'I've reached my golden age': 81-year-old owner closes community dining One Kind House in Telok Kurau to travel the world

Ng Swee Hiah, affectionally known as Mummy Soh, is set to begin a new chapter in her life.

Having run One Kind House, a home transformed into an all-in-one urban farm, for 55 years, the retired primary school teacher recently announced that it was "time to move on".

On Feb 7, One Kind House shared a clip on Facebook of her explaining the details of this move.

"I'm going on my next journey. I don't want to keep it now as I've reached my golden age," the 81-year-old declared.

The bubbly woman chuckled as she mentioned that she's keen to travel before reaching her "diamond age".

Mummy Soh noted that she is not going to hold on to the past and is making a conscious effort to "look forward".

Located in Telok Kurau, One Kind House is a 3,000 sq ft two-storey terrace house which her parents bought in 1969, Lianhe Zaobao reported on April 22.

The all-in-one urban farm includes a cooking school, art gallery and community centre.

Over the years, Mummy Soh has conducted cooking lessons and hosted dinners under Airbnb Experiences among other events to keep the kampung tradition alive.

She told Zaobao in the report that the property will be sold to a local woman and her Hungarian partner on April 25.

As for One Kind House, it will be travelling and cooking abroad, making new friends along the way.

The exact locations haven't been firmly established yet, with Mummy Soh suggesting potential pit stops in Finland, Barcelona and the Netherlands.

One Kind House confirmed they have family in London and that UK's capital city will be part of the itinerary.

Mummy Soh even hinted at running a food truck overseas.

"Anywhere, as long as I can travel," she added.

Making new memories is at the forefront of her plans and she genuinely feels happy.

She said: "At this age, you don't feel sad. What is there to be sad about?

"Each day when we wake up, it's a blessing."

In the comments section of the Facebook post, it's clear that she has touched the hearts of the many people she's met.

"What a legend! An aspiration for all. I still make rice the way Mummy Soh shared - her tips are the best," one user said.

Mummy Soh also has fans and friends from all around the world, with netizens from Chicago and Paris urging her to drop by their cities.

AsiaOne has reached out to One Kind House for more information.

