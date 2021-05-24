Late-night food delivery in Singapore to beat supper cravings past 10pm

Time and hunger pangs wait for no man. Luckily, when the midnight munchies hit, we Singapore night owls have plenty of grub to choose from. And now that we’re back to phase 2, our circuit breaker routine of netflix-delivery-and-chill is here to stay.

Whether your cravings skew Mexican or mookata, dim sum or ramen , these late-night delivery and takeaway options ensure you won’t go to bed hangry past 11pm. Cosy up in your comfiest PJs, put on a good movie, and get ordering.

Western

1. Coffeesmith

Coffeesmith’s Northpoint outlet is taking all-day breakfast to a whole new level, with 24/7 delivery of its croissants, toasts, and salads.

Feast on all-time brunch staples like croque monsieur and French toast, or enjoy a late-night teatime with sweet treats including Ondeh Ondeh Cake and New York Cheesecake . And since you’re staying up anyway, how about a chai latte or caramel frappe?

Coffeesmith (Northpoint) is located at 930 Yishun Ave 2, Northpoint City South Wing, #01-112, Singapore 769098, p. +65 6250 3009. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways 24 hours daily. Order via GrabFood , Deliveroo , or foodpanda .

2. Fat Boy’s The Burger Bar

Get fat on Fat Boy’s massive burgers and shakes. This burger joint dishes up more than its fair share of guilty pleasures, from double-patty cheeseburgers to Bacon Cheese Fries ($8) and that all-American classic, Waffle Fried Chicken ($14.50).

Don’t forget to bring your own container if you’re doing takeaways – you save the earth and 10 per cent off your total bill here.

Fat Boy’s The Burger Bar has outlets in Upper Thomson, Holland Village, Boat Quay, and Serangoon Gardens. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 11am– 11pm (last order 10.30pm). Order online here .

3. Lucali BYGB

Lucali BYGB is basically a one-stop shop for late night comfort foods, considering the restaurant concept had originated from the same thought process.

Stuff yourself with Our Original 18″ Pie pizza ($55), topped with all the works – Buffalo mozzarella, mozarella, parmesan, and a secret ‘four-hour tomato sauce.’ Or chow down on another Lucali classic, like the indulgent Spicy Rigatoni ($35), cooked in a delectable spicy vodka tomato cream sauce.

Lucali BYGB is located at 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, Singapore 338987, p. +65 8284 1325. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaway 24 hours daily. Order online here .

4. Nassim Hill Bakery

This bistro bar and bakery are bringing your favourite baked goods to your doorstep, ’round the clock. Their popular Brioche Donuts ($14 for Box of 4) and Buttermilk Scones ($2.60) will be hot out of the oven no matter the time you crave them.

Day or night, signature menu items like Cheddar Cheese Bacon Waffles ($20) and Fresh Lala Clams will also be available. Pick up in-person and get 15 per cent off on a la-carte food items.

Nassim Hill Bakery is located at 56 Tanglin Rd, #01-03, Singapore 247964, p. +65 6835 1128. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaway 24 hours daily. Order online here .

5. Freehouse

Casual eatery Freehouse launches their late-night concept, Larry & The Birds, serving addicting fried chicken past bedtime hours.

Their specialty Ramen Fried Chicken ($22/5pc) are crispy and satisfyingly salts – drumsticks doused in umami-laden aged fish sauce caramel and served with gochugaru pickled cucumbers.

While their Late-night Toastie ($16) covers any midnight craving, cooked in chicken fat and stuffed with Montgomery’s Cheddar that just hits the spot. Want some drinks to go with your late-night comfort foods? Larry & The Birds are partnering with Temple Cellars to bring you good food and good drinks.

Freehouse ‘s Larry & The Birds is open for islandwide delivery and takeaway from 10pm – 2am daily. Order online here . Larry & The Birds X Temple Cellars Menu is available here .

Asian

1. Kko Kko Na Ra

The best place to be at midnight, in our opinion? Wrist-deep in a bucket of crispy fried chicken. And at Korean joint Kko Kko Na Ra, you can take your pick from no less than six kinds, including cheese sprinkle, yang nyum (a spicy-sweet dipping sauce), and spicy garlic (from $20).

Other Korean nibbles available for delivery include Tteokbokki ($25), Seafood Pancake ($25), or if you’re up for something nourishing, Kimchi Stew ($18++). Check out their Facebook page for deals of the day!

Kko Kko Na Ra is located at 68 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088489. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 11am–11.30pm (last order). To order, call or Whatsapp +65 9777 8730.

2. Swee Choon Tim Sum

Dim sum might be more of a daytime thing, but hey, these morsels of joy are just as juicy by night. Swee Choon’s extensive dim sum list includes such favourites as Shanghai Xiao Long Bao , Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings , and for a kick of spice, Sichuan Chili Oil Wanton (all $10.40 for eight).

It doesn’t disappoint on the sweet side of things either – think red bean paste pancakes and perfectly flaky Portuguese egg tarts.

Swee Choon Tim Sum is located at 183/185/187/189/191/193 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208882. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 10am–2am. Order online here .

3. Fei Fei Wanton Mee

If you’re an East-sider struck with a craving for something super slurpable, you’re in luck. Fei Fei Wanton Mee has filled our bellies for years with favourites like the signature Wanton Noodles (from $5.14) and Fried Wanton (from $7.14).

Pair one of these scrumptious noodle bowls with their Homemade Chrysanthemum ($1.60) and that’s your supper taken care of.

Fei Fei Wanton Mee is located at 72 Joo Chiat Pl, Singapore 427789. Open for delivery and takeaways 24 hours daily. Order via GrabFood , foodpanda , or Deliveroo .

4. Srisun Express

Is there any more iconic late-night duo than prata and iced Milo? Get your fix of crispy dough, from prata to thosai, at beloved Indian joint Srisun Express.

For meaty bites, the Masala Buffalo Wings ($7.70) are a crowd favourite here. And while you can’t get their famous three-litre Milo towers for delivery, sadly, their iced Milo, milkshake, and lassi options will give you all the sugar rush you need.

Srisun Express has outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Serangoon, and Tampines. Open for islandwide delivery 24 hours daily. Order online here .

5. The Skewer Bar

One of Geylang’s iconic supper spots, The Skewer Bar gets our late nights sizzling with yakitori and grilled seafood delights. From chicken and lamb to unagi and shishamo – you name it, they’ve skewered it (from $1.50 per skewer).

If you’re looking for heartier fare, there’s a great selection of dons and fusion pastas, along with juicy sides like Grilled Japanese Squid ($7.50), Grilled Stingray ($12++), and chili-laced Grilled Whole Seabass ($22).

The Skewer Bar is located at 2 Lorong 25 Geylang, Singapore 388287. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways daily 5pm–11pm. Order here , via foodpanda , or call or Whatsapp +65 9642 0837.

6. Ameen Makan House

Whether it’s Thai, Indian, or Western grub you’re after, Ameen Makan House does it all. Tuck into seafood-stuffed omelettes and tomyam soup from their Thai kitchen, and mix it up with some chicken tikka masala and buttery roti if you fancy. We wouldn’t say no to piping-hot baked rice at 2am either.

Ameen Makan House is located at 4 Cheong Chin Nam Road, Singapore 599729. Open for delivery daily 11am–3am. For order addresses within 10km of the restaurant, order online here ; for addresses located beyond 10km, call p. +65 6465 1000.

7. Rochor Beancurd House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochor Beancurd House (@rochorbeancurdhouse)

Craving some smooth, silky tau huay? It’s Rochor Beancurd House to the rescue with a variety of hot, cold, grass jelly, and even green tea beancurd options (from $1.80). They’re also known for their crisp, airy you tiao ($1.40), best enjoyed dunked in a glass of soya bean milk (from $1.60). Yum.

Rochor Beancurd House has outlets in Geylang and Balestier Road. The Geylang branch is located at 745 Geylang Road, Lorong 39, Singapore 389653. Open for delivery and takeaways 24 hours daily. Order via GrabFood , foodpanda , and Deliveroo .

The Balestier branch is located at 432 Balestier Road, Public Mansions #01-436, Singapore 329813. Open for islandwide delivery and takeaways Tues — Sun 1pm–1am. To order, Whatsapp or call +65 82887020.

8. Chuan Chuan Le

Get your late nights hot and steamy with Chuan Chuan Le’s Sichuan dishes. The set meals menu includes spicy staples like Dried Chili Chicken ($21.80) and Chili Oil Fish ($27.30) that pack quite a punch.

The a la carte selection for delivery is fairly lean, but really, their crisp chicken wing skewers ($12) are all we need.

Chuan Chuan Le is located at 64 Horne Road, Singapore 209072, p. +65 6291 6466. Open for delivery daily 4pm–12am. Order online here .

9. Brinda’s

A name that most night owls are familiar with, Brinda’s fulfils our Indian food cravings all hours of the day and night. Is there anything more comforting (or calorie-packed) than Butter Chicken ($14) or a Mutton Briyani ($11.50) at 3am?

We think not. Their fluffy pratas, naans, and thosai are also worth getting doughy for.

Brinda’s is located at Blk 162 Bukit Merah Central,#01-3533, Singapore 150162, p. +65 6274 6327. Open for islandwide delivery 24 hours daily. Order online here .

10. Thai Hao Chi Mookata

Sometimes a mookata party is all you need. Now delivering islandwide, Thai Hao Chi Mookata has cooked up a small selection of meats and seafood for those late-night hunger pangs.

Take your pick of MSG-free seafood ($6) or tom yum ($7) broths with rice, or get a sizzling feast with their Mookata Chicken ($8.90), Pork ($8.90), or Wagyu Beef ($15.90) bento sets. There’s Thai Milk Tea ($3) to wash it all down too.

Thai Hao Chi Mookata is located at 908 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 787111. Open for islandwide delivery daily 5.30pm–1am. Order via foodpanda or Whatsapp +65 8553 5581.

Drinks

1.Temple Cellars

The phrase, “it’s wine o’clock” takes on a whole different level now, with Temple Cellars ‘ 24/7 delivery. As Singapore’s largest selection of beers, wines, sakes, and spirits, you’re spoilt for choice with their array of bottled beverages.

Their all-day everyday delivery is just the perfect excuse to booze up at ungodly hours (in your homes, of course).

Temple Cellars has outlets at Clemenceau Avenue and Binjai Park. Open for islandwide delivery 24 hours daily. Open for self-pickup at the 31 Binjai Park outlet, 12pm – 7pm daily. Order online here .

This article was first published in City Nomads.