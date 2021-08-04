4 new electric vehicles to check out

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there

Even as the world moves towards an all-electric future, some automobile designs are timeless – and marques are drawing inspiration for electric vehicles (EV) from the classics. Here are some to watch.

Everrati Electric Porsche 911 (964) Coupe

PHOTO: Everrati

Just by looking at it you will see a classic Porsche – Everrati’s 911 was first introduced in 1964 with the 964 iteration reaching roads in 1989 – hearing the new 911 964 however, tells a different story.

As characteristic of electric vehicles, the 911 964 does not rumble as it boots up, which may be disappointing for some who love the sound. Despair not, as Everrati has also added a noise synthesizer that can be turned on or off depending on the owner’s preference.

The Porsche 911 964 comes in a coupe or targa and is available in both “pure” narrow-body or “signature” wide-body. The pure can reach nought to hundred in 4.5 seconds – with the signature in reportedly under four seconds.

Due to the 53kWh battery, the pure can reach a range over 241 kilometers and the signature can reach over 290 kilometers. With combined AC and DC fast charging, a 20 to 100 per cent charge is achievable in under an hour.

The altered 911 964 is definitely one for those who admire the classics but want to remain conscientious for the future, as Everrati CEO Justin Lunny, intended.

More about the 911 964 can be viewed on their website. Pre-orders can also be made.

E-Legend EL1 Coupe

PHOTO: E-Legend

This EV was built with a tribute to the 80’s classic off-roader, the Audi Sport Quattro S1. Triple air intakes and chunky flared fenders are just two examples of the many nods toward the EV’s predecessor and a call back to the rally era.

True to its form, German start-up E-Legend’s EL1 Coupe is an all-wheel drive, powered by 3 electric motors, one driving the front and two at the rear, adding up to 816 horsepower. 0-100 is said to be achievable in an impressive 2.8 seconds.

The lightweight carbon monocoque for its platform keeps the vehicle weight at a trim 1,680 kilograms, and lends it a range of 400 kilometres. Fast charging is also ensured with its 150 KW DC systems.

Only 30 units of the EL1 will be manufactured worldwide.

Find out more on E-legend’s website.

Rimac Nevera Coupe

PHOTO: Rimac

This Croatian electric hypercar has been a few years in the making since its first introduction in 2018 at the Geneva Auto Show. It’s final production-ready form has recently been revealed.

Drawing inspiration from a symbol of Croatian strength and identity – the necktie – the Nevera is flanked by the shape of the accessory, much like the Concept_one hypercar which the design was first featured on.

The Nevera is unique in its aerodynamic shape, active bonnet, and moveable rear wing which help to reduce or increase drag according to the car’s different modes.

These moveable features help the coupe to achieve high speeds of 412 km/h. With 1,914 horsepower and 120 KWH battery, the Nevera is good to reach 0-100 in 1.97 seconds, and have a range of 550 kilometres.

There will only be 150 units of the Rimac Nevera Coupe manufactured worldwide.

Find out more on their website.

Dodge electric muscle car

PHOTO: Dodge

It’s a true testament to a future that is sustainable energy when even Dodge cannot deny its benefits. The yet to be named electric muscle car by Dodge will be the first muscle car to be battery-powered in history and was dubbed the “e-Muscle” by Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis during a press event last Thursday.

While the specifications have not yet been released, the announcement video seems to reveal that the vehicle will utilise Stellantis’s new STLA Large platform. Vehicles with this platform will have a range of 500 kilometres, 886 horsepower and reach 0-60mph (0-96 kmh) in 2 seconds.

The new “e-Muscle”’s design is inferred to be based on Dodge’s famous Challenger model and is slated to be fully launched in 2024.

More information will be released on Dodge’s website.

This article was first published in The Peak.