3.5 months to make: Singaporean miniature artist creates hyper-realistic model of a traditional Chinese opera

Breath-taking. Realistic. Amazing.

Those are accolades local miniature artist Wilfred Cheah has received in response to the unveiling of his latest creation — Legend of Madam White Snake.

The life-like diorama depicts a traditional Chinese wayang (opera) setting and comes complete with an rapturous "audience" as well as a peek into the chaos that goes on "backstage".

The tiny figures — we counted about 40 — included the main lead on stage, beautifully frozen in mid-performance with white sleeves a-flowing.

Members of the "orchestra" as well as a bunch of kids playing right below (and under) the stage rounded up the scene — foreign to some, nostalgic to others.

In his Facebook post on Thursday (April 11), Wilfred, 58, also gave a little history lesson on the traditional Chinese art form, and how the opera used to be a "common form of entertainment for people of all races".

Wrote Wilfred: "In the early days before TV, hi-fi sound systems, video tape recorders or computers are found in almost every home for entertainment, folks and children were looking forward anxiously to watch the Chinese wayang. It was like a carnival time. However, with changing times and tastes, it has fallen out of favour with the masses."

He added that the artform is fast disappearing, largely because not many, especially those in the present generation, understand the dialect.

He mused: "I enjoyed accompanying my grandmother in the past watching Cantonese opera as a child without understanding a single word, it's the beautifully woven costumes and dramatic displays of emotions that intrigued me."

The former army commando turned interior designer is known for his jaw-droppingly realistic miniature creations, and had even gotten a mention from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong himself.

Wilfred added that the artwork is his most laborious creation thus far, taking a "whopping 3.5 months of meticulous work" to produce.

And the effort clearly shows. So life-like are the creations that one can almost hear the loud clanging of cymbals and instruments playing in the background.

Commenters were just as awed by the piece, with many thanking Wilfred for bringing up fond memories from their childhood.

"Childhood memories transformed into a piece of art. Love it and thank you."

They noticed the great attention to detail too, as Wilfred had intentionally left the front row seats to the performance empty — a common practice at Chinese opera and getai shows — as the belief is that they are meant for spirits.

Wilfred even threw in a realistic-looking, well-worn "power generator" to complete the scene.

In his post, Wilfred also reflected on the uncertain future of the traditional artform.

"The future of Chinese opera may be uncertain despite being a disappearing art form in Singapore. However it will continue to stay so long as the new generation embraces and supports it."

