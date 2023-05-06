Just opened in May 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

May is here, and with it comes our new haunting grounds. Catch us sipping our caffeine fix at After Hours Gelato, or slicing up tender stakes at Miyoshi by Fat Cow and evening cocktails at Lofty Peaks. Here are some new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore.

Restaurants

Miyoshi by Fat Cow

A brand new concept, Miyoshi is brought to you by the same folks behind fine Japanese restaurant, Fat Cow. The restaurant is named after the word 三好 in kanji, meaning "three graces". In this case, we're talking about three of the most unique Japanese dining experiences - ramen, teppanyaki and Omakase. Expect Fat Cow's approach of premium ingredients, traditional techniques and a modern spirit. Highlights include the glorious Wagyu Shoyu Ramen ($58++) featuring premium Miyazaki A4 Wagyu, a Sushi Omakase Menu ($228++), and The Teppan-Kaiseki menus sporting features a selection of Teppanyaki mains like Live Lobster, Straw Smoked Hokkaido Scallop as well as Teppan Style Sukiyaki.

Miyoshi by Fat Cow is located at 2 Gunner Ln, #01-04/05/06 Mess Hall at Sentosa, Singapore 099567, +65 6019 0089.

Open Wednesday to Thursdays 12pm to 3 pm, 6pm to 10pm.

Friday 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm.

Saturday 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm.

Sunday 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesdays.

The Marmalade Pantry

Homegrown bistro, The Marmalade Pantry brings its delectable dining options, and a myriad of gifting ideas to the happening Anchorpoint Shopping Centre. The latest outlet is beautifully draped in forest green hues with accents of wood and lush greenery. To celebrate the new opening, look forward to promotions and outlet-exclusive specials including the light and appetising Crispy Artichokes with Tangy Lemon Ricotta ($20++), Pork Cheek and Carrot Puree ($28++), and brand classics like Spicy Crabmeat ($29++). Moreover, for your shopping and gifting experiences, expect visually enticing candle sets, tumblers, and for the first time ever, the brand's signature: The house-made Berry Blossom Jam, and House-made Ginger Yuzu Marmalade.

The Marmalade Pantry's new outlet is located at Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, 370 Alexandra Road, Level One (Central Atrium),Singapore 159953.

Open daily 11am to 10pm.

808 Eating House

Perched in the bustling Joo Chiat Road, 808 Eating House is the new kid in town. At the helm, Chef Eugene Chee cooks up a storm in the open kitchen showcasing his accessible style of inventive contemporary Southeast Asian cuisine. Here, he hopes to move away from his traditionally rained fine dining atmosphere and create a livelier, local and communal ambiance. We recommend the salty and addictive Duck Fat Financiers ($10) with chicken liver mousse, the 12 hour-praised Buah Keluak Pork Belly ($26), and the refreshing and tangy You Mai Chai ($12). To end your meal, relive your childhood with the Ice Cream Sandwich ($12) with black sesame parfait.

808 Eating house is located at 153 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427431, p.+65-8946-8089.

Open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm.

Spectre Pop-Up at Ghostwriter

Taking over Ghostwriter’s incubator space, Spectre is a vintage apothecary bar and restaurant by MasterChef Singapore finalist and performing artist Inch Chua and bar consultant and Beam Suntory Regional Brand Ambassador Andrew Pang. Spectre embodies "Kintsugi", the Japanese art of repair and celebrates imperfection and growth. Throughout the month of May, opt in for a selection of South-East Asian a la carte offerings or an eight-course tasting menu ($150) with an optional cocktail trio pairing ($50). Highlights include Osso Buco Kueh Pai Tee ($26) and Smoked Stingray Pasta ($32). To pair, signature cocktails ($23) include Retrospect combining Roku Gin, fino sherry, Benedictine D.O.M, dry vermouth and olive oil, as well as Lend a Hand with black tears rum, perfume trees pale ink coffee liqueur, espresso and orange.

The Spectre Pop-Up runs throughout may, at Ghostwriter, 98 Club Street, Singapore 069467, p.+65 8044 2804. Reservations are highly recommended.

Cafes

After Hours Gelato

A much-awaited treat for west-siders, After Hours Gelato is a cosy cafe space which has opened its doors along West Coast Highway. Much like its name, here you'll find gelato, toast, waffle, cold brew and speciality sodas. We'd recommend the creamy Soya Bean Milk gelato, as well as their raved-about Signature Golden Buter Toast ($9.50), with three-inch thick butter toast served with maple syrup, whipped cream and biscoff crumble. To sip alongside, opt for a fruity iced shaken tea, or speciality beverages like original Calpis Soda ($6) in Watermelon, White Peach, Passionfruit and more.

After Hours Gelato is located at 27 West Coast Highway #01-07, Singapore 117867.

Open Monday to Thursday 2pm to 12am.

Friday and Saturday 1pm to 2am.

Sunday 1pm to 12am.

Fujiwara Tofu Concept Shop

This one is for the car aficionados in Singapore! Metal heads can now head down to Singapore’s first, Fujiwara Tofu Concept Shop in Singapore. Situated in Aljunied, the café is inspired by Initial D, a Japanese street racing manga series. The Instagram-friendly cafe sports a menu featuring Japanese snacks like Takoyaki ($6.90), Fujiwara Tofu ($7.90), as well as in-house mixes, beers, and boozy coolers in flavourings like RedSuns ($9.90), a pineapple grenadine cooler and Midnight Purple ($9.90), a lychee-grape sip to beat the heat. Besides, food and drinks, patrons can also replenish their car needs with a variety of merchandise.

Fujiwara Tofu Concept Shop Singapore is located at 169 Sims Avenue, #01-02, Singapore 387488.

Open Tuesday to Sunday 6pm to 2am. Closed on Mon.

Bars

Lofty Peaks

Looking for a new drinking den? Make your way to Lofty Peaks: Little India Arcade’s newest addition. Nuzzled within Apolo’s Food Village, the new gem promises a selection of expertly crafted cocktails and vibrant atmosphere. Raise your glasses to the likes of Grapefruit Watermelon Taijin ($21), a winning marriage of mezcal, grapefruit, pomelo juice, homemade watermelon agave syrup and taijin chilli powder for a spicy kick. Alternatively, the bold and tangy Take Me to Chennai ($20) is made of whisky, homemade tamarind syrup and lime. To cure the munchies, dig into Char Grilled New Zealand Lamb Rack ($23.50) and the spicy and tangy Pahadi Kebab ($18.90).

Lofty Peaks is located at 48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959, p.+65 9230 9595.

Open Monday to Saturday 12pm to 12am.

Sunday 12pm to 10.30pm.

