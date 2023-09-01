3 popular car parking spots in Orchard

Anything in Orchard Road is expensive — parking included. We've put together a guide of three of the most popular car parking spots in Orchard Road.

Hopefully this helps you in your quest to find a carpark that offers you the best bang for your buck!

Ngee Ann City/Takashimaya parking

Parking Rates for Ngee Ann City/Takashimaya Time Cost Weekdays 12:01am to 12:00pm, 02:01pm to 05:00pm $ 1.20 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) 12:01pm to 02:00pm, 05:01pm to 07:00pm $ 1.70 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) 07:01pm to 12:00am $4.00 (Per Entry) Weekends & Public Holidays 12:01am to 12:00pm, 02:01pm to 05:00pm $2.40 (First Hour)

$1.50 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) 12:01pm to 02:00pm, 05:01pm to 07:00pm $3.40 (First Hour) $2.00 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) 07:01pm to 12:00am $4.00 (Per Entry) Season Parking Rates Quarterly Subscription Basis $250 (Per Month)

Cineleisure parking

Parking Rates for Cineleisure Time Cost Weekdays 07.00am to 04.59pm $2.40 (First Hour)

$1.40 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) 05.00pm to 06:59am $ 0.04 (Per Minute) Weekends & Public Holidays 07.00am to 10.59am $4.80 (Per Entry) 11.00am to 07.59pm $2.50 (Per Hour or Part Thereof) 08.00pm to 06:59am $ 0.05 (Per Minute) Season Parking Rates Full Season $226.80 (Per Month) Day Season (Valid Monday – Friday, 6am – 7pm, excluding Public Holidays) $162.00 (Per Month)

Orchard Central parking

Parking Rates for Orchard Central Time Cost Weekdays 12.00am to 05.59pm $3.13 (First 1.5 Hours)

$1.51 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) 06.00pm to 11.59pm $5.08 (First 2.5 Hours)

$1.84 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) Weekends & Public Holidays 12.00am to 12.00pm $5.08 (First 2.5 Hours)

$1.84 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) Season Parking Rates Tenant $194.40 (Per Month)

$554.04 (Per Quarter) Public $270.00 (Per Month)

$769.50 (Per Quarter)

Cheapest parking in Orchard Road

But the cheapest parking in Orchard Road isn't necessarily the ones people flock too. In fact, here's a list of a table of the most affordable parking, seperated by time period!

Far East Plaza, 8am to 5pm: S$1.61 for first hour, S$1.07 for every subsequent 30 minutes or part thereof

Car Park Weekdays Far East Plaza Before 5/6pm 8am to 5pm: $1.61 (First Hour) $1.07 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) Wisma Atria After 5/6pm 5pm to 7am: S$4.00 (Per Entry) Saturdays Shaw House 03.00am to 06.01pm $2.00 (First Hour) $1.50 (Every 30mins or Part Thereof) Forum the Shopping Mall 05.00pm to 06.00am $3.20 (Per Entry) Sundays Forum the Shopping Mall 06.00am to 06.00am $3.20 (Per Entry) Singapore Shopping Centre After 5/6pm $3.00 (Per Entry) Free Parking Single yellow line at Exeter Road (Opp. Singtel building) After 7pm on weekdays All day on Sundays and Public Holidays Small Roads along the GCBs (Good Class Bungalow) at Jln Kelawar No Restriction, just be mindful of residents. 10 min walk to heart of Orchard Road

