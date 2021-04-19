3 ways to incorporate nature and sustainability into the home

Living sustainably doesn’t mean having to scrimp on luxe. Instead, choose materials that are durable and kind to the earth – sustainably-sourced pure cotton bedlinen, for instance, or bamboo homeware are both luxurious and environmentally-friendly.
How to achieve this look:
1. Go green.
We mean that quite literally. Having lots of plants in the home doesn’t just brighten up the space, it improves your sense of well-being too. If you prefer something more low-maintenance, botanical prints are a great alternative.
2. Surround yourself with natural materials.
These don’t just look good, they feel good too. Opt for natural materials such as wood and linen over synthetic materials like plastic.
3. Shop vintage.
For those with a penchant for vintage furniture, check out shops such as Hock Siong – these are a treasure trove of gems for those who love furniture with character. You’ll be giving these pieces a new lease of life, too.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.