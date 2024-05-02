'40% of what it was before': Elderly owners may shutter Toa Payoh furniture shop due to poor business

After 40 years, the elderly couple behind TPY 177 Furniture are considering throwing in the towel.

Their furniture shop, located at Block 177 Toa Payoh Central, was started in 1984 by Lin Hechang (transliteration), 77, and his wife Zhuang Miaozhu (transliteration), 73.

When interviewed by Shin Min Daily News, Miaozhu shared that they had opened shop in another part of Toa Payoh before moving to its current location in 1990.

"We work nearly 365 days a year opening from 8am to 10pm and rest for just four days. We also import goods from overseas," said Miaozhu, reminiscing on a time back in the year 2000 when business was at its peak.

But their takings dipped sharply because of the pandemic.

"My husband had a stroke before, which affected his health. Business was also impacted because of the pandemic and we couldn't operate. At that time we had to rely solely on customers' orders through the phone," Miaozhu recalled.

Things slowly went downhill too, as people began ordering furniture from online.

"We're old so we didn't choose to open an online store. Even though the pandemic is over, our business is only 40 per cent of what it was before," said the lady boss.

She also revealed to the Chinese daily that their three children who "have their own jobs" are not keen on continuing the family business and are fully supportive of their decision to retire.

Miaozhu foresees that the earliest time at which they'd be able to wind down the business would be in July, as they would have to sell off all their remaining inventory at reduced prices.

She shared that customers who purchase more than $500 worth of products will be given a cushion or some other small item for free.

The couple are already on the lookout for potential tenants for the shop space, which they'd purchased back in the 90s.

"One party has expressed interest, and they would also be selling furniture. However, if there's anyone willing to take over our business at a reasonable price, we'd be willing to sell," Miaozhu expressed.

On what they'd be doing after their retirement, Miaozhu shared that they may go travelling or do some volunteer work.

Employee has worked there for more than 30 years

An employee who has worked at the shop for 36 years told Shin Min how she is saddened by the possibility of the shop closing.

"Over the years, the bosses and I have become more like family and I've grown accustomed to working here," said the 62-year-old employee, surnamed Zhang.

"But it's true that the business isn't like what it was before," Zhang added, sharing that she plans to find another part-time job if the owners decide to call it a day.

Miaozhu also shared her reluctance in shuttering the store, as many of her long-time customers' children and even grandchildren have become customers themselves.

There's still a chance, however, that business may still go on.

"No one knows what will happen in the future. If I don't find a tenant or buyer for the business, we may just decide to continue," she stated.

