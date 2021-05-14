Hari Raya Puasa 2021: 8 best food delivery & takeaway options for the whole family

Apps out, Tupperwares out — here’s where to get your fill of Halal-certified nosh this Hari Raya Puasa.

Despite the new safety measures put in place to limit gatherings of more than five visitors per household, and just two gatherings a day, we’re determined to keep you well-fed and happy this Hari Raya Puasa.

There are good ol’ staples like Nasi Padang and traditional cakes — but also tons of Muslim-owned stores serving up western fusion grub in the form of spicy chicken and gourmet burgers. If you’re ready, grab your appetites and let’s dig in.

8 best food delivery & takeaway options for Hari Raya Puasa

1. Rumah Sayang

PHOTO: Burpple

Keep the folks and grandfolks happy with Rumah Sayang’s selection of affordable fool-proof dishes. There’s curry chicken, egg omelette, otah, beef rendang and even lady’s fingers — all of which needs to be slathered in their thick and sweet sambal. Need we say more?

Rumah Sayang is available on Grab or can be found for takeaways at their JEM outlet.

2. Red Ginger

Before Rumah Sayang came to be, there was the OG — Red Ginger. Think Halal zi char but with a modern twist. Your whole family will enjoy their Western Sumatran style of cooking that’s often accompanied by a distinctive Nonya touch.

Dishes to try include their sweet and sour Assam fish pedas, aromatic laksa and tender beef rendang.

Red Ginger is available for takeaway at their IMM Building and Paya Lebar Quarter outlets. Find out more here .

3. The Halal Corner

Keep this spot in mind for that ‘treat-yourself’ feast — think beef steak roti john drenched in carbonara sauce and irresistible cheesy chicken pasta served in spicy samyang sauce. These quality creative dishes mishmash western-style cooking with local flavours and serve them up at affordable prices.

The Halal Corner is available for takeaway at their Bedok or Yishun outlets. They are also available for online orders via the Pacquetz app . Find out more here.

4. CHIX Hot Chicken

Don’t miss that hot pink neon sign the next time you stroll down Northbridge road. You’re here to take away their mouthwatering Nashville style Fried Chicken served atop slices of white bread with pickle chips.

Adjust the portion (and spice levels) based on your dinner guests — there’s a Quarter ($9.90), Half ($18.90) or 3 Whole Wings ($10.90).

CHIX Hot Chicken is available for takeaway at their Jalan Pisang outlet. Find out more here.

ALSO READ: The real cost of food delivery in Singapore

5. Ashes Burnit

Win your dinner guests over with these homemade charcoal buns from Ashes Burnit. Stemmed from a love of mac and cheese, these burgers were created to be extra sinful and hearty.

Get their Best of Both Worlds burger and the Ashes Smash Cheese Burger to go — don’t forget to pair them with ice-cold drinks and tons of laughter, for a night to remember.

Ashes Burnit is available for takeaway at their Bedok South, Alexandra Village Food Centre or Golden Mile Food Centre outlets. Find out more here.

6. Burgs by Project Warung

No strangers to the street food game, Burgs by Project Warung is a noteworthy one-stop shop for all your fast food cravings. Crispy chicken drumlets? Check. Classic American burgers? Check. Tasty local flavours? Double-check. Remember to get some of their luscious honey soy sauce for your wings and you’re golden.

Burgs by Project Warung is available for takeaway at their Bukit Batok, Timbre+ (Ayer Rajah), Viva Business Park, Punggol Walk outlets. Find out more here.

7. Secret Recipe

End the night on a sweet note with a huge helping of cake! Secret Recipe offers its cakes in seven different sizes. Go straight for their Chocolate Banana Cake that’s luscious yet light — otherwise, they also have a beautiful fruit sponge cake and a Hokkaido triple cheesecake. Yum!

Secret Recipe is available for takeaway at their Toa Payoh, Plaza Singapura or Vivocity outlets. Find out more here.

8. Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart

You may not have heard of them, but I’m pretty sure you’ve smelt them on one of your trips to the mall. That delectable scent of butter mixed with the sweetness of cheese and the slight roast of crust. Treat your loved ones to these addictive tarts that come in a myriad of flavours.

There’s strawberry, chocolate, salted egg, cookies and cream, salted caramel and even durian!

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart is available for takeaway at their Jurong Point, Parkway Parade, Northpoint, Causeway Point and Changi Terminal 3 outlets. Find out more here.

ALSO READ: Deliveroo, Foodpanda & GrabFood promo codes in Singapore (August 2020)

This article was first published in YouTrip.