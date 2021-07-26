4 new smart home appliances that make chores a breeze

Household chores are a necessary evil and if you’re looking to make your life a little easier, smart appliances could help.

From dishwashers that can be connected to an app to an automated laundry system, consider outfitting your space with these intelligent devices that have recently been launched in the market.

Smart Automated Laundry System, $699 to $1199, Iuiga

PHOTO: Iuiga

Wave goodbye to hanging out poles of laundry with Iuiga’s smart automated laundry system. It’s split into five drying zones, with rods specially designed for various types of laundry, from quilts to smaller clothing items, pillows, and underwear.

A Power Drying technology dries clothes with a constant temperature, which also helps prevent wrinkles, while a strong Air Drying cooling system speeds up drying time and removes odours. Plus, you can look forward to fresh laundry free of germs and mites since it both sterilises and disinfects.

To operate it, there’s a remote control that you can use to adjust the height or choose its various functions.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 1C, $439, Xiaomi

PHOTO: Xiaomi

If you’ve been a fan of Xiaomi’s stick vacuums, the brand now has a new robot mop and vacuum with an affordable price tag of $439.

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa and trackable with the Mi Home App, the new Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 1C vacuums and mops simultaneously.

Designed with a slim body to reach narrower spaces like under the couch, it can also plot and plan a path in your home in real-time thanks to a vSLAM navigation algorithm. It comes with a suction power of 2500Pa.

And if it runs out of juice? The robot will automatically return to its charging port and resume cleaning once it’s fully charged.

Bosch smart dishwashers, from $1,599 to $3,499

PHOTO: Bosch

For those who loathe washing up after a meal, dishwashers are a lifesaver. And Bosch has rolled out a new range of dishwashers that take it a step further.

The new range is outfitted with intelligent dishwashing programs and an array of smart functions also known as Home Connect.

You can remotely monitor and control your Bosch dishwasher from your mobile device via the Home Connect app, which is compatible with Amazon Echo, Google Home, IFTTT, and selected smart home partners.

Low on dishwasher detergent? The app gathers info from your appliance and lets you know, too.

Other functions include ExtraDry (an option for additional drying), personalising and choosing your favourite function via a single touch, and Extra Clean Zone for heavily soiled dishes, depending on the model you choose.

Available in stores exclusively at the UnserHaus Experience Centre, selected retailers Harvey Norman, Courts, and Gain City, and online at the Bosch e-Store and Lazada.

Automatic Pet Feeder With Monitoring, $249, Iuiga

PHOTO: Iuiga

Yes, even feeding your beloved furkid can be automated, and it’s especially useful when you’re away from home.

Through an app, you can schedule your pet’s mealtime as well as the portion of food dished out through the 3L food dispenser. There are also two sets of sensors that’ll detect when food levels run low, and you’ll be notified through the app.

Want to keep an eye on your mischievous furry friends? There’s a video surveillance and two-way voice function, too.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.