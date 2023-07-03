South Korea's Cafe Margaret brings its popular cube pies and vintage vibes to Singapore with new outlet

From their exquisite bakes to their homely interiors, there's just something special about Korean cafes, which makes cafe hopping in Seoul a must.

But if heading to Korea isn't exactly possible for you now, you can get your fix right here in Singapore as Cafe Margaret has opened its doors at Bali Lane.

Step inside and you will see what we're talking about. Be greeted by vintage decor, wooden furniture and kitsch knick-knacks.

On display, you will find a selection of baked goodies to choose from and on the second floor is where you will be able to dine in and soak in the cosy ambience.

The menu features a variety of desserts, including the popular cube pie.

Made up of 72 layers of flaky pastry, the cube pies come in flavours like Nutella, Lotus cream and matcha cream.

The fillings are hidden within the pastries, so tear them apart to taste the decadent goodness.

Other highlights include the raspberry pound cake, black sesame cookie and cinnamon roll.

For drinks, you've got the usual coffee options such as Americano and latte. For something different and refreshing, go for the signature Orange Ade.

'Cottagecore' vibes are a total mood

The OG Cafe Margaret in Seoul is known for its 'cottagecore' vibes – but what is 'cottagecore,' you ask?

In the simplest terms, 'cottagecore' is a celebration of the slower pace of life involving polished images of an idyllic lifestyle living off the land and farm.

It is a form respite from the hustle and bustle of the fast-paced city life.

'Cottagecore' is also a trending genre on social media, acting as a gateway to imagine ourselves living in such tranquil, peaceful situations.

For a slice of that quiet life, destress yourself with these YouTube vloggers you tune in to.

Known by her YouTube channel name, Wild Girl, or Ye Xiao Mei, lives in rural Guizhou.

With picturesque mountains, rivers and forests as backdrops, Wild Girl lives off the land and grows her own food, which she then uses to make a slew of dishes for her family and herself.

Another fan favourite has to be Li Ziqi. With 17.6 million subscribers, she is known for her ethereal videos ranging from farming and cooking to making her own tables and embroidery.

Address: 32 Bali Lane, Singapore 189868

Opening hours: Daily from 10am to 8pm

ALSO READ: Just opened in May 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.