burger Ramly.

June 1, 2024, 6.30 pm to 10 pm.

7. Marine Marvels - Guardian of the Sea Species

Dive into a world of excitement and family-friendly fun at Downtown East.

Check out the Wave Wonder Zone, which boasts Singapore's longest inflatable obstacle course. You're invited to test your agility while navigating through a crafted ecosystem inspired by the sensitivity of marine life, conquering sea-themed obstacles and symbolic obstacles of plastic pollution and overfishing along the way.

You can also get up close and personal with aquatic life by feeding colourful koi fish with a milk bottle at the Wild Wild Wet entrance.

For more fun taking place on dry land, visit the Glow Coast Carnival at the Open-Air Carpark. You can experience timeless carnival classics and pulse-pounding new adventures like the revolutionary Neon Playground and Singapore's first colourful spinning top.

In addition, there will be free interactive activities taking place at the event square such as digital panels on pollution awareness, storytelling sessions about endangered species, interactive light and sound displays, and marine-themed decor for you and your kids to marvel at.

Till July 28, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.