4 superfoods that you should add to your child's diet

PHOTO: Unsplash/ Ella Olsson
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

Parents are always looking to give their children the best diets.

It is definitely a tricky task as we try to hunt for foods that not only taste good but also give our kids necessary nourishment.

So if you are searching for healthy food ideas, give superfoods a go! Not only are these healthy, but with good recipes, superfoods can be tasty and kid-friendly.

SUPERFOODS FOR KIDS

So what are superfoods? They are mostly plant-based food that are high in antioxidants, minerals, fibre, and vitamins.

All these are highly beneficial nutrients for kids. For instance, antioxidants protect our bodies from chronic diseases and improve immunity and energy levels.

Here are four superfoods you should add in your child's diet:

1. KALE

Kale contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium and Fiber. All great nutrients that help in cell development and increase your child's brainpower.

Some ways of adding kale to your kid's diet are pesto pastas, chips, smoothies and soups.

2. QUINOA

Quinoa is high in fibre which helps prevent constipation and reduces the risk of obesity. It also contains iron and proteins. Both nutrients protect your kid's bodies from illnesses. Quinoa is usually in breakfast dishes, but feel free to use it wherever you can.

Some ways of adding quinoa to your kid's diet are in pancakes, pizzas and granola bars.

3. SPIRULINA

Spirulina is a plant-based superfood with numerous health benefits. For instance, it has 50 times more iron than spinach, 3 times more protein than meat, 8 of the most powerful antioxidants and less than 20 calories per serving. Impressive isn't it?

According to Baruch Dach, founder of local spirulina exporter Simpliigood, this superfood is especially good for kids because it is a rich source of protein and other essential macronutrients which is beneficial for their growth.

Mr Dach added that spirulina is also perfect for picky eaters because it is tasteless and odourless, your kids won't be able to taste the difference than the change in colour.

Currently, spirulina is sold in powdered or tablet form and the process destroys much of the protein and iron in it.

Some ways of adding spirulina to your kid's diet are in pancakes, pasta, smoothies, wraps and even in ice cream! Avoid cooking spirulina in high heat as it may affect its nutritious content.

You can buy fresh spirulina from Simpliigood.

4. CHIA SEEDS

Chia seeds are great sources for omega 3 fatty acids, carbohydrate, and fibre. But parents, don't be put off by fatty acids just yet, because Omega 3 is known to prevent diseases such as heart disease and stroke.

Some ways of adding chia seeds to your kid's diet are in puddings, smoothies, cereal, pasta, and pizza.

SUPERFOODS CONTROVERSY

Interestingly, there are no scientific criteria on what constitutes as superfoods.

The food group is a collection of food items that contain high levels of vitamins and minerals. The word is so controversial that the EU banned food manufacturers from using "superfoods" to market their products.

Therefore, parents make sure that you are adding Superfoods to an already balanced diet. Superfoods on its own will not make your kids healthier.

This article was first published in theAsianParent.

More about
Health and Wellbeing Children and Youth Nutrition and diet

