Hidden gem? Gelato shop in Sunshine Plaza has over 300 5-star reviews

One could never go wrong with a scoop of gelato in the sweltering heat of Singapore.

But for the pickier ones among us, finding the best gelato stall can be tricky.

A quality scoop of gelato is made with fresh ingredients and has a rich, almost elastic texture.

Looking at its Google reviews, Freshio Gelato in Sunshine Plaza might just be the best choice for top-quality gelato.

Receiving a five-star Google review rating is hard enough, but what's even more impressive is that the gelato stand has managed to keep its perfect score with 387 reviewers.

Last Friday (March 31), TikTok user Worththehypesg posted a 25-second clip of their first try at Freshio Gelato, with the caption "Truly 5 stars".

Don't be fooled by the old-school interior though, said Worththehypesg, as the gelato served was "super fresh" and "dang creamy".

It seems that the gelato eatery has lived up to the hype, with many in the comments section of the video singing their praises.

The number of reviewers that they have garnered on Google isn't anywhere near the same on Facebook, with just 28 reviews currently, but the high ratings remain.

Freshio Gelato scores a 4.6 rating on Facebook with netizens claiming they "would recommend everything" and how they can't wait to return to try more flavours.

Can't please everybody

Despite these high ratings, some weren't fully sold on Freshio Gelato.

"I tried before, not really nice," a TikTok user bluntly commented.

Another did not hold back with their assessment of the gelato.

A potential reason for Freshio Gelato's high-scoring reviews online could be the impeccable service.

Across the board, that seems to be the common theme among customers who reviewed the place, including one who noted the generosity of the people who run the eatery.

"The owners are super nice too! The kind uncle let me try like five flavours and I didn't even ask," one TikTok user wrote.

A scoop of gelato starts from $3.90, and you can forget about the typical chocolate or vanilla flavours at Freshio Gelato.

Why not transport yourself to Italy with flavours like Amarena Cherries or Torroncino Nougat?

Other flavours include Hokkaido Milk, Bourbon Dark Chocolate and Turkish Hazelnut.

Differences between gelato and ice cream

While similar from afar, gelato and ice cream aren't actually the same thing.

Although they share three main ingredients — dairy, sugar and air — there is a difference between the two desserts.

According to Healthline, gelato contains less air and cream than ice-cream which translates to a lower fat content. It can be a part of a healthy diet if consumed in moderation.

However, like other desserts, it's best to limit your intake to the occasional treat for optimal health.

Address: 91 Bencoolen St, #01-60 Sunshine Plaza, Singapore 189652

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, closed on Mondays

