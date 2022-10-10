6 dating spots in Singapore to check out if you hate most humans and would rather avoid them

At the end of each work week, the question on the minds of Singaporean couples tends to be "Where should we go?"

There seems to be this idea that Singapore can be dull, with few options for couple activities, other than eating out together.

And if you're needing a little more privacy (and you've not got your Build-To-Order flat settled), finding ideal dating spots can be an awkward path to navigate.

If you're fresh out of ideas, here are some suggestions for that next date.

CozyPlace

This is the perfect date location for couples who want to catch a film together but are turned off by packed movie theatres.

Or maybe you want to cuddle up a little more but aren't really keen on doing so in such a public setting.

At CozyPlace, it's all about privacy. While going out on a movie date isn't the most novel of ideas, having a private movie room experience might be fun for first-timers.

It'll definitely be different from regular movie nights at home.

For one, you won't have to deal with the potential awkwardness of a family member walking in halfway through the show.

Here, it's all about chilling with your partner while finding something exciting to watch on Netflix, Disney+ and the many streaming platforms available.

CozyPlace ensures there are no recording devices in any of its rooms, but of course, let's have a bit of class and not go overboard in there.

Address: 302 Jalan Besar, Basement 1, S208963

Price: Starts from $59 for a three-hour booking during off-peak hours (Monday to Thursday 11am - 6pm)

Projector X: Picturehouse Xtra

Inside the Ruby Room.

PHOTO: Projector X

Keeping to alternative movie spots, Projector X: Picturehouse Xtra provides couples with a different sort of vibe compared with regular movie theatres.

While you won't be in a private room, the 26-seater Ruby Room should be enough to provide that added sense of privacy you seek.

The Ruby Room's ultra-plush recliners are a nice touch. Don't get too comfortable though, you are there to catch a film after all.

Each ticked also comes with lounge access, and couples can have a go at the extensive menu.

It ain't just popcorn here. All tickets come with one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink of your choice.

Projector X is a pop-up concept by indie cinema and arts space The Projector. Let's enjoy it while it lasts.

Address: The Cathay, 2 Handy Rd, #05-01, Singapore 229233

Price: $35 per standard ticket

Parks and rec

View of Woodlands Waterfront Park from the jetty.

PHOTO: NParks

Having a picnic at the park with your date can be a fun way to spend the weekend.

The issue tends to be that others also have the same idea and you're left looking for areas in the park where there isn't a couple within six feet of you snogging away.

So let's avoid the Botanic Gardens or East Coast Park and shower the lesser-known parks in Singapore with some love.

At Woodlands Waterfront Park, the jetty provides you with an unobstructed view of the Straits of Johor.

Apart from enjoying a picnic at this tranquil coastal park, couples who are exercise enthusiasts can take advantage of the dedicated jogging and cycling tracks too.

Another option away from the bustle of the city (and other human beings) is Sembawang Park. Chill out at the seaside and enjoy the cool breeze with your partner.

The Fragment Room

Ready to smash?

Give The Fragment Room a try if you're on the hunt for a couple's activity that's a bit on the wild side.

Don't worry though, you'll be in a rage room where it's just you, your partner and all the pent-up anger that needs to be released.

Instead of lashing out at your partner (displaced anger is never healthy for any relationship, by the way), grab a bat and smash up plates, glasses and electronic appliances.

After all, a couple that rages together stays together.

Address: 490 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368198

Price: Starts from $75 for a 40-minute package for two

Heaven Spot

If The Fragment Room isn't quite your jam but you're still keen on letting go of your inhibitions, Singapore's first graffiti warehouse might interest you and your partner.

Neither of you has to be an artist to enjoy this couple's activity. Take this as a bit of an escape from living that prim and proper life.

As the people at Heaven Spot say, it's nothing particularly new or novel.

Just good old vandalism.

This time though, there's no chance of you and your partner ending up in jail.

Address: 3 Lorong Bakar Batu #03-01, Singapore 348741

Price: Starts from $86 for an hour-long session for two

OH! Stories: New World’s End

Ever been on an audio-guided walk? Our bet is that most of them aren't particularly interesting.

New World's End, however, is an audio-guided walk like no other.

It blurs the lines between fiction and history as you are brought back in time to relive the romance of a young couple living in Singapore during the 1960s.

Explore hidden stories as you walk along the alleys of Jalan Besar. From back alleys to fantasy rooms, this multi-sensory theatrical experience will have you feeling like you're part of the show.

And the best part of it all is that it'll feel like a private experience between you and your partner.

Address: 85 Desker Rd, Singapore 209646

Price: $35 per ticket

