Public holidays in 2020: Singapore to have 7 long weekends

SINGAPORE - There will be a bumper crop of seven long weekends in 2020, three more than in the past two years.

Of the 11 public holidays next year, four fall on a Friday, while three fall on a Sunday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (April 8).

The Friday holidays are Good Friday on April 10, Labour Day on May 1, Hari Raya Haji on July 31 and Christmas on Dec 25.

The Sunday holidays are Chinese New Year on Jan 26, Hari Raya Puasa on May 24 and National Day on Aug 9.

For the holidays that fall on a Sunday, the following Monday will be a public holiday.

Taking leave on the Friday after Vesak Day could net you another long weekend.

The list of public holidays for 2020 is available on the MOM's website.

There were also seven long weekends in 2017.

The MOM said in the statement that with the amendments to the Employment Act, which will take effect from April 1, employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day's salary at the basic rate of pay.

Alternatively, the employer and employee may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

An employer also has the additional option of granting time off in lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday for the following group of employees:

- Workmen earning more than $4,500 a month;

- Non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month; and

- All managers and executives.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.