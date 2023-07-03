30 free things to do in Singapore (July 2023): Read! Fest 23, French national day food & wine tasting and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This July, there's a slew of markets, fairs, performances, talks and workshops to keep you entertained and informed at zero cost.

Look forward to the biggest reading festival for adults in Singapore, a free food and wine tasting session on the French National Day, and a special day out for our very own Singapore Specials (aka our mixed breed local doggos). Here's your guide to the top 30 free things to do in July 2023.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Singapore Specials Day (July 15)

It's about time we had a day to celebrate our very own Singapore Specials-mongrels or local mixed breed dogs. Jointly organised by Singapore Specials Club, and Nparks, Singapore Specials Day on July 15 celebrates and shows some extra love to these unique pups.

Look forward to games, educational talks, and an exclusive Singapore Specials bundle with a limited edition shirt, bandana, and a paw print canvas set for your doggo. You can also help to make history in the Singapore Book of Records, as they attempt to create the largest collection of doggie paw prints!

Singapore Specials Day

Date/time: 15 Jul 2023, 11am - 7pm

Venue: East Coast Park, Parklane Green

2. Read! Fest 23 (Till July 16)

Singapore's biggest reading festival is back from June 23 to July 16, 2023 with the theme "Flourish". It's all about using books, conversation, and experiences to search within ourselves, build relationships around us, and ultimately thrive.

View all the Read! Fest 23 programmes for all their author talks, panel discussions and hands-on workshops. Here are some highlights we picked out:

Singapore Really Really Free Market (July 9, 2-6pm, at the National Library Building Events Plaza)-A pop-up market where goods are truly free-shared, given away, or exchanged instead of bought and sold. Bring your own pre-loved items you'd like to giveaway too!

Fabulously Felted Vegetable Friends (July 11 and 13 via Zoom)-First of all, cutest workshop title ever. These four workshops are exactly what they sound like-make little vegetable art creations out of felt. You have a choice of four veggie friends you can make: leek, capsicum, corn, and bean sprout.

Let's Unpack This!: A Card Game on Feelings (July 15, 2-3.45pm at National Library, Possibility Room)-Out of touch with your own emotions? This conversational card game aims to help you unpack them. Join the guided game to gain self-awareness of the beliefs that are holding you back, and reframe them to live a healthier, better life.

Dungeons & Dragons 101: A Practical Guide to Adventuring (July 16, 3-4pm, Toa Payoh Public Library, Programme Zone Level 3)-Why is everyone talking about D&D? Find out with this taster session of the fantasy role-playing game.

3. Artsy Weekend (July 8-9)

What do you get when ceramic artists, a furniture maker, jewellery makers, illustrators, a weaver, a leather crafter, a caricaturist, a floral artist, and a tie dye expert come together?

You get Crane's Artsy Weekend, a two-day event about all things art. From home decor to crafty trinkets, you'll get the best of Singapore's handmade artists and creators.

Artsy Weekend

Date and time: July 8-9, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

4. Glow Up Weekend (July 15-16)

Glow up both inside and out with Glow Up Weekend, happening on July 15 and 16, 2023. The two-day event features local indie beauty and lifestyle brands with a focus on sustainability, and all there to help you along on your journey of mindfulness, wellness and natural beauty!.

Glow Up Weekend

Date and time: July 15 and 16, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

5. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (July 1-2, 15-16, 29-30)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' market!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates: July 1-2, 15-16, 29-30

Time: 9am - 1.30pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

Community events

6. Music Improv Group (July 13, 27)

"There are no improv music events, eh?" My colleague lamented to me the other day.

To that colleague, I am happy to report that you were wrong. Every other Thursday, Crane at Claymore Connect organises a music jam session open to anyone. Bring your own guitar, ukulele, violin, percussion, or any instrument really. You'll be led by ethnomusicologist, composer, performer and music educator Dr Larry Francis, who's got a bunch of impressive accolades to his name. At his heart, teaching music improv remains one of his key interests.

Music Improv Group

Date/time: July 13 and 27, 7pm - 9pm

Venue: Crane Claymore Connect

Address: 442 Orchard Road 01-11 Singapore, 238879

7. Community Integration Programme by Rasa Fitness and Dance (July 16)

Rasa Fitness & Dance Academy is usually all about fitness and dance. But this July, they're turning their attention also to the community. Aimed at foreigners here for work or for good, the Community Integration Programme aims to help those new to Singapore get an introduction to the local culture. There'll be activities, exploration, and even up to $500 worth of prizes to be won.

Community Integration Programme by RASA Fitness and Dance

Date/time: July 16, 9am - 12pm

Venue: Rasa Fitness & Dance Academy

Address: 3 Coleman Street Peninsula Shopping Centre #02-19 Singapore, 179804

Sign up here.

8. Make friends with Friendzone (July 6 - 20)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder-not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app, filtering out any creeps of course, and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This July, they have a number of free sessions you can attend. Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

Session Date and time Venue and address Spill the tea: Relationships and Life transitions (for Poly, ITE, JC students) 6 Jul 2023 (Thursday), 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm Workcentral (The Dining Hall), 190 Clemenceau Avenue Singapore, 239924 Out of Office—Healthcare (for working adults aged 18-30 in this industry) 11 Jul 2023 (Tuesday), 8pm – 10pm Centre for Healthcare Innovation @ TTSH 18, Jln Tan Tock Seng L4, Kampong Square Singapore, 308443 CommUNITY: Conversations on Diversity (for youths 18-35 in Ang Mo Kio GRC) 15 Jul 2023 (Saturday, 11am – 12.30pm Ci Yuan Community Club, Level 4 Seminar Room Singapore, 538776 Spill the tea: Relationships and Life transitions (for graduating students) 20 Jul 2023 (Thursday), 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm Workcentral (The Dining Hall), 190 Clemenceau Avenue Singapore, 239924

Gastro guide

9. Friday Night Tastings at The Providore (July 7)

Friday nights are always fun, but one Friday each month is extra special at The Providore's Downtown Gallery outlet.

This month, their Friday Night Tastings is going to be a triple threat. You'll get to try 10 tasting samples comprising wines from Ca dei Frati Winery (Lugana, Italy), gins from The Boutique-y Gin Company (Kent, England), and Tequilas from Corazon Tequila (Jalisco, Mexico). Don't forget to reserve your spot at the link below!

Friday Night Tastings at The Providore

Date and time: July 7, 2023, 6 - 9pm

Venue: The Providore Downtown, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way Singapore, 068815

10. Saturdays at LPB-Free Wine Tastings (Every Saturday)

La Petite Boutique (LPB) is all about the finer things in life. Artisanal cheeses, the finest charcuterie, and over 150 wines from France and all over the world.

On July 8, you can sample some of their wines for free at their wine tasting session. The wine selection for July includes two French red wines from Bordeaux and Côte du Rhone:

Château Saint Lo Saint Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux

Les Violettes, Côtes du Rhone

Saturdays at LPB-Free Wine Tastings

Date/time: July 8, 11am - 6pm

Venue: LPB Wine Cellar (2nd floor)

Address: 4 Kensington Park Road Singapore, 557256

11. French National Day Free Food & Wine Tasting (July 14 - 16)

14 Jul is Bastille Day, aka French National Day. And for the best of French food and wine on this occasion, LPB Market and Wine Cellar is the place to be.

This year, their free food and wine tasting event will feature a broad range of French cheeses and charcuterie, from the likes of truffle brie and nutty comte, to dry sausage and duck rillettes. Accompanying these savoury selections will be a series of fine French wines, including rose from Provence, white wine from Cote du Rhône, and bold Bordeaux red wines.

French National Day Free Food & Wine Tasting

Date and time: July 14 - 16, 11am - 5pm

Venue: LPB Market and LPB Wine Cellar

Address: 4 Kensington Park Road Singapore, 557256

12. Crane Food Fair (July 22-23, July 29-30)

Ever wanted a buffet spread of the best foods from Instagram? Crane at Joo Chiat is one step ahead of you. This July, they're bringing you the Crane Food Fair with yummies we can only begin to imagine and start drooling at. Crane hasn't yet announced on their Instagram page what we can expect this month, but here's a preview from a previous iteration of their Food Fair:

Hungry yet?

Crane Food Fair

Date and time: July 22-23, July 29-30, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

Crane Wisma Food Fair

Date and time: July 29-30, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road, #04-01 Singapore, 238877

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

13. Market Outlook, US and Europe (July 6)

If you're already waist-deep in the world of investment and considering the future market outlook, risks, and trading opportunities for the year, you might benefit from getting expert insights from a professional trader.

On July 6, 2023, hear from investment strategist Wong Kon How, who has amassed more than 25 years of trading experience and is the founder of Weipedia Private Limited. He'll talk about why the German DAX® and major US indices are going strong even while the US and Europe's GDPs have been on the decline, and share his insights on the outlook for the second half of the year.

(P.S. If you're just dipping your toes into investment and this all sounds way too complicated for you, check out our beginner guide to investing.)

Market Outlook, Opportunities & Risks in the US and Europe

Date and time: July 6, 6.30 - 8pm

Venue: PhillipCapital

Address: 250 North Bridge Road, Raffles City Tower Level 6, Singapore, 179101

14. Take Charge of Your Career (July 10-16)

Calling anyone thinking about switching jobs or simply looking to grow professionally: This is probably the biggest career event of July. This month, Workforce Singapore is organising a mega career fair at Suntec City. You'll be able to get expert industry insight, access career guidance, explore career and growth resources, and even go for an on-site job interview if you pre-register.

Take Charge of Your Career

Date and time: July 10-16 , 2023, 10am-9pm

Venue: Suntec City Mall Atrium between Tower 1 and

15. Brown Bag Series-Critical Core Skills Workshops (July 11-28)

As they say, it's never too late to learn. And for those of you who say you don't have time to do anything after work, what about supplementing your lunch break with an easy-to-digest workshop?

This July, HeadHunt and the Lifelong Learning Institute are bringing you a 6-part Critical Core Skills Workshop series under the Brown Bag Series for working professionals. It's a slew of free workshops on transferable skills to strengthen your professional development. Here's the line-up:

July 11 - Social Intelligence: A Lost Art | CCS : Collaboration

July 14 - Self-Regulation: Learning from Athletes | CCS : Self Management

July 17 - What Skills to Build | CCS : Learning Agility

July 21 - Unlocking Impactful Communication Strategies | CCS : Influence

July 25 - Creative Confidence Through Positive Psychology | CCS : Creative Thinking

July 28 - Storytelling with HR Data | CCS : Sense Making

Brown Bag Series-Critical Core Skills Workshops

Date and time: July 11-28, 2023, 10am - 3pm

Venue: Zoom

16. Breaking Into Tech: A Life-Changing Career Pivot (July 12)

After 17 years in social impact consulting, education sales, and partnerships, Assel Mussagaliyeva took a leap of faith. She struck out on her own and pivoted to tech.

Today, she's the proud founder of edtech company EDUTech Future. Her journey to get here was one of trials and tribulations, spontaneity, and calculated risk taking. Above all, it's a story to inspire anyone else out there thinking of making a big career pivot. Join Assel on July 12 to hear her journey and get inspired!

Breaking Into Tech: A Life-Changing Career Pivot

Date and time: July 12, 7-9pm

Venue: Google Developer Space

Address: 80 Pasir Panjang Road Level 3 Singapore, 117372

17. Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters (July 17)

Want to practise your public speaking skills, but don't have a space you feel comfortable to do so? Join the Brilliant Advanced Toastmasters Club every third Monday of the month for their free public speaking sessions. Not only will you get to hone your own skills, but you'll also get to hear from a different speaker each month with exceptional public speaking skill.

Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters@CBD

Date and time: July 17, 7.30-10pm

Venue: High Street Centre #08-08

Address: 1 North Bridge Road, High Street Centre Singapore, Singapore 079903

18. Understanding Blockchain Fundamentals and Beyond (July 18)

What made blockchain technology so transformative? What are the foundational components of it that made people sit up and pay attention? This July, the NUS Asian Institute of Digital Finance is organising Understanding Blockchain Fundamentals and Beyond, a talk about blockchain at its core-its decentralisation, immutability, transparency, and security.

Understanding Blockchain Fundamentals and Beyond

Date and time: July 18, 5-6.30pm

Venue: National University of Singapore- Icube Building

Address: 21 Heng Mui Keng Terrace Level 2, Conference Hall Singapore, 119613

19. Market Insights Trading Festival (July 15 and 29)

There's been a lot going on in the global economic landscape. Economies are slowing, volatility is increasing, and central banks are tightening monetary policies. To help you make sense of these movements and make informed investment decisions, the Market Insights Trading Festival is here with a slew of industry experts as speakers. They'll share their thoughts and outlook on the market, as well as explain their investment strategies.

Market Insights Trading Festival

Date and time: July 29, 10am - 3pm

Venue: Suntec Convention Centre

Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard Level 3, Room 324-326 Singapore, Singapore 039593

20. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (July 1-30)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This July, the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours includes:

Day Tour to Kampong Peta, Endau-Rompin National Park in Johor, Malaysia (You'll be driving on some cross-country kampong roads; any car works!)

Bukit Brown Walking Tour

A tour of Peranakan Culture at Emerald Hill & Orchard Road

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

21. Get Professional by NLB (July 5-29)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, mindfulness at work, public speaking, and negotiation skills-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View NLB's "Get Professional" page for the full line-up of programmes in Jul 2023. Some highlights include:

Project Management Skills (July 13, 12-2pm via Zoom)

Effective Decision-Making in Disruptive Times (July 27, 12-2pm via Zoom)

Corporate Storytelling (July 29, 2-4pm, Punggol Regional Library)

Do note that some of the events are for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series, and are labelled accordingly on their page.

22. Future of Work by NLB (July 1-28)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

This July, the focus is on cybersecurity, information security, and leveraging tools-anything from AI chatbots to Windows 11. Here are some highlights:

Getting Started with Data Analytics with Python (July 20, 6.30-8.30pm via Zoom)

Search Engine Optimisation (July 25, 6.30-8.30pm via Zoom)

Leveraging ChatGPT-like Tools for Businesses and Tech Startups (July 28, 6.30-8.30pm via Zoom)

Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Performances and exhibitions

23. Life is Beautiful-LGBTQ-friendly group art exhibition (Ongoing till July 2)

Here's an art exhibition that celebrates the triumphs and tribulations of life that make you who you are. After all, life is fraught with struggle, but roses grow between the thorns. Specifically, "Life is Beautiful" is a LGBTQ-friendly group art exhibition that is part of PinkFest 2023. You'll see works specially commissioned from artists from Thailand to Australia, celebrating the diversity of human life and human experiences around us.

Life is Beautiful-LGBTQ-friendly group art exhibition

Dates: Now till ​July 2, 2023, closed on Mondays and public holidays

Time: 10:30 am - 7:00 pm

Venue: Art Porters Gallery

Address: 64 Spottiswoode Park Rd, Singapore 088652

24. Jazz in July at the Esplanade (July 2 - 31)

"Jazz is Free. Fun. Dirty. Romantic. Rebellious. Classy. Chaotic."

So writes the Esplanade on their Jazz in July page. If you're feeling intrigued, make some time to head down to the Esplanade this July. It's going to be a whole month celebrating all things jazz, with both free and paid performances you can attend.

And when we say all things jazz, that includes jazz dance! There will be four sessions of free Authentic Jazz Dance Taster Classes taught by Jazz Inc, a jazz dance collective.

Jazz in July

Dates: July 2 - 31, 2023

Venues: Esplanade Concourse or DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre

25. SSO Lunchtime Concert (July 19)

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO)'s lunchtime concert is back this month. For one hour on July 19, 2023, get swept away by a live symphony orchestra performing classical music at Victoria Concert Hall. They'll be led by their Associate Conductor Rodolfo Barráez.

This is a free concert, but you'll still need to have a ticket. Collect one at the ground floor atrium from 11.30am-one ticket for each person present, no collecting on behalf of someone not there. SSO recommends you get your ticket before 12pm, since doors open then.

SSO Lunchtime Concert

Dates and times: July 19, 2023, 12.30pm - 1.30pm

Venue: Victoria Concert Hall

26. Temasek Foundation SSO Symphony in the Gardens (July 22)

If lunchtime on a weekday doesn't work for you, but you'd still like to listen to live classical music as performed by a symphony orchestra, head down to Botanic Gardens on July 22. And this time, pets are allowed to sit in too!

SSO Lunchtime Concert

Dates and times: July 22, 2023, 6-7pm

Venue: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens

20. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Sundays)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz. You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 - 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30

Fitness and dance

28. Talk on Performance Testing + Fuelling for Runners (July 15)

Performance Bike Fitter and Secret-Training.SG are collaborating this month to bring you an informative talk for runners who want to improve their performance. They'll educate you on topics such as using indoor high altitude training, your strategy when it comes to food and nutrition, and how to adapt when you're racing in hot weather.

Performance Testing + Fuelling for Runners

Date and time: July 15, 2023, 3-4.30pm

Venue: Performance Bike Fitter

Address: 37 Kallang Pudding Road B. #09-04 Singapore, 349315

22. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7pm - 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

30. Puma Run Club (July 6, 13, 20)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with?

Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: July 6, 13, 20 (Thursdays), 7 - 9pm

Meeting point: In front of Esplanade Park Children's Play Area

This article was first published in MoneySmart.