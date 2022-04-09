4 bars to hit up this April

When it comes to visiting new drinking establishments, we never judge if you choose to start early.

L'atelier Martell

01-01 Scotts Square

The oldest of the great Cognac houses may wield centuries of Cognac history, but it's neither stuffy nor complacent.

This month, Martell launches both the new packaging design of its signature XO, Martell Cordon Bleu, and L'Atelier Martell, its first pop-up boutique in South-east Asia.

A welcome addition to the Orchard Road shopping belt, L'Atelier Martell's bar pours speciality cocktails, while its cellar master's "atelier" is the perfect spot to get hands on with its treasure trove of liquid gold.

Visitors can fill their montre sampling bottle directly from a barrel of VSOP shipped from Cognac, as well as participate in masterclasses on blending expressions of VSOP and XO cognac.

While you're there, consider purchasing and customising a bottle of the new Martell Cordon Bleu with a raised motif of the swift, the house's historic emblem.

The XO taste has remained unchanged since 1912, and is composed of more than 100 eaux-de-vie, all selected from the Borderies terroir-the smallest of Cognac's six appellations.

L'Atelier Martell runs from April 3 to May 29. Patrons are encouraged to book a slot to visit at http://mar.tl/lateliermartellsg.

Graft8

PHOTO: Graft8

Sheraton Towers

From 3pm onwards, Monday to Saturday, Sheraton's hotel lobby bar transforms into Graft8, a wine lounge run by fine wine merchant Grand Vin.

Luxurious but unpretentious, it offers a wide list of wines-by the glass or by the bottle-that will appeal to both the sophisticated enthusiast and the casual drinker.

You can even order in favourites from Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant, including Chef Chung's roast meats, to pair with your Super Tuscan or Meursault.

Sugarhall

PHOTO: SugarHall

19 Cecil Street

Retaining the feel-good energy that we loved, and missed, Sugarhall is now a rum-focused cocktail pub.

Principal bartender Sam Loh is back, but operations manager Davide Boncimino and executive chef David Tang, both from Rosemead, are fresh to this party.

Enjoy returning crowd favourite Dark & Stormy (Hampden eight-year aged overproof Jamaican rum with Sugarhall's brand new I Shot the Ginger ginger beer) and the supersized One Punch Rum, served with an entire bottle of Havana Club seven-year-old Rum. If you like funk, reggae and ska, this is the place to be.

67 Pall Mall Singapore

PHOTO: 67 Pall Mall Singapore

27-01 Shaw Centre

The first Asian outpost of the famed London private member's wine club has opened its doors. If you're an oenophile, it's where you want to drink and be seen.

The two-storey, 15,000 sq ft refurbished venue was once the private residence of film industry pioneer Runme Shaw, and is suitably swank.

Membership offers access to a collection of 5,000 wines, of which 1,000 are available by the glass.

This article was first published in The Peak.