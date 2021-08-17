3 high-tech body devices to up your skincare game

When we talk about taking care of our skin, the focus has always been on our faces. It’s often too easy to forget that our skin, which is our largest organ, covers us from top to toe. Yet when it comes to body care routines, many of us fall short.

That’s where these body-specific devices come in. Whether it’s a double chin, dimpled thighs, bacne or even soreness from exercising or spending too many hours on your smartphone (hello, text neck!), these high-tech gadgets promise to get you looking healthier and younger all over.

Dr Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite bodyware pro, $720

PHOTO: Dr Dennis

Uses LED light therapy

How Often Three minutes per area for anti-ageing or anti- blemish treatment, and 14 minutes per area for pain management, two to three times a week

What It Is Using the same LED light therapy as the brand’s iconic Faceware Pro, this multi-functional, FDA-approved device combines the use of 148 red lights and 68 blue lights to address various concerns on your body, from signs of ageing (red light) to breakouts (blue light).

You can also use both the red and blue LED lights at the same time to combat acne-causing bacteria, and address fine lines and wrinkles.

Most importantly, the device is made from a material that allows you to easily mould it to any part of your body – arms, shoulders, legs or knees – or lay it flat against your upper or lower back and chest. It also offers a longer 14-minute program to soothe intermittent pain from aching, tired muscles. At Sephora.

Skin Inc trilight body sculpt fit, $408

PHOTO: Skin Inc

Uses Nasa-inspired LED chromo-therapy, micro-current and micro- vibration technologies, and heat therapy

How often five minutes per area, each time.

What It Is A palm-sized device that fits comfortably in the hand, it offers four different modes to get your body smoother, firmer, clearer and more relaxed. Lift uses red LED to help tighten skin. Glow uses green LED to brighten skin tone, while reducing the look of stretch marks and pigmentation.

Smooth combines red and blue LED to not only smooth skin, but also reduce bacne. Lastly, Warm is inspired by Japanese ganbanyoku (bedrock bathing), and simulates a hot stone massage by gently heating the device to a comfortable 42 deg C to soothe tense and tired muscles.

To enhance the results, pair this with the new Skin Inc Body Sculpt Fit Serum enriched with niacinamide, licorice, vitamin C, peptides and caffeine to nourish and tone the skin. At Skin Inc concept stores, Sephora and Iloveskininc.com.sg

Currentbody skin LED hand perfector, $468

PHOTO: Currentbody

Uses Red LED light therapy and infrared light

How Often 20 minutes (10 minutes on each hand), three to five times a week

What It Is The dual wave light works synergistically to help you achieve more youthful-looking hands. The red LED light aids in skin repair and renewal, boosting collagen and elastin production to reduce the effects of time and ageing, while the infrared light promotes healing and skin renewal.

Plus, the device is equipped with the equivalent of 72 individual LED lights to improve the condition of your hands inside and out, so they feel softer, while soothing inflammation and relieving any joint pain. At Currentbody.sg.

