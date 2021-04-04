4 best and worst credit cards for hair and beauty lovers

While there are several ladies credit cards out there (the men don't get it?) with pretty comprehensive cash back or rewards for beauty and wellness expenditure, these cards are usually quite demanding and require you to spend above a certain bracket to reap the rewards.

Also, it's really quite a hassle to hold on to so many credit cards.

So, instead of looking at card-specific beauty privileges, promotions, and discounts, we took a good look at the bank-specific privileges.

That means, as long as you are holding a UOB credit card, for example, you will get to enjoy these promotional prices. Grab your wallets, check your cards, and here we go:

1. Best beauty card: UOB credit cards

PHOTO: UOB

Our all-time favourite will be the UOB credit cards, which has hands-down, the best credit card privileges for health, wellness, and beauty.

We're not just talking about the UOB Lady's Card - which has even more skincare and makeup shopping perks.

We're talking about UOB credit cards in general. So, as long as you hold a UOB credit card, you get to enjoy these perks below:

Everyday membership prices at Natureland (this perk has been ongoing for over a year now)

20 per cent off treatment packages at Spa Esprit and Strip

15 per cent off Destination Bali or Tuinasaurus massages at Nimble/ Knead

10 per cent off all treatments at the Grand Hyatt Singapore's Damai Spa (20 per cent if you hold a UOB Lady's Card)

20 per cent off treatments (above $180) at The Fullerton Spa

20 per cent off signature treatments at The Thai Spa

30 per cent off all treatments at Amore Boutique Spa, and $58 deals for a hydrating facial or a stress release treatment

$298.55 facial, skin analysis, and skincare kit bundle at Porcelain

40 per cent off selected procedures at DRx

15 per cent off treatments at g.spa (for new customers)

One for one facials at AsterSpring

$38 deals for facials and massages at Atos Wellness

$88 face, hair, or body slimming treatments at Bioskin

20 per cent of all treatment packages at Browhaus

Other fitness deals at Amore Fitness, nine round boxing, Muay Thai Singapore etc.

2. For hair and spa lovers: HSBC credit cards

PHOTO: HSBC

Here's another pretty great list of privileges and benefits that can rival UOB's.

However, HSBC has more hair promos than that of UOB's - making it a better, well-rounded credit card for haircare lovers.

One-for-one treatments at Adeva Spa

$40.66 for a chocolate spa, purity clean facial, or lymphatic drainage at Atos Wellness

$147.66 basic eyebrow embroidery with free eyebrow shaping at Chrysalis The Brow Haven

$29.96 for a deep face lifter at Chrysalis Spa

$40.66 for a hyaluronic acid ultrasound facial, body massage, or Pro-Sculpt at Element Wellness

$48 for facial acupuncture trial at Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic

$48 for a deep cleanse scalp treatment plus haircare kit at DrHair

$58 for a laser treatment at Imago Aesthetic Clinic

$38 for a facial or body massage at LifeSpa

$59 for a salt room facial or back treatment at Pablo Blau

$115.56 for an Aveda hair colour session at Salon Infinity

$51.36 for a facial, massage, or Pro-Sculpt at Spa Infinity

$68 for two fat burning treatments at The Body Firm

$48 for a facial or body massage at The Ultimate

$40 for a scalp detox treatment with haircare kit at Trichokare

15 per cent off all products at natural skincare brand, Soul Good Project. There's a minimum spend of $80

20 per cent off all products at local skincare brand, alcheme. There's a minimum spend of $120

3. For fitness junkies: OCBC credit cards

PHOTO: OCBC

Moving on to OCBC credit cards. They have a great reputation for food promotions, especially with the 10X rewards programme.

However, it's definitely lacking in the skincare and makeup department - although you will find a couple of fitness deals that are pretty decent:

$15 or 15 per cent discount for local yoga gear brands in the likes of Revved Athletisure, Anya Active, and Kydra

If you prefer to shop at Nike, that's 10 per cent off your bill, and 20 per cent for Under Armour fans

One month complimentary membership at Platinum Yoga, and 20 per cent discount at Tapout Fitness

4. So-so: DBS credit cards

PHOTO: DBS

If you were to visit the DBS credit card privileges website, you'll need to click on all tabs to search for any skincare, makeup, hair, or massage deals.

Here's what we managed to find:

$699 for five sessions plus five free sessions of facial guasha at WOW Wellness. However, you must use the DBS Instalment Payment Plan to pay off your $699. We'd be wary of this deal. Instalment plans contribute to your total debt and may affect any loans that you intend to take

$788 for eight detox hair spa sessions at six Elements Hair Spa. Again, you need to take a DBS instalment plan

$688 for 10 sessions of R6 customised facials at Jean Yip via DBS instalment plans

$588 for 11 sessions of detox scalp therapy and haircare kit from Oriental Hair Solutions via DBS instalment plan. We've also read that this salon's notorious for cornering and hard selling customers as well. Again, we'll definitely be wary of this deal - especially if you find it difficult to say "No" to salespersons

$28 for a Korean facial or a Brazilian hair removal for both new and existing female customers. Nope, this one doesn't involve any instalment plans

One-for-one Pico or CO2 Laser at Astute Medical Clinic for new customers

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.