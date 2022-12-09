Best ice cream and gelato in Singapore: 18 cafes and stores to beat the tropical heat

With summer all-year round, nothing combats the heat in Singapore better than a frozen creamy treat. From cult classics to exotic and experimental flavours, here’s the scoop on our favourite places to get your ice cream fix. For vegan and dairy free options, see our list here.

No Horse Run Gelato

PHOTO: No Horse Run Gelato

The #sibehcultured gelateria, No Horse Run Gelato, has expanded its “rein” from Yishun to Choa Chu Kang. Conveniently located within Choa Chu Kang MRT station, the waft of its signature Pandan Gula Melaka Waffle draws passengers to this insta-worthy cafe. Pair the waffles with locally inspired Kopi Guyou (Nanyang Coffee with Butter) gelato or classic flavours like Wild Strawberry Basil and Single-Origin Dark Chocolate.

No Horse Run is located at 160 Yishun Street 11 #01-216, Singapore 760160. Open daily 2pm – 2am, and 50a Choa Chu Kang Loop, Choa Chu Kang MRT #01-21, Singapore 689959. Open daily 2pm – 12pm.

The Ice Cream Bar

PHOTO: The Ice Cream Bar

Perfecting the unlikely pairing of ice cream and booze, The Ice Cream Bar scoops up a selection of boozy Ice cream beyond the usual Rum & Raisin. Take your pick of hard liquor, stout, or liqueur in ice cream with flavours like Smoked Cognac, Guinness Pistachio, and Kahlua Cheesecake. For those who don’t want to get drunk on ice cream, non-alcoholic flavours are available too.

The Ice Cream Bar is located at 59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367, p+ 65 6980 7020, Open 12.30pm – 10.30pm Sun – Thu, 12.30pm – 10.30pm Fri – Sat; and 313 Orchard Road, #01-32/33/34 313@Somerset, Singapore 238895, Open 11.30am – 10.30pm Sun – Thu, 11am – 11pm Fri – Sat.

Dolcetto

PHOTO: Dolcetto, Regent Singapore

Experience the charm of Italy with artisanal gelato at Dolcetto, Regent Singapore’s multi-concept mercatino (Italian for market place). Inspired by the craftsmanship of food purveyors in Italy, you will be transported to the country’s weaving, cobblestoned streets, where a gelateria awaits. Made with the finest Italian ingredients, Dolcetto presents a wide assortment of flavours that is periodically refreshed, so you can always look forward to delectable new flavours here.

Relish in traditional delights like Stracciatella and Bronte Pistachio, or you can explore creative options such as Cantaloupe Melon & Crispy Parma Prosciutto to satisfy all your ice cream cravings. And if you brought your furry friend, chill out and enjoy your sweet treat at the pet-friendly al fresco area.

Dolcetto is located at Lobby of Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p+ 65 6725 3244. Mercatino opens daily 11am-9pm. Reservations not required.

Burnt Cones

PHOTO: Burnt Cones

Starting in the quaint neighbourhood of Sunset Way, this little gelateria that serves its gelato in (as you guessed!) burnt cones has grown to include two other outlets. The cones’ smoky taste brings out the creamy gelato’s flavours, especially when paired with the nutty Pistachio or the Fior De Latte. Since it is 96% fat-free, don’t stop at one; go for the double scoop and enjoy your gelato in smoking cups.

Burnt Cones is located at 5 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105, p. +65 9711 1097 Opens Mon – Fri 11am -12am, Sat – Sun 9am – 12am; Please refer to the website for other locations.

Hay Gelato

PHOTO: Hay Gelato

Hay Gelato is contemporary cuisine Brine Restaurant’s brainchild. Quickly finding its way into the hearts of East-siders, Hay Gelato boasts 12 flavours like Balsamic Strawberry and Meyer Lemon. True to their name, they have a flavour called Smoked Hay made by (you guessed it) smoking real hay and infusing that into their gelato. With its second outlet in Katong, east-siders have more to choose from for their midnight ice cream fix.

Hay Gelato is located at 136 Bedok North Avenue 3 #01-148, Singapore 460136, p. +65 9663 4254. Open 1pm – 2am daily, Closed Mon, and 121 East Coast Road, Singapore 428807, p. +65 8285 4349. Open 12pm – 12am Tue -Thu and Sun, 12pm – 1am Fri -Sat, Closed Mon.

Kind Kones

PHOTO: Kind Kones

Good for the planet and good for you. Being free of preservatives, refined sugar, artificial flavouring, and other chemicals, Kind Kones gives us vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free ice cream,without compromising the taste. The plant-based ice cream parlours ses only natural ingredients to conjure up flavours like Keto Avocado Coconut, Blue Planet, and Almond Brittle Fudge.

Kind Kones is located at 583 Orchard Rd, Forum Shopping Mall, #B1-27, Singapore 238884. Open Mon – Fri 12pm – 10pm, Sat and Sun 11am – 10pm. Please refer to the website for other locations.

Monarchs & Milkweed Gelato

PHOTO: Monarchs & Milkweed Gelato

Monarchs & Milkweed Gelato is this island’s latest ice cream hotshot. Established in 2020, they have already garnered raving reviews for their fresh takes on classics we all know and love. Brown Butter Sage and Burnt White Chocolate are but two delectable delights on their vast and varied menu. Waffle cone or not, we’re looking forward to seeing what they cook up next.

Monarchs & Milkweed is located at 802 North Bridge Road #01-01, Singapore 198770, p. +65 9665 7534. Open Tue-Sun 12pm – 10pm.

Sunday Folks

PHOTO: Sunday Folks

If you’re crazy over chocolate, you’re going to love a scoop of Sunday Folk’s Dark Chocolate Ferrero ice cream. Not a fan of chocolate? Artisanal flavours such as Sea Salt Gula Melaka will be a treat for you. Pair it with a square of waffles and you’ve got yourself a true tried-and-tested sweet treat. Every day is a Sunday when you indulge in some creamy confections at Sunday Folks.

Sunday Folks is located at 44 Jalan Merah Saga #01-52, Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116, p. +65 6479 9166. Open Mon-Thu 1pm – 10pm, Fri 1pm -11pm, Sat 12pm – 11pm, Sun 12pm – 10pm. Bynd Artisan + Sunday Folks ION Experience Store is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #04-11B ION Orchard, Singapore 238801. Open daily 10am -10pm.

Momolato

PHOTO: Momolato

Sinfully indulgent without the ‘sin’, Momolato remains one of the healthiest choices for diet-conscious consumers looking to satisfy their creamy cravings.

The Asia-Pacific winner at the Gelato World Tour Final boasts flavours like Mao Shan Wang Durian and the fruity Himalayan Osmanthus Mango Passionfruit, while introducing refreshing blends like Watermelon Soursop. Have them on their own, on your waffles and croffles.

Momolato is located at 34 Haji Lane, Singapore 189227. Open Sun-Thu 12pm – 11pm, Fri 12pm – 2am, and Sat 12pm – 2am.

Apiary

PHOTO: Apiary

Named after the location where honey bees are kept, you can be(e) sure that Apiary’s 19 solid flavors on rotation will hit all your sweet spots. This artisanal ice cream parlor does not shy away from using quality ingredients in its creamy constructions. For something experimental and aesthetically pleasing, we recommend Blue Milk, a sweet-salty blend of blue pea flower and sea salt.

Apiary is located at 84 Neil Rd, Singapore 088844, p. +65 6493 7273. Opens Sun-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri and Sat 12pm – 11pm. Please refer to the website for other locations.

Birds of Paradise

PHOTO: Birds of Paradise

From long queues at Jewel, to two new outlets, Birds of Paradise has spread its wings to bring its botanical gelato experience around Singapore.

Using natural botanical ingredients such as fruit, flower, pods, and spices, their herb-infused gelato menu brings the South East Asian palate right to the tip of your tongue. Their bestsellers include White Chrysanthemum, Midnight Gianduja, and Lychee Raspberry; have them in a cone or in an eco-friendly sugarcane pulp cup.

Birds of Paradise is located at 63 East Coast Road #01-05, Singapore 428776. Open 12 pm – 8.30pm Tue – Sun, Closed on Mon. Please refer to the website for other locations.

Creamier

PHOTO: Creamier

Get your favourite creams on a cone at Creamier. Bestsellers like their Earl Grey Lavender and Roasted Pistachio will definitely hit the spot. If you’re looking for something to tingle your tastebuds, try the Mango Passionfruit Sorbet or check out their new and seasonal creations! And while you are enjoying your handcrafted ice cream, you can even treat your furkids to a selection of doggie ice cream at Gillman Barracks.

Creamier is located at Blk 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 #01-02, Singapore 310131. Opens Sun- Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri and Sat 12pm – 11pm. Please refer to the website for other locations.

Dopa Dopa Creamery

PHOTO: Dopa Dopa Creamery

Forget waffles and ice cream. Dopa Dopa Creamery hits a homerun with their game-changing buttery croissants and ice cream confections. For someone who has a life-long obsession with flaky pastry, this place is a dream come true. With flavours like Raspberry Milk and Mango Pear Sorbet, Dopa Dopa Creamery is going to send you a shot of dopamine with every bite.

Dopa Dopa Creamery is located at 29 South Bridge Road #01-01, Singapore 058665 and 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #01-107 S081007, p. +65 6535 3539. Open Sun -Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri -Sat 12pm – 10.30pm.

Geometry

PHOTO: Geometry

If you are looking for some meticulously crafted desserts, Geometry is the spot to visit. This modern alcove handcrafts their gelatos completely from scratch with quality ingredients sourced from all over the globe. Reminisce your favourite snacks in flavours like Strawberry Pocky and Bing Bong aka Paddlepop. Otherwise, go for all-time favourites like Earl Grey Tie Guan Yin.

Geometry is found at 2 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-5142, Singapore 150002, p. +65 6255 6366. They are open Sun-Thu 12pm – 9.30pm, and Fri, Sat, Eve of P.H. 12pm – 11pm.

Kooks Creamery

PHOTO: Kooks Creamery

Kooks Creamery’s famous lava cookie and ice cream dessert is such a treat; that feeling of seeing the warm cookie lava ooze out under an ice-cold scoop of cream never gets old. With exclusive cookie flavours at different outlets, be sure to try them all. Worried about calories? Pair your lava cookies with their newly-launched plant-based ice cream, with flavours like Dirty Matcha and Strawberry Balsamic.

Kooks Creamery is located at 211 Serangoon Ave 4 #01-02, Singapore 550211. Open Tue-Thu, Sun 12pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm. Closed on Mon. Please refer to the website for other locations.

Merely

PHOTO: Merely

Having developed over 30 flavours through the years, Merely has been providing scoops of happiness to suit every palate. Other than bestsellers such as Salted Butterscotch and Grape Yakult Yogurt, Merely occasionally mixes it up with seasonal treats or locally inspired inventions like Horlicks Panda and Kopi Peng.

Merely is located at Sunshine Plaza, 91 Bencoolen Street #01-13 Singapore 189652, p. +65 8874 5760. Opens Mon-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun. And Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk B1-52, Singapore 528523, Opens Mon-Thu 12.30pm – 9.30pm, Fri-Sun 12.30pm – 10pm, for takeaways only.

Milk and Honey Gelato

PHOTO: Milk and Honey Gelato

The modest neighbourhood gelateria with house-made honeycombs has opened up a new outlet at Leisure Park Kallang. Although its signature Milk and Honey gelato topped with chunks of honeycombs is still the crowd’s favourite, the gelateria continues to churn up refreshing flavours like Creamy Strawberry.

Milk and Honey is located at 86 Bedok North Street 4 #01-179, Singapore 460086. Open Mon-Wed 2pm – 11pm, Thu 1pm -11pm, Fri 1pm – 12am, Sat 11am – 12am and Sun 11am – 11pm. 5 Stadium Walk, Leisure Park Kallang , #01-08, Singapore 397693. Open daily 10am – 9.30pm.

Sweet Cheeks Gelato

PHOTO: Sweet Cheeks Gelato

Sweet Cheeks has one of the sweetest mottos for an ice cream parlour. And they’re right when they say “You Make Me Melt” because their flavour options are truly to melt for. Bragging a diverse menu, Sweet Cheeks brings both nostalgia and new with familiar flavours like Honeycomb, and Honey Chrysanthemum with Cacao Nibs.

Sweet Cheeks is located at Potong Pasir, 37 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347862. And 147 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207561. Both open Sun- Thu 12pm – 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm -1am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.