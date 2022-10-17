3 dating myths that couples should know

Dating can be challenging, especially for people prone to believing dating myths.

Not every couple who is in the dating stage is always lovey-dovey. Feeling stressed and finding it challenging is a possibility.

According to experts, this could be because of an individual's expectations, societal expectations, the effect of social media and a lot more.

People who have gone through a divorce or have struggled with past relationships also often find it hard to return to dating. They also find the act intimidating due to changes brought upon by dating apps.

To avoid dating fails, we've listed the dating myths that everyone should know about.

1. The dating stage must be fun and exciting

PHOTO: Unsplash

Some people are lucky enough to have a very lighthearted and warm dating experience. However, it is not always the case.

There are those people who don't like dating. Meanwhile, some people tend to have a lot of enthusiasm for it at the beginning of the relationship. However, they quickly feel burned out when things get complicated, especially when things do not go as planned.

What should you do?

Keep in mind that dating also requires hard work. You may consider dating a part-time job. A person's hard work in building the relationship will eventually pay off.

When you think the dating process must be enjoyable, you will begin to feel the pressure. When the time comes and you experience unhappy things in the relationship, you are more likely to give up.

2. Going on a date requires motivation

PHOTO: Pexels

There is a vast difference between individuals who want to be in a relationship and those who have the motivation to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals. In truth, many people avoid dating apps because they are not motivated to do so.

What should you do?

Indeed, it is easier for every individual to do things when they are excited, especially when they are motivated. However, when you want to go on a date, you must never forget that you can still do things despite being unmotivated.

It would be better if you could focus on your values rather than the things that fear you. When you think about dating, ensure that you focus on the values and goals important to you.

Always remind yourself that it is alight for people to experience struggles and challenges while in the dating stage. It is entirely okay to feel unmotivated or unenthusiastic about it.

When you begin to experience stress and anxiety because of the dating process, keep in mind that it is normal in every relationship. Learn to acknowledge your fear and be guided by your values and behaviour.

3. Love yourself before someone else can love you

PHOTO: Unsplash

Many believe in the myth which says you need to love yourself first before someone else can love you. This saying is similar to another one, which tells us you need to feel confident and radiate that confidence before you can attract others.

What should you do?

It is a great thing that you can give yourself the love that you deserve.

However, it would also be better to understand that it is not always the case. Never allow negative thoughts to get the best out of you. Avoid thinking that you are unloveable, worthless and a failure.

You are more likely to experience stress, anxiety, and other mental health disorders if you keep allowing negative thoughts to get the best of you.

When you want to start a relationship with someone, you must be able to resolve your issues first.

ALSO READ: 6 dating spots in Singapore to check out if you hate most humans and would rather avoid them

This article was first published in theAsianparent.