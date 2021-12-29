4 chic abodes where you can experience co-living

KēSa House

Sitting on the fringe of Chinatown is KēSa House, a flexi-living accommodation comprising of 10 adjoining shophouses. Nestled among fancy restaurants and bars (The Guild, Cure etc.), chic cafes (Keong Saik Bakery), and fabulous local eats (Kok Sen Restaurant), you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to meals and the likes.

While KēSa House caters to tourists and staycations, it prides itself on providing extended stays without guests having to have lock-in periods. With fully furnished rooms, a lounge where you can work, a shared kitchen and complimentary launderette, KēSa House welcomes you home.

KēSa House

55 Keong Saik Road

Singapore 089158

The Assembly Place

Founded upon the idea of “Gathering of people, where ideas are disseminated and exchanged”, The Assembly Place (TAP) has a curated collection of well-designed spaces available for rent with a minimum period of three months. Located in places like Sophia Road, Orchard, and Farrer Park (just to name a few), TAP homes come with fully-equipped kitchens, in-house cleaning and maintenance.

You even have the option of being part of the Co-Living Singapore community where you can mingle with like-minded people for activities and events.

The Assembly Place

Multiple locations

MyPoshPad

Pictured above is Duxton Reserve, one of MyPoshPad's collection of luxurious abodes that it has to offer. Branded as a five-star co-living club, MyPoshPad aims to redefine and elevate the communal life with residences at Duxton Reserve, The Vagabond, Maxwell Reserve and the upcoming Serangoon House.

For a minimum stay of 30 days, treat yourself to full hotel amenities, restaurants and everything that you wouldn’t have thought of when you think of co-living. Enjoy.

MyPoshPad

Multiple locations

Wanderlust

More commonly known as a boutique hotel, Wanderlust has since welcomed more than just staycation enthusiast and travellers. Housed in a heritage 1920 Art Deco style building in Little India, this artful dwelling is now open for mid-term to long-term leases.

Choose from a studio premier room with a fully-stocked kitchenette for your convenience and privacy, or a fully furnished deluxe room with full access to a shared pantry, launderette and jacuzzi. Tempted yet?

Wanderlust

2 Dickson Road,

Singapore 209494

