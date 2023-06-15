'3 hours of sleep per day': Local baker pulls off 500 customised cookie order for Google in 4 days

Singapore hosted the Google Cloud Summit on May 31, and the American tech firm was on the lookout for cookies to serve during the event.

That shouldn't be too difficult, right?

But Google was specific with its requirements, wanting customised frosted cookies shaped like the iconic Google Cloud.

It seems the company was struggling to find a suitable vendor until Mother-In-Law Egg Tart came along.

"Someone told us about [Google's request] and we straight away said, 'game on'," the local vendor said.

On June 1, a 65-second-long TikTok clip offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the order was completed.

Mother-In-Law Egg Tart told AsiaOne that it had to prepare 500 individually packed cookies for the event.

"It's one of the biggest orders we've been required to fulfil in the shortest amount of time," co-founder Tony added.

The first challenge was to create a mould that resembled the Google Cloud. But with the help of some tools, this wasn't too much of an issue.

The bakers had a true workout rolling out the dough, as it added up to "15,000 grammes of flour".

Another tricky obstacle was getting the right shade of Google's brand colours, and even when that was completed, baking the cookies ended up being the "most tiring" part of the process.

"We actually managed only three hours of sleep per day," Tony said.

Piping bags were used to add the coloured frosting, and while this was rather therapeutic at first, try repeating the process a few hundred times.

It did not take long before it became a little bit traumatic.

"Each colour has to be hand drawn and baked so that it hardens before we can proceed to the next colour."

When asked about how they felt upon completing the order, Mother-In-Law Egg Tart said: "Greatly relieved and super satisfied. [We are] really honoured to be entrusted [with] this task as cookies aren't our specialty."

Based on the relatively positive responses in the comments section, it seems like the hard work paid off.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Mil.eggtart

Support local businesses

In a separate TikTok video, Mother-In-Law Egg Tart shared a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like running your own food and beverage (F&B) business.

Pre-dawn alarms and three-in-one coffee are a given for co-owner, Tony.

It's usually him and his wife, Evangeline, who take turns to be in the kitchen preparing everything from scratch.

"F&B business is definitely not easy so do support your local F&B businesses if you can, and be a little bit more kind to them," he said.

