3 popular car parking spots in Orchard

Anything in Orchard Road is expensive — parking included. We've put together a guide of three of the most popular car parking spots in Orchard Road.
Hopefully this helps you in your quest to find a carpark that offers you the best bang for your buck!
Ngee Ann City/Takashimaya parking
|
Parking Rates for Ngee Ann City/Takashimaya
|
Time
|
Cost
|
Weekdays
|
12:01am to 12:00pm, 02:01pm to 05:00pm
|
$ 1.20 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)
|
12:01pm to 02:00pm, 05:01pm to 07:00pm
|
$ 1.70 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)
|
07:01pm to 12:00am
|
$4.00 (Per Entry)
|
Weekends & Public Holidays
|
12:01am to 12:00pm, 02:01pm to 05:00pm
|
$2.40 (First Hour)
|
12:01pm to 02:00pm, 05:01pm to 07:00pm
|
$3.40 (First Hour)
$2.00 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)
|
07:01pm to 12:00am
|
$4.00 (Per Entry)
|
Season Parking Rates
|
Quarterly Subscription Basis
|
$250 (Per Month)
Cineleisure parking
|
Parking Rates for Cineleisure
|
Time
|
Cost
|
Weekdays
|
07.00am to 04.59pm
|
$2.40 (First Hour)
|
05.00pm to 06:59am
|
$ 0.04 (Per Minute)
|
Weekends & Public Holidays
|
07.00am to 10.59am
|
$4.80 (Per Entry)
|
11.00am to 07.59pm
|
$2.50 (Per Hour or Part Thereof)
|
08.00pm to 06:59am
|
$ 0.05 (Per Minute)
|
Season Parking Rates
|
Full Season
|
$226.80 (Per Month)
|
Day Season (Valid Monday – Friday, 6am – 7pm, excluding Public Holidays)
|
$162.00 (Per Month)
Orchard Central parking
|
Parking Rates for Orchard Central
|
Time
|
Cost
|
Weekdays
|
12.00am to 05.59pm
|
$3.13 (First 1.5 Hours)
|
06.00pm to 11.59pm
|
$5.08 (First 2.5 Hours)
|
Weekends & Public Holidays
|
12.00am to 12.00pm
|
$5.08 (First 2.5 Hours)
|
Season Parking Rates
|
Tenant
|
$194.40 (Per Month)
|
Public
|
$270.00 (Per Month)
Cheapest parking in Orchard Road
But the cheapest parking in Orchard Road isn't necessarily the ones people flock too. In fact, here's a list of a table of the most affordable parking, seperated by time period!
Far East Plaza, 8am to 5pm: S$1.61 for first hour, S$1.07 for every subsequent 30 minutes or part thereof
|Car Park
|Weekdays
|
Far East Plaza
|
Before 5/6pm
|
8am to 5pm:
$1.61 (First Hour)
$1.07 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)
|
Wisma Atria
|
After 5/6pm
|
5pm to 7am:
S$4.00 (Per Entry)
|
Saturdays
|
Shaw House
|
03.00am to 06.01pm
|
$2.00 (First Hour)
$1.50 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof)
|
Forum the Shopping Mall
|
05.00pm to 06.00am
|
$3.20 (Per Entry)
|
Sundays
|
Forum the Shopping Mall
|
06.00am to 06.00am
|
$3.20 (Per Entry)
|
Singapore Shopping Centre
|
After 5/6pm
|
$3.00 (Per Entry)
|
Free Parking
|
Single yellow line at Exeter Road (Opp. Singtel building)
|
After 7pm on weekdays
|
All day on Sundays and Public Holidays
|
Small Roads along the GCBs (Good Class Bungalow) at Jln Kelawar
|
No Restriction, just be mindful of residents. 10 min walk to heart of Orchard Road
