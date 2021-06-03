20 food delivery and takeaway options in Singapore for your home celebrations

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the nation is now placed in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from May 16 to June 13. During this period of time, “indoor ‘mask off’ activities such as dine-in F&B establishments will cease,” according to an official release from Gov.sg.

While we can no longer eat out with our group of friends, all hope is not lost because takeout and food delivery services are still allowed in the meantime. So if you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion at home with your family or even with your friends on Zoom, you’ve come to the right place.

To lend your support to your local F&B businesses, we’ve gathered a list of restaurants that offer delivery and takeaway services for you to enjoy quality meal time with your loved ones.

1. LAVO Singapore

Miss having brunch with your gals at LAVO on Sundays? Well, all hope is not lost because you can still order your favourite dishes from the restaurant and have them delivered to your doorstep.

As part of their new takeaway menu, you can expect signatures like the Meatball ($41.73), a hearty dish made with Imperial wagyu, veal, Italian sausage served with fresh whipped ricotta and house-made focaccia, as well as other mouthwatering dishes like their selection of pasta like the Bolognese ($29.96) and Seafood Alfredo ($40.66) with prawns, scallops and lobster butter.

Alternatively, they also have pizzas and other sweet treats for you to choose from like their mouthwatering 20 Layer Chocolate Cake ($29.96) and Panna Cotta that are simply divine.

Takeaway/delivery:

Takeaway is available every day from 11am to 9pm.

You can place your orders here.

Address:

10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956. Tel: 6688 8591

For more information, visit their website here.

2. KOMA

Although we can’t bask in the boldly gorgeous settings of KOMA Singapore, you can always enjoy their breadth of modern Japanese fare from the comfort of your home.

Offering a wide selection of their popular dishes for takeaway, you can expect iconic favourites, such as the Wafu Carbonara with Uni ($40.66) served with smoked butter, Barbecued Short Rib ($48.15) with gem lettuce and kochijan, and Miso Marinated Black Cod ($62.06) served with fresh beets and burnt jalapeno vinaigrette.

Though it may be on the pricier end, they make the perfect treat for your home celebrations.

Takeaway/delivery:

Takeaway is available every day from 11am to 9pm.

You can place your orders here.

Address:

Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, #B1-67, Singapore 018972. Tel : 6688 8690

For more information, visit their website here.

3. The Dragon Chamber

Remember that restaurant with its entrance masked as a fridge door at a wanton mee stall over at Circular Road? yes, we’re talking about the hidden speakeasy, The Dragon Chamber.

Though their doors might be shut tight for now because of the heightened measures in place, fans of the restaurant can still enjoy comforting dishes from The Dragon Chamber at the comfort of their homes as the restaurant has just updated its home delivery menu that promises to deliver the same thrills of discovery.

Some of the comforting dishes that you can look forward to include:

Prawn Broth with Assorted Seafood ($16) – slow-cooked for five hours with prawn heads, prawn meat and conpoy, and served with generous servings of scallops and crabmeat.

Crystal Prawn with Fried Kailan ($24) – sweet local prawns contrasted with deep-fried kailan leaves.

Cheeseburger Roll ($16) – a fan-favourite that features a house-ground beef blend and melted cheese, in a crispy egg roll skin.

Firecracker Chicken and Maple Fritters (($16 /LS$30) – trendy chicken and waffles dish, with deep-fried diced chicken topped with chopped dried chillies, cashews, chives and Sichuan peppercorn.

Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun ($32 /L$58) – featuring wok-fried flat noodles topped with exquisite slices of US wagyu short rib with crispy deep-fried hor fun strips and poached egg, Not to mention, it’s also topped with truffle gravy that’s simply mouthwatering.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway is available every day from 11.30am to 9.30pm and will be available for delivery from 12pm to 11pm. Islandwide delivery is available with a fee of $10.

You can also place your orders on the Tabletop app.

Address:

2 Circular Road, Singapore 049358. Tel: +65 6805 8181

For more information, visit their website here.

4. JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

The gourmet takeaway offerings here at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach will leave you spoilt for choice. Whether you’re looking to satsify your Japanese food cravings at Akira Black or opt for a lavish selection of Cantonese favourites from Madame Fan, the options are aplenty here at JW Marriott.

On the weekends, you can also look forward to all-day brunch from Beach Road Kitchen which sees a Family Feast Bundle ($168) that’s enough for four and includes an exquisite crustacean bucket, smoked grilled meat platter and a ariety of sweets.

Takeaway/delivery:

Akira Black available daily from 12pm to 9pm. Order here.

Madame Fan available daily from 12pm to 9.30pm. Order here.

Beach Road Kitchen available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 9pm. Order here.

Address:

30 Beach Road, Nicoll Hwy, Access Via, 189763. Tel: +65 6818 1888

For more information, visit their website here.

5. St. Regis Singapore

Miss having some high tea with the gals? Well, don’t worry, because St.Regis Singapore has got you covered. As part of their delivery and takeaway menu, the hotel is now offering an impeccably crafted array of gastronomic delights.

Besides their signature Afternoon tea menu, you can also savour exquisite Dim Sum dishes as well as classic French cuisines from the comfort of your own home.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway and delivery are available daily from 12pm to 9pm.

Address:

29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911. Tel: +65 6506 6888

For more information, visit their website here.

6. The Coconut Club

You can never go wrong with a plate of Nasi Lemak, especially if its one from The Coconut Club. the perfect dish for any time of the day, the restaurant is now serving your favourite set of Nasi Lemak, alongside delectable sharing sides that are packed with flavour.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway and delivery are available daily from 11am to 7.30pm.

You can also call in at +65 6635 2999 or opt for delivery on the Oddle app and GrabFood

Address:

28 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069708. Tel: +65 6635 2999

For more information, visit their website here

7. Mandarin Oriental Singapore

If you’re looking for a simple meal that’s easy to please, then these pizzas and beers from Mandarin Oriental are definitely a failproof favourite.

But if you’re looking to elevate your dine-in meals at home, then there are also other dishes that Mandarin Oriental is offering Indian specialities such as Royal Tandoori Platter, Chicken Tikka Masala, Samosa Chaat and more, as well as Cherry Garden’s selection of signature glutinous rice dumplings to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival.

Other than that, you can also spice up your weekdays with their signature Mandarin Cheese Burgers or celebrate midweek with some oysters and champagne.

Takeway/delivery:

Delivery service is available at $15 per location within Singapore. Free delivery for a minimum purchase of $90.

Address:

5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797

For more information, visit their website here.

8. Shangri-La Singapore

With a total of 10 cuisines and more than 150 dishes available for you to choose from, start your home celebrations with your family with these delectable dishes from Shangri-La Singapore.

Here are some of the highlights from their vast selection of food offerings:

Shang Palace – authentic Cantonese dishes that include dim sum, barbecued meats, soups, fried rice, noodles and the restaurant’s 50 th Anniversary jubilee specials such as the Sweetened Red Bean Soup with 50 Years Tangerine Peel.

Anniversary jubilee specials such as the Sweetened Red Bean Soup with 50 Years Tangerine Peel. The Rose Veranda and The Lobby Lounge – 3-tier High Tea Sets that range from classic English high tea to high tea with local flavours.

Origin Grill – contemporary Western dishes and bespoke steaks

Waterfall Ristorante Italiano – hearty pizzas, pastas, and Italian classics

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway is available from 9am to 8pm daily. Self pick-up orders must be placed at least 30 minutes in advance. Delivery orders must be placed at least 90 mins in advance.

You can place your orders via WhatsApp to +65 9030 0187.

For pick up, you can collect your orders from the Shophouse by Shangri-La, located at the hotel’s Tower Wing lobby, or grab and go your orders from the hotel driveway – without even leaving your vehicles (12pm to 9pm daily). Island-wide delivery is available at SGD20 nett per location. Complimentary delivery is available for purchases above SGD200 nett.

Address:

22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350. Tel: +65 6737 3644

For more information, you can visit their website here.

9. Fat Prince

Craving for some kebabs? We might have just got the thing. Enter Fat Prince. Offering a wide selection of kebabs from Pit Roasted Lamb to Chicken Shish, as well as Crispy Seabass and Okra Falafel, you can now mix and match your favourite kebabs to have it as a set (3 for $30 or 6 for $58) to share with your whole family.

They also have a Royal Feast ($185), which feeds up to four, and not to mention, fancy tipples such as their Silk Rogue ($16, 100ml) and the ginger-infused Turkish Tailor ($16, 100ml) to pair with your meal.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaways are available daily from 11.30am to 10.30pm. You can also place your orders for delivery on the Oddle app and Deliveroo, as well as GrabFood (starting from June 2021)

Address:

48 Peck Seah St, Singapore 079317. Tel: +65 6221 7794

For more information, visit their website here.

10. The Butcher's Wife

Attention fans of The Butcher’s Wife! If you love trying something new, then you’ll be thrilled to know that the restaurant will be introducing an entirely new delivery menu!

Perfect for sharing, the new menu is part of the gluten-free bistro’s relaunch as an all-day dining operation that the ink didn’t have time to dry before dine-in restrictions were set.

Some of the dishes that you can expect include:

Sweet Potato & Buckwheat Gnocchi ($26) – Shitake & king oyster mushroom, rosemary and butter

Chargrilled Spanish Octopus ($37) – comes with Tapioca puree, 14 – day white kimchi

Chargrilled Wagyu Picanha (Aus, 200g)($42) – Burnt ladyfingers & heirloom tomato salsa

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway and delivery are available daily from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

You can also place your order via GrabFood and Deliveroo.

Address:

19 Yong Sia Street, Singapore 168650. Tel: +65 6221 9307

For more information, visit their website here

11. Drunken Farmer

Adore the tangy fermented (and gut-friendly) goodness of sourdough? A sourdough boom emerged during the lockdown (alongside plants and Zoom workouts), and it’s now gone beyond garden-variety loaves.

Take, for instance, the sourdough bistro and natural wine bar, Drunken Farmer. After opening its doors for barely a month now, the restaurant has now shifted its focus to its digital platforms to bring you closer to your favourite sourdough based dishes.

Think dishes like everyone’s perennial favourite, your pizzas, to interesting options like the Sourdough Karaage chicken ($20++) that comes with a batter made from starter discard to waffles (from $12++) that dish up some of that gut-pleasing benefit.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway and delivery are available from Tuesday to Saturday, from 12pm to 8.30pm. It’s also available on GrabFood and Deliveroo.

You can also Whatsapp +65 9739 0106 for takeaway & self pick-up orders.

Address:

11 Stanley St, Singapore 068730. Tel: +65 6877 4855

For more information, visit their website here.

12. York Hotel Singapore

Miss having dinner out with your family? Well, despite not being able to dine out during this period, restaurants and other establishments are doing their best to bring your favourite dishes closer to you and your family. Take, for instance, York Hotel’s #StayHome Family Set that serves up to 4 people.

Some of the special dishes you can expect from the set include:

Fish Head Curry

Silver Fish Omelette

Chap Chye served with crispy Papadum and fragrant steamed rice

In fact, you can also further enhance your dining experience with popular specialities such as Chicken Masala, Black Ink Sotong (Squid), and Crispy Curry Wings from their ‘Treasured Flavours of Singapore’ menu which is priced at $12 net each.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway and drive-through pick up are available at the entrance of the hotel (via Mount Elizabeth), and you can place your order for delivery on Oddle (subject to a delivery fee).

Address:

21 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228516. Tel: +65 6830 1200

For more information, visit their website here.

13. Park Bench Deli

If you’re craving for good old deli food like a hearty sandwich or burger, Park Bench Deli is offering takeaway and islandwide delivery during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

Some of the must-try include the Pastrami Rueben sandwich, Hot Honey Fried Chicken burger as well as the Italian Hero sandwich.

They also have a fine selection of alcoholic drinks that are available.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway is available every day from 11am to 8pm

Enjoy islandwide delivery via Park Bench Deli’s website for a $10 flat fee. Otherwise, you can also order from Deliveroo. More providers will be added in the following weeks.

Address:

179 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068627. Tel: +65 8892 0408

For more information, visit their website here.

14. The Gyu Bar

Known for its use of premium Japanese wagyu, The Gyu Bar has curated a special menu for home delivery. Some of their signature Wagyu Dons that are available for takeaway or delivery include Gyu Bar’s Wagyu Uni Chirashi Don, Yakiniku Wagyu Foie Gras Don and Truffle Wagyu Sirloin Sukiyaki Don.

Alternatively, choose from the Shabu Shabu or Sukiyaki sets that are enough for two. Here, you can opt for the 250g of Miyazakigyu ($158+; U.P. $198+) or the 300g of Hokkaido pork ($88+; U.P. $138+), of which you can also top up can also top-up $50+ to replace Miyazakigyu with 250g of Sanuki olive wagyu — one of the rarest wagyu in the world.

The shabu shabu and sukiyaki set menus will also include two appetisers (sakura ebi cracker and truffle edamame), assorted vegetables and tofu, konnyaku noodles, Hokkaido rice, and 2L of house-made dashi broth and the sukiyaki set will include an additional 1L of sukiyaki broth.

To supplement your Japanese hot pot experience, you can rent a portable tabletop gas stove and a pot from The Gyu Bar at an additional $40+, inclusive of delivery and pick-up.

Takeway/delivery:

Available for self-collection and island-wide delivery, 11am to 9pm, daily. (Free delivery to one location for orders above $150. Delivery is not available for locations at Sentosa, Jurong Island, and Tuas.)

To place an order, call +65 9150 3164 or go to their website at gyubar.com.sg.

*For orders less than $60, courier charges depend on the distance and for orders above $60, delivery is at $8 per location.

Address:

30 Stevens Road, #01-08, Singapore 257840, (near the entrance of Mercure Hotel). Tel: +65 6732 0702 / +65 9150 3164

For more information, visit their website here.

15. Bedrock Bar & Grill

If you’re feeling a big juicy piece of steak in the finest cut, you’ve come to the right place at Bedrock Bar & Grill — it offers large formats of meat such as the Tomahawk Steak & Wine set ($288 for four to five people) that’s perfect for sharing.

Other delicious options include:

Heirloom Tomato Salad ($28) with creamy burrata and basil oil

300g 365 days grain-fed Ribeye Cap Steak ($128)

400g Australian Grass-fed Ribeye ($89)

500g USDA grain-fed Dry Aged T-BONE Steak ($98)

Barramundi Rice Bowl ($32), Lomito Sandwich ($36)

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza ($28)

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway is available every day from 11am to 8pm and will be available for delivery from 11.30am to 9.30pm

Call +65 6238 0054 five minutes before arriving for the drive-through. Bedrock staff will wait at the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard pickup point.

Free islandwide delivery when you spend above $100 with Mastercard.

Address:

96 Somerset Rd, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Singapore 238163. Tel: +65 6238 0054

For more information, visit their website here.

16. Soup Restaurant

If you’re looking for a meal that’s enough for the whole family, consider Soup Restaurant’s Stay Home Signature Set ($101) that’s enough to feed four to five people.

Within the set, you can expect:

Signature Samsui Ginger Chicken

Yong Chow Fried Rice

Traditional Boiled Soup of the Day

Claypot Tofu and French Bean with Minced Pork.

The set also comes with five pieces of Handmade Mini Longevity Buns.

Takeway/delivery:

Takeaway is available every day on their website and on other platforms including GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Address:

Soup Restaurant is located at various locations islandwide.

For more information, visit their website here.

17. Shabestan Singapore

The award-winning Persian restaurant located in Robertson Walk, is now offering a selection of vegetarian options that you can order for your takeaway. Some of the dishes from Shabestan that you can look forward to include:

Shirazi Salad ($12++) – A combination of freshly chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and chef’s dressing.

Falafel ($15++) – Fried dumplings of chickpeas.

Zeytooneh Parvadeh ($14++) – Marinated green olives with walnuts, mountains herbs, spices, pomegranate sauce and fresh pomegranate.

Mirza Ghasemi ($26++) – Grilled aubergine made with tomatoes and garlic.

Ghormeh Sabzi ($32++) – A medley of green vegetables and fresh herbs, cooked in traditional Persian slow-cooking method over a charcoal grill.

Impossible FasenJan ($39++) – Vegan meatballs made in house with Impossible™ meat cooked in pomegranate sauce.

Takeway/delivery:

Delivery is available everyday from 12pm to 9pm daily. A minimum order of $30 is required for delivery. For orders above $100, customers will get to enjoy free delivery.

Address:

80 Mohamed Sultan Rd, #01-13, Singapore 239013. Tel: +65 6836 1270

For more information, visit their website here.

18. Blue Jasmine

Enjoy authentic Thai cuisine when you order from Blue Jasmine. The restaurant has a comprehensive menu ranging from starters to soups, hearty mains and desserts.

Some of the highlights include:

Lemongrass Fish Bento Set and Tom Yum Fried Rice Bento Set (both start from $13).

Plant-based bento options such as the fragrant Omn! Basil Kaprao set and spicy & comforting Heura Red Curry set are also available at $15 nett each.

Poke 26 Oz Basil Kaprao ($9 nett) – Steamed white rice topped with a choice of protein — chicken, beef, or squid — along with egg and salad.

Cha-Om Crab Meat Fried Egg ($22+) – Golden brown omelette of silky crab meat with thin ribbons of acacia leaves with moreish nam prik kapi.

Tom Sapp Beef Soup ($24+) – Flavoursome beef chuck, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms in an aromatic spicy broth.

Chiang Rai Style Stir-Fried Basil Squid Kaprao ($24+) – Squid, long beans, and Thai basil stir-fried with a spicy medley of chillies and herbs.

Takeway

Available for takeaway via self-collection from 11am to 9pm, daily. Orders should be placed at least 2 hours in advance.

Address:

Park Hotel Farrer Park, Level 5, 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Tel: +65 6824 8851

For more information, visit their website here

19. Jekyll & Hyde

If you’re craving for soul food with your cocktail, Jekyll & Hyde is offering a fine selection of Southeast Asian delights as well as craft cocktails with a twist.

Some of the delicious offerings include:

74 Bak Kut Teh ($22+) – Pork prime ribs in slow-cooked in a Sarawak pepper broth with fragrant jasmine rice.

Wagyu Char Kway Teow ($25+) – A souped-up take on the wok-fried flat noodle classic topped with wagyu beef slices.

Pork Floss Sambal ($15+) – Sweet and spicy housemade sambal with pork floss. You can also opt for chicken floss if you like.

Mr. Hyde’s Satay ($18+) – Skewers of tender marinated Iberico pork served with a house-made savoury peanut dip with pineapple jam.

Tikka Satay ($15+) – Succulent chicken cubes seasoned with a variety of spices, served with mint yoghurt.

Chilli Crab Nachos ($18+) – Luxed up with deep-sea crab meat and tobiko.

If you’re looking for some interesting cocktails to try from Jekyll & Hide, consider these picks:

Mr. Bean ($22+, 130ml), – This off-menu special is a vodka-based cocktail using local Lau Ban beancurd.

Sakura Spring ($22+, 130ml) – A gin-based cocktail with mixed berry yogurt.

Lychee Martini ($22+, 130ml)

Grape Expectations ($22+, 130ml) – Using premium Roku Gin, Kyoho grape liqueur and lime.

Takeway/delivery:

Jekyll & Hyde is open daily from 11am to 9pm for takeaway orders. Deliveries are available between 11am to 9pm daily.

Please call +65 8940 2450 or email hello@jekyll.sg to place your orders. Pick up options are available through Grab, Oddle and Urbanfindr.

For online deliveries, Jekyll & Hyde is available on Grab, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Oddle and Urbanfindr.

Address:

74 Neil Rd, Singapore 088839. Tel: +65 8940 2450

For more information, visit their website here.

20. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel

This month, when you order your favourite dishes from 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, Frieda German Restaurant, La Scala Ristorante or Berthold Delikatessen from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, you get to enjoy a 15per cent discount and free island-wide delivery for orders above $60!

And if you’re thinking of sending food to cheer up your loved ones, cakes and hampers are also available.

This limited-time special is valid from 11 am to 8.30pm daily when your order is more than S$60.

You can place your order online.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.