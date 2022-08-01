3 years in the making: Naomi Neo shares update on long-awaited house with swimming pool

Naomi Neo gave her followers a sneak peak at her new house and we are envious.

In a TikTok post uploaded yesterday (July 31), the 26-year-old brought her four-year-old son Kyzo for a tour of their new home.

In the caption, she shared that it has been nearly three years since they started building the house and that she can't wait to move in.

In the video, little Kyzo looks around with some hesitation as Naomi opens the automatic gates.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Naomi Neo

A sizeable pool, currently sitting empty, catches his attention. "Mummy, I can swim there every day next time!"

The house features extensive glass panels as well as a spiral staircase.

Moving upstairs, Naomi shows her son his new playroom, which has wooden flooring and ceiling-to-floor windows, providing an incredible view of the greenery outside.

The corridor to the children's bedroom also has full-length windows and a view of the neighbourhood.

In a YouTube video from December 2020, Naomi shared that she planned for her kids to share a room for the first few years and to have a bedroom each as they grow up. The influencer and her husband Han also have daughter Zyla born in January last year.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Naomi Neo

The children's bunk beds are placed in a custom-built wooden alcove and Kyzo claims dibs on the top bunk.

"Mummy, I want to sleep on top. Then meimei (younger sister) will sleep below because [the top bunk] is more dangerous," he says. "Next time when I sleep with meimei in the same room, I will help you take care of her."

While the rooms upstairs have wooden floors, the bathroom has white tiled floors to complement the white bathtub and bronze fixtures.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Naomi Neo

Naomi shared in her YouTube update that her family received the keys to their new place in October 2019 but that renovations were delayed due to Covid-19. She added she would share more "once everything is settled".

