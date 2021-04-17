3 tips for designing a room with Asian influences

Furniture with a nod to our Asian heritage not only elevates a room’s luxe factor, it adds plenty of character as well. Think Peranakan tiles, intricately-painted standing screens, a rosewood chair. The key is to use these elements sparingly, and mix them with more modern silhouettes to achieve that flair.

How to achieve this look:

1. Have only a few focal points. Be careful not to overwhelm the space with too many pieces at once. Remember that negative space plays a key role in helping a piece stand out, so arrange the layout carefully and keep the rest of the furniture minimalist in order to let your main pieces shine. PHOTO: Anna Jacobs 2. Mix with contemporary furniture

It’s all about balance. If you have a Chinese cabinet with intricate carvings, surround it with furniture that has clean, minimalist lines for contrast. Likewise, if you have traditional paintings on the wall, keep the rest of the room clean and fresh. PHOTO: Traumteppich 3. Ensure there’s plenty of light PHOTO: Pexels

This article was first published in Home & Decor.