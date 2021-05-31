3 tips to design a split-level living room

Split level living space can be both a boon and a bane of your domestic environment. “Activities tend to be more pre- defined in a split level home,” says Mark Chen, founder of interior design firm Artistroom.

It all depends on the spatial planning, which at best, will maximise the full potential of the built-in staggered privacy levels and at worst, will render some areas underutilised because of the hassle of commuting between levels. This home in Pandan Valley is an example of best-practice.

Keep it light and portable

Modular furniture works best with split level living space, as they are easily broken down into parts to transport between levels and or in and out of the property, as most split level apartments in Singapore are located in old estates.

Consider a projector

PHOTO: Lookboxliving.com.sg

TV used to the centre of a living room to which all furniture are oriented around. But not today. The advent of home projectors offers a more flexible alternative. This home features a ceiling- mounted projector, leaving the living room wall free for artworks when it’s not a movie night.

Keep the visual connections

PHOTO: Squarerooms.com.sg

Diagonal line of sight between levels is a unique feature of a split-level space and should be kept as unobstructed as possible. Here, Mark uses a glass railing to facilitate visual connection between the dining and living spaces despite the unit’s low ceiling.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.