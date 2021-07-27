This handy body device soothed my aches and firmed my skin at the same time

Since the pandemic started, I stopped going for my favourite boxing classes, and all my time spent hunched over my laptop has given me a nagging pain in my shoulder blades. The lack of exercise – I’ve tried YouTube videos but it’s not the same – and opting to stay home because it’s safer has left me feeling rather bleah.

So when I heard that Skin Inc launched a new Tri-Light device that promised to soothe aches while also helping to tone the body, I was intrigued.

After all, I’m all about self-care, and I’ve enjoyed using Skin Inc devices so far. For the uninitiated, the brand is well-known for its Tri-Light facial devices that use LED light therapy to keep skin clear and youthful-looking.

A body device that allows DIY body soothing and toning treatments done in the comfort of my home? That’s something I can get on board with, especially during these stay-home times.

Here’s how it went:

Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit, $408

PHOTO: Skin Inc

This device is dubbed your “360 body workout”, thanks to its unique ability to “stimulate” a workout from its micro-vibration and micro-current therapies.

The Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit comes with four modes to detox, lift, smooth and soothe, allowing you to customise a variety of at-home body treatments. You can use it almost anywhere on your body, like the tummy, buttocks and even underarms, to improve skin tone.

The Glow mode uses green LED light to improve and brighten your skin tone, Smooth mode uses red and blue LED lights to reduce dimpled skin and lighten blemishes, Lift mode uses red LED light to tighten and firm the skin, and Warm mode – inspired by Ganbanyoku, a Japanese hot stone therapy – delivers heat at a comfortable 42 deg C to relax tired muscles.

The recommended usage is five minutes per area, and the device can be used daily.

Key technologies

The Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit uses NASA-inspired LED light, micro-current, micro-vibration and heat therapies.

The results

PHOTO: Skin Inc

At first glance, the Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit could easily be mistaken for a facial device. I like that the device, while weighted, isn’t too heavy, which makes it comfortable to use. The ring attached atop of the device makes it convenient to hold, allowing it to fit snugly in the palm of my hand. First impressions tell me that much thought has been put into its design.

Switching it on, there is a beeping sound as it warms up, reaching the 42 deg C that it’s meant to. As a default, it starts in the Warm mode. Once the device is heated, the beeping stops. To switch modes, simply click the start button to toggle. The micro-vibrations come with all modes except the Warm mode.

During a crazy week juggling deadlines, I was looking forward to trying the Warm mode to soothe my aching shoulder and neck muscles. At first, I was worried that 42 deg C would be too hot against my skin. Fortunately, it was just right.

The moment I placed the device on my upper back, I felt my tight muscles and tension melt away. The heat was really soothing. However, I wish that the device could stay on the targeted area without me having to hold it, because my hand got tired after a while. It’s a fair ask, right?

According to the Skin Inc team, since the Warm mode does not include the micro-current and micro-vibration therapies, you can use the device with a light massage oil to help it glide better for a DIY massage.

I haven’t tried this option yet, though I’m tempted to get my husband to help out when I do.

I tried it on my double chin

PHOTO: Skin Inc

The next night when I was watching a new episode of Racket Boys on Netflix, I decided to use the Body Sculpt Fit again. This time, I tried the Lift mode, placing the device just under my jaw to target my double chin since it’s meant to help tighten and firm. At first, the vibrations tickled a little, but I quickly got used to it. The device fits quite well under my chin and five minutes went by quickly as I was watching TV.

Maybe it’s in my mind, but when I looked in the mirror in the morning, my double chin appeared a wee bit less obvious.

With the other modes – Glow, Lift and Smooth, because they incorporate the micro-current and micro-vibration therapies, the Skin Inc team advises to use these modes with a water-based product, to help the device glide smoothly. You can also use the device on its own, on clean skin.

But of course, Skin Inc has thought of everything. In conjunction with the launch of the device, the brand also introduced its new Body Sculpt Fit Serum ($88) to be used together with the Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit.

PHOTO: Skin Inc

This serum is infused with licorice to strengthen the skin’s barrier, vitamin C to brighten dull skin, niacinamide to help smooth the skin and combat blemishes if any, caffeine to stimulate microcirculation, and peptides to hydrate and nourish the skin.

The device works well on legs, too

PHOTO: Skin Inc

I tried the device with the Body Sculpt Fit Serum on my legs, using the Smooth mode to try and reduce my water retention.

Moving the device in an upwards manner towards the heart to promote circulation, I found the combination of heat and vibrations surprisingly soothing and therapeutic. After 10 minutes (five minutes for each leg), I felt lighter and my cankles looked a little less swollen. Not bad.

While the serum has a slightly viscous texture, it works well with the device. In fact, I’m glad that it’s not too watery or light, because that would mean I would be using a lot more for every massage. After a few back-and-forth glides, it gets absorbed well into the skin, without a tacky finish. There’s also a subtle yuzu scent that is very refreshing and instantly lifts my mood.

The maintenance

The Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit comes with a USB charging cable, and takes three to five hours for a full charge. So far, the battery life has been pretty decent. A week in with daily five minute self-care sessions, and it’s still working fine.

Keeping it clean is easy too. After each session, I clean the metal portion with a cloth or cotton pad, then give it another wipe-down with an alcohol wipe and let it air-dry, just to be extra clean. Note that the device is not waterproof, so don’t submerge it in water or wash it under running water.

The verdict

PHOTO: Skin Inc

It’s been three weeks since I got the Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit, and so far, I like having this handy device around. It’s easy to use and it does the job.

Out of all four modes, my favourite is the Warm mode. The heat really helps relax my tired muscles. After a long day in front of my laptop, I look forward to using it when I’m in bed, winding down for the night. It sits on my bedside table so it’s always within easy reach.

Just the other day, my knee was feeling a little busted after an online workout. But just five minutes with the Warm mode and my knee felt as good as new. I could even wear my new heels out for a dinner date with a girlfriend!

Skin Inc Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit is available at Skin Inc concept stores, Sephora stores, Iloveskininc.com.sg, Sephora.sg, Krisshop.com and official Skin Inc stores on Shopee.sg and Lazada.sg

