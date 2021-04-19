3 ways to incorporate nature and sustainability into the home

Living sustainably doesn’t mean having to scrimp on luxe. Instead, choose materials that are durable and kind to the earth – sustainably-sourced pure cotton bedlinen, for instance, or bamboo homeware are both luxurious and environmentally-friendly.

How to achieve this look:

1. Go green.

PHOTO: Unsplash

We mean that quite literally. Having lots of plants in the home doesn’t just brighten up the space, it improves your sense of well-being too. If you prefer something more low-maintenance, botanical prints are a great alternative.

2. Surround yourself with natural materials.

PHOTO: Pexels

These don’t just look good, they feel good too. Opt for natural materials such as wood and linen over synthetic materials like plastic.

3. Shop vintage.

For those with a penchant for vintage furniture, check out shops such as Hock Siong – these are a treasure trove of gems for those who love furniture with character. You’ll be giving these pieces a new lease of life, too.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.