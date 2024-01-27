3 interesting upcoming residential sites you may likely see in 2024

The past few days, there’s been news of three upcoming residential sites being cleared for future residential use; and one of them is even next to an MRT station. Now that we’ve seen the consequences of a tight housing supply, it does seem like the authorities are being more proactive in freeing up space. We took a look at the three future land parcels to see if they’re any good:

Upcoming Residential Site 1: Land plot next to Kembangan MRT station

Some Kembangan residents may be disappointed by this, as their football field and basketball court are being cleared. This is an area next to Kembangan MRT (EWL), which is being rezoned for residential use. The Gross Plot Ratio (GPR) for this land plot has also been increased, from 2.5 to 3.2.

The upcoming residential site also may annoy existing Kembangan residents, as 3.2 is very high density, and permits buildings of 36 storeys or higher. Astoria Park condo is currently next to the plot, so their view of the landed enclave could be impeded.

This may be slightly balanced out by the rezoning of an adjacent plot, where the Kembangan Community Centre currently stands; this will be turned into a park.

Estimates by analysts peg the number of potential homes here at between 500 to over 600; and if the development here is HDB, it may be considered Plus housing due to the MRT.

Note that Kembangan MRT is just two train stops from Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), which is a major commercial hub with multiple malls, eateries, entertainment, and office space. As such, any development here may be seen as an alternative to pricier Paya Lebar-area properties.

The few may also be a draw, as we expect any potential developer will take advantage of the landed facing.

The downside to this plot is that, as far as amenities go, it’s not particularly exciting. There are a few small eateries in the area, but you need to travel out (probably to Paya Lebar or nearby Katong) for serious retail and entertainment. If it’s an HDB here though, perhaps we’ll see some coffee shops or other heartland amenities downstairs.

School access is also a bit limited here; St. Stephens and Eunos Primary seem to fall within one kilometre, but we don’t see any others for now.

Upcoming Residential Site 2: Former Kebun Baru Primary School

This site has actually been around since 2002 (various schools have used it temporarily over the decades). It’s situated next to The Panorama, and is within walking distance of Mayflower MRT (TEL).

The land area is 1.82 hectares, and it’s estimated to provide around 500+ new homes (possibly 700+ if it’s a condo). Due to its proximity to the MRT, this may also be under Plus housing if it’s an HDB project.

The project here could have a nice view, facing the landed enclave across from Ang Mo Kio Ave 2. In the other direction, residents can easily access the Ang Mo Kio HDB enclave, which has the usual assortment of coffee shops and small convenience stores. The Mayflower Market and Food Centre, closer to the MRT, is a bit of a long walk, but it may be alright with some residents.

We feel the number one draw for this area though, is proximity to CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls, which is within walking distance.

The downside to this upcoming residential site would be the lack of major retail amenities and entertainment. There are no large malls nearby, so residents will have to travel out for most such needs. Even with MRT access, this is still a relatively fringe area.

Upcoming Residential Site 3: Blocks 29 and 31, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh

These are two blocks of rental flats that are being redeveloped. These are the blocks behind the iconic Dragon Playground, and the tenants here started moving out back in 2021.

There were around 414 rental units in both blocks, but the rezoning permits higher density; the new GPR for the site is 4.0, so the replacements can be taller. Accessibility-wise, we think residents will probably use a bus service like 159 to get to Toa Payoh MRT (NSL). From here it’s just two stops to Bishan, and three stops to Orchard, so it’s very convenient. (Walking to the MRT station is also possible, though it’s a bit of a long stroll)

Toa Payoh Hub – where the HDB hub is located – is in the same place as the MRT; this area provides almost every amenity the residents might need, from supermarkets to retail to some bank branches.

The surroundings of these flats are also highly developed; Toa Payoh is among the oldest estates in Singapore, so all the heartland amenities like coffee shops and minimarts can be found in the vicinity. One major bonus is the SAFRA club across the road from these two flats, which has eateries and shops that are open even to non-members.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

