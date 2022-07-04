4 tips to enjoy your takeaway lunch on your days back to the office

The lunchtime crowd is back. Snagging a seat in the eateries in malls or hawker centres during the peak lunch period is starting to feel like a chore as you desperately to wend your way through a throng of denizens (especially if you are working in the CBD).

That’s why it might be wise to have lunch at the office pantry – or better yet, the peace and quiet of your work desk.

Here’s our pick of essentials to take your lunch in the office to the next level – not quite a fine dining experience, but about as close as you’ll get to one while still in arm’s reach of your next Zoom meeting.

1. Don’t forget your lunchbox

First, the all-important lunchbox. It is 2022 after all, so let’s leave single-use doggy bags in the wayside of history. If you’re fussy about having your grub, hot or cold, at just the right temperature, this Kickstarter project might be for you.

SunnySide’s smart lunchbox uses a combination of cooling elements, an induction heater and a thick layer of insulation to keep food fresh – even something like cold soba or a salad – for up to 20 hours.

Leakproof and dishwasher-safe, it also comes with a solar panel that charges the lunchbox’s in-built battery, which can even be used to charge your other gadgets too. Neat.

PHOTO: The Intan

For those who just need a receptacle for their takeaways, here’re a couple of other eye-catching options: a stylish Japanese lacquer bento box, handmade from cypress wood in Nagano prefecture, Japan (which comes in three sizes); as homegrown brand The Intan’s four-tiered tingkat.

The latter, hewn from stainless steel, hand-painted in your choice of five vibrant hues and lacquered for longevity by artisans dedicated to all things Peranakan, is almost too pretty for everyday use. But no one ever said office lunches can’t be posh.

2. Bring your own cutlery sets

PHOTO: Frontiera

Korean cutlery brand Frontiera (also available at TANGS) sells flatware sets for Western-style grub with knife and fork, or spoon and chopsticks too – all dishwasher-safe and beautifully-designed without breaking the bank.

3. Set the table

Lunchbox and cutlery settled, now’s time to set the table. Clear away your papers, and set down a placemat – naturally, what placemat depends on the kind of mood you’re going for, as well as how important convenience is for you.

There’s a full selection available at Illinois-based Crate & Barrel’s local chapters, but their exclusive Maxwell round placemat – made from faux leather – is a quick and easy-to-clean solution for the office.

4. Drinks to go

PHOTO: Chufunyu

If you’re thirsty, and don’t already have a handy coffee machine in the office to brew a quick cuppa – or are simply inclined towards tea – consider Chufunyu’s Eclipse travel press.

Part portable thermos, part French press-esque tea brewing platform, think of the Eclipse as the answer to the question: What if I want to brew loose tea leaves on to go?

This article was first published in The Peak.