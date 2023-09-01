lifestyle

3 popular car parking spots in Orchard

Anything in Orchard Road is expensive — parking included. We've put together a guide of three of the most popular car parking spots in Orchard Road.

Hopefully this helps you in your quest to find a carpark that offers you the best bang for your buck!

Ngee Ann City/Takashimaya parking

Parking Rates for Ngee Ann City/Takashimaya

Time

Cost

Weekdays

12:01am to 12:00pm, 02:01pm to 05:00pm

 $ 1.20 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

12:01pm to 02:00pm, 05:01pm to 07:00pm

 $ 1.70 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

07:01pm to 12:00am

$4.00 (Per Entry)

Weekends & Public Holidays

12:01am to 12:00pm, 02:01pm to 05:00pm

$2.40 (First Hour)
$1.50 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

12:01pm to 02:00pm, 05:01pm to 07:00pm

$3.40 (First Hour)

$2.00 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

07:01pm to 12:00am

$4.00 (Per Entry)

Season Parking Rates

Quarterly Subscription Basis

$250 (Per Month)

Cineleisure parking

Parking Rates for Cineleisure

Time

Cost

Weekdays

07.00am to 04.59pm

$2.40 (First Hour)
$1.40 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

05.00pm to 06:59am

 $ 0.04 (Per Minute)

Weekends & Public Holidays

07.00am to 10.59am

$4.80 (Per Entry)

11.00am to 07.59pm

$2.50 (Per Hour or Part Thereof)

08.00pm to 06:59am

 $ 0.05 (Per Minute)

Season Parking Rates

Full Season

$226.80 (Per Month)

Day Season (Valid Monday – Friday, 6am – 7pm, excluding Public Holidays)

$162.00 (Per Month)

Orchard Central parking

Parking Rates for Orchard Central

Time

Cost

Weekdays

12.00am to 05.59pm

$3.13 (First 1.5 Hours)
$1.51 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

06.00pm to 11.59pm

$5.08 (First 2.5 Hours)
$1.84 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

Weekends & Public Holidays

12.00am to 12.00pm

$5.08 (First 2.5 Hours)
$1.84 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

Season Parking Rates

Tenant

$194.40 (Per Month)
$554.04 (Per Quarter)

Public

$270.00 (Per Month)
$769.50 (Per Quarter)

Cheapest parking in Orchard Road

But the cheapest parking in Orchard Road isn't necessarily the ones people flock too. In fact, here's a list of a table of the most affordable parking, seperated by time period!

Far East Plaza, 8am to 5pm: S$1.61 for first hour, S$1.07 for every subsequent 30 minutes or part thereof

Car Park Weekdays

Far East Plaza

Before 5/6pm

8am to 5pm:

$1.61 (First Hour)

$1.07 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

Wisma Atria

After 5/6pm

5pm to 7am:

S$4.00 (Per Entry)
 

Saturdays

Shaw House

03.00am to 06.01pm

$2.00 (First Hour)

$1.50 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)

Forum the Shopping Mall

05.00pm to 06.00am

$3.20 (Per Entry)
 

Sundays

Forum the Shopping Mall

06.00am to 06.00am

$3.20 (Per Entry)

Singapore Shopping Centre

After 5/6pm

$3.00 (Per Entry)

Free Parking

Single yellow line at Exeter Road (Opp. Singtel building)

After 7pm on weekdays

All day on Sundays and Public Holidays

Small Roads along the GCBs (Good Class Bungalow) at Jln Kelawar

No Restriction, just be mindful of residents. 10 min walk to heart of Orchard Road

ALSO READ: Cheap parking rates in Orchard Road for cars: Free parking and other money-saving tips

This article was first published in Motorist.

