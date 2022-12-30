40% off everything: Some customers turn Dr Martens outlet into 'pasar malam'

What do you get when you combine a popular footwear brand and a storewide sale?

Utter chaos, of course.

Over the past couple of days, news about a Dr Martens' sale at its 313@somerset and Wheelock Place outlets broke on social media.

It was advertised as "40 per cent off everything" so it's no wonder shoppers looking for a good deal came in droves.

TikTok user Biblicallyaccurategirl was at the Somerset outlet and mentioned how the Dr Martens store was turned into "a pasar malam".

Her 11-second clip of the mayhem was posted on Thursday (Dec 29).

https://www.tiktok.com/@biblicallyaccurategirl/video/7182532744507903234?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=71270819702318

"I haven't had dinner, I'm not strong enough for this," her caption read.

While a crowded shop during the holiday season isn't too surprising, seeing boots and half-opened shoe boxes "all over the floor" must've been a shock to anyone's system.

In the comments section, a netizen took some time to spare a thought for the service staff.

"RIP the part-timers [who] have to pack and organise all the boots," it read.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Biblicallyaccurategirl

According to other TikTok users, the Wheelock Place outlet might be a better alternative should you want to shop in peace.

Tajulbariyah's video was posted on Dec 27 and it showed a relatively empty Dr Martens store.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tajulbariyah/video/7181670031581777154?embed_source=121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_nam

She mentioned the salesperson told her that all Dr Marten stores in Singapore will be permanently closing soon.

AsiaOne has reached out to Dr Martens Singapore for more information, but has yet to hear back at time of publication.

TikTok user Klarities revealed that Dr Martens super mega sale is set to end on Jan 5.

She found some joy shopping at the Wheelock Place outlet and managed to snap up two pairs of Dr Martens for "less than $300".

https://www.tiktok.com/@klarities/video/7182128403141659906?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7182128403141659906&q=dr%20m

While Klarities was pleased with her purchases, one netizen felt the footwear were still on the pricier side.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Klarities

With Dr Martens' social media channels not providing an official date for the brand's closure, all three TikTok videos' comments section had netizens asking the same question.

Online speculation stated that the brand — which has three outlets at Funan, Wheelock Place and 313@somerset — will exit Singapore by the first week of January 2023.

So if you're headed down to whichever store for the sale, just be prepared for a bit of a frenzy.

Address:

Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road #02-17A, Singapore 238880

313@somerset, 313 Orchard Road #03-09/10, Singapore 238858

