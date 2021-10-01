3 trendy graphic liner styles inspired by your favourite K-pop idols

K-pop girl group STAYC made a strong case for the bold graphic liner look in their latest comeback, Stereotype. A fitting statement for their track, Stereotype is about not wanting to be seen through the prejudice of society.

While most K-beauty looks are soft, muted and shimmery, their electric vitamin coloured liners are definitely breaking stereotypes, striking the perfect balance of fierce and cute.

Rosé from Blackpink

Other K-pop idols who have been seen rocking graphic liners include Blackpink’s Rosé — who was famously seen embracing a floating crease at this year’s Met Gala.

Rosé from Blackpink

The Gone singer has become quite an ambasador of this makeup technique from what we’ve seen on the gram.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: We can't stop staring at Blackpink Rose's floating crease eyeliner

Kim Lip and Heejin from Loona

Loona’s Kim Lip and Heejin opted for a more subtle take on the trend for their Paint The Town music video with abstract eyeliner designs that are more youthful and unconventional. Well-defined brows complimenting their playful eyeliner looks.

How to achieve this look

If you’re easing into the trend, try using coloured eyeliner pencils like NYX’s Epic Wear Liner Sticks or felt tip pens like the Sephora Collection Colourblock Felt Liner.

Start with a simple floating eyeliner like Rosé or try out different shapes like a double wing. For a super crisp line, stick a small piece of tape on your eyelid method to mark out the shape of your wing before filling it in with your eyeliner.

How to achieve this look

If you’re a seasoned makeup pro, experiment with water-activated “cake” liners (powder formula that turns into a creamy creamy consistency when mixed with water) from Gavissi Beauty or gel liners from Colourpop. To recreate those sharp, precise lines, apply the eyeliner with a nail art brush.

Pro tip: In place of coloured eyeliner, you can also create your fierce flick by mixing eyeshadow with a spritz of setting spray.

ALSO READ: These are the exact makeup products used in Blackpink Lisa's Lalisa album look

This article was first published in Her World Online.