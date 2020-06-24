4 long weekends in 2021: Here's how you can easily get 4 more

There’ll be four long weekends next year, according to a release by the Ministry of Manpower today (June 24) on the public holidays for 2021.

Three public holidays fall on a Friday and one on a Monday. They are:

New Year’s Day (Friday Jan 1)

Chinese New Year (Friday Feb 12 and Saturday Feb 13)

Good Friday (Friday April 2)

National Day (Monday Aug 9)

The other holidays are:

Labour Day (Saturday May 1)

Hari Raya Puasa* (Thursday, May 13)

Vesak Day (Wednesday May 26)

Hari Raya Haji* (Tuesday Jul 20)

Deepavali (Thursday Nov 4)

Christmas Day (Saturday Dec 25)

The good news is that for those whose workweek doesn’t include Saturdays, you could get an additional day off each for Chinese New Year, Labour Day, and Christmas Day.

And if you use five days of your annual leave on the day(s) before or after Hari Raya Puasa, Vesak Day, Hari Raya Haji, and Deepavali, you could get an extra four long weekends!

Depending on how the Covid-19 situation develops, here's hoping we can all pencil in some holiday plans.

*Subject to change

