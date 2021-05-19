41 local establishments in Singapore that deliver right to your doorstep

With dining-in prohibited under new restrictions, food delivery is the norm again across Singapore
As the nation overcomes a new wave of Covid-19 infections, do your part by staying at home and ordering in with these hawker food delivery options in Singapore! While we all stay safe, reward yourself with these heart-warming local delights delivered right to your doorstep!
While many food delivery apps offer the convenience of a wide variety of options on one platform, they usually come with extra commission fees and high delivery charges.
Many celebrated eateries – including beloved hawker stalls, zi char (a Hokkien term used to describe a Chinese food stall providing a wide selection home-cooked meals – continue offering direct islandwide delivery. Find a list of them below, listed according to region should you prefer stopping by to pick up your food.
Craving for an international cuisine? Check out our roundup of more than two dozen restaurants – including three Michelin-star selects – that deliver as well. And, make sure you’re safe about handling your delivery or takeaway grub.
Central
Hawkers & Zi Char
1. Fishball Story
Singapore Michelin Bib Gourmand-award winning fishball and fish cake specialist
Where: Telok Ayer Market, 18 Raffles Quay, 048582
Delivery: Islandwide (for orders placed one day in advance), fees vary with distance [all fees go towards drivers/riders to tide them through the difficult period] with min order of $4.90 (last order at 8.30pm; takeaway and pickup available too)
Order at: WhatsApp or Text 9800 5036
2. 99 Thai Story
Thai, seafood
Where: 151 Bishan St. 11, #01-195, 570151
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance, preorder 2 hours in advance (Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm). Minimum order applies.
Order at: Call 9773 8887 or visit this Facebook link
3. Deanna’s Kitchen
Prawn noodles, halal-certified
Where: Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre #02-25, 310127 (also at Bedok North and Jurong East)
Delivery: Islandwide, $10 delivery fee with min. order of $20 (Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm)
To order: Website
4. Fish & Chicks
Asian-infused Western food
Where: 531 Ang Mo Kio Ave. 10, 560531 (various branches islandwide)
Delivery: Within 3km of individual stores, fees vary with distance
To order: Available on GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo
5. Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap
Braised duck rice and porridge, Kway Chap Where: 335 Smith St., #02-156 Chinatown Complex, 050335
Delivery: Islandwide, minimum order and delivery fees vary with distance (11am to 6pm; closed Mondays and Fridays) To order: Oddle
6. Keng Eng Kee Seafood 瓊榮記海鲜
Michelin plate Zi Char
Where: Block 124 Bukit Merah Ln. 1, #01-136, 150124
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $5 with min order of $50 (hours vary; free delivery with min order of $68 on Mondays to Thursdays)
To order: Oddle
7. New Station Snack Bar
Zhi Char
Where: Far East Plaza #05-95, 228213
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of flat $5 with min. order of $50 (11am to 8pm daily)
To order: Visit website or call 6734 2862
8. Zam Zam
Serving murtabak, prata and biryani since 1908!
Where: 697 North Bridge Rd., 198675
Delivery: Islandwide; enquire for delivery charges.
To order: Call 6298 6320, 6298 7011 or WhatsApp 8787 1786
Restaurants & cafes
9. Grub
Casual bistro, burgers, fusion
Where: 510 Ang Mo Kio Ave. 1, Bishan-AMK Park, 569983
Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised (Monday to Friday, 11am to 10pm / Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 10pm)
To order: Website or call 8891 9298.
10. The Blue Ginger
Casual bistro, burgers, fusion
Where: 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-106, 237994
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $5 with min order of $80 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 2.30pm, and 6pm to 8.30pm / Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 8pm)
To order: Oddle
North
Hawkers & Zi Char
11. Ban Leong Wah Hoe Restaurant
Zi Char, Seafood
Where : 122 Casuarina Rd., 579510
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $8 with min. order of $50 (free delivery for orders above $250)
To order: Oddle
12. Yishun 925 Chicken Rice
Chicken rice
Where: 925 Yishun Central, #01-249, 760928
Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees vary with distance (free delivery for orders above $80)
To order: Website
13. Beef Bro
Flame-torched grills, bentos, halal-certified
Where: 1 Northpoint Dr., #B2-134 Northpoint City, 768019 (also at Century Square and Vivo City)
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $5.90 with min order of $35 (11.30am to 9.30pm daily)
To order: Oddle
14. Riders Cafe
Contemporary, comfort brunch food
Where: 51 Fairways Dr., 286965 (located in the heart of Bukit Timah/Eng Neo Avenue)
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with min order of $50
To order: Oddle
15. Red Eye Smokehouse
Authentic American-style BBQ smokehouse
Where: 1 Cavan Rd., 209842
Delivery: Islandwide, with delivery fee of $5 to $8, and min. order of $50 for <10 km and $80 for >10 km. (12pm to 8pm)
Order at: Oddle
16. Wah Seng Kee Traditional Wanton Noodles
Where: 313A Sembawang Dr., 751313
Delivery: Islandwide, free delivery with min order of $20 (Tuesday to Sunday, 6am to 1.30pm)
To order: WhatsApp 91551743 for fill up Online Form
Payment: PayNow/PayLah/Bank Transfer
17. Madras Woodlands GANGA
Vegetarian, Fusion, Cocktails
Where: 1 Cuff Rd., 209712
Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised (self-collection can be arranged)
Order at: Call 6295 3750 or Call/WhatsApp 8368 9020 (Menu at Instagram)
Northeast
Hawkers & Zi Char
18. Pow Sing Kitchen
Hainanese Chicken Rice, Chinese
Where: 59 Serangoon Garden Way, 555961
Delivery: Islandwide (through GrabFood), or within 3km (through Foodpanda) (self-collection available too)
To order: GrabFood or Foodpanda
19. Dai Lou Zi Char
Zi Char
Where: Marina Country Club, 11 Northshore Drive #01-0R, 828670
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance (12pm to 10pm)
To order: Facebook or Website
20. Srisun Express
Indian Muslim, halal-certified
Where: 56 Serangoon Garden Way, 555952 (also at Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Tampines)
Delivery: Islandwide (24 hours); visit website for delivery fees
To order: Website
Restaurants & Cafes
21. Lola’s Cafe
Casual dining, all-day brunch
Where: 5 Simon Rd., 545893
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $10 with min order of $30 (free delivery for orders above $80, 11am to 9 p.m. daily).
To order: Oddle
22. Pietro Ristorante Italiano
Italian
Where: 12 Jalan Kelulut, 809030
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $8 with min order of $40 (free delivery for orders above $60)
To order: WhatsApp 8688 2798 or 8780 0502
Facebook
South
Hawkers & Zi Char
23. Chew Kee Soy Sauce Chicken
Soya sauce chicken noodles
Where: 8 Upper Cross St., 058327
Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees from $6 to $16, with a min. order of $40 (pre-order for next-day delivery).
To order: Order form
Facebook
24. Beng Who Cooks
Protein bowls
Where: 39 Neil Rd., 088823
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $15 (free delivery for orders above $150; pre-order for next-day delivery; delivery available to different regions each day)
To order: Order form
Payment: PayNow/PayLah
25. Founder Bak Kut Teh
Fresh and meaty pork ribs
Where: 347 Balestier Rd., 329777
Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees starting at $5 with min order of $50 (11.30am to 11pm, closed on Tuesdays)
To order: Oddle
26. Kok Sen Restaurant
2019 Michelin Bib Gourmand Zi Char
Where: 32 Keong Saik Rd., 089139
Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees from $5 to $8 with min order of $50
To order: Oddle
27. Rattana Thai Restaurant
Authentic Thai cuisine
Where: 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-30, 082001
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $10 (Monday to Saturday, 11am to 10pm, drive-thru pick up can be arranged)
To order: Website
28. The Original Katong Laksa since 1950s – Janggut Laksa
The name says it all!
Where: Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Rd.,#B1-49A, 059413 (also at other locations)
Delivery: Islandwide, flat $8 delivery fee with min order of $40 (Monday to Sunday, 9.30am to 9.30pm)
To order: Oddle
Restaurants & Cafes
29. BTM Mussels & Bar
European, mussels, seafood
Where: 5 Duxton Hill, 089591
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with a min. order of $50 (free delivery for orders above $150; 11am to 9.30pm daily)
To order: Oddle
Website
30. The Masses
Asian-infused French cuisine
Where: 85 Beach Rd., #01-02, 189694
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with min. order of $25
Order at: Order page
Website
East
Hawkers & Zi Char
31. Lemaq
Nasi Padang, western food. halal-certified
Where: 511 Bedok North St. 3, #01-11, 460511
Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised
To order: Website
Instagram
32. New Ubin Seafood
Seafood, Zi Char
Where: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent #01-16, 528822 (pick-up also available at CHIJMES & Zhongshan Park)
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with min order of $50 (free delivery for orders above $200; Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm)
To order: Website
33. Quanji Teochew Noodles
Location: 208 New Upper Changi Rd., #01-44, 460208
Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees from $3 to $10 (free delivery for orders above $50; 6am to 2pm)
To order: Telegram Channel @quanjiteochewnoodles
Facebook
34. Xin Lai Lai 新来来 Chinese Zhi Char
Where: 391 Upper Aljunied Rd., 367876
Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised
To order : Facebook
Restaurants & Cafes
35. The Coastal Settlement
Where: 200 Netheravon Rd., 508529
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance (10.30am to 10.30pm daily)
To order: Website
Facebook
West
Hawkers & Zi Char
36. Ah Boon Drinks Stall & Eating House
Chinese, Western, Japanese
Where: 8 Boon Lay Way, 609964
Delivery: Within 3km of aforementioned address
To order: GrabFood or Foodpanda
Facebook
37. Burgs by Project Warung
Burger joint, halal-certified
Where: Block 451 Bukit Batok West Av. 6 #01-11, 650451 (also at Viva Business Park, Punggol Walk and Timbre+)
Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $7 with min order of $15 (11:30am to 9pm daily)
To order: Visit its Facebook page.
38. Al-Azhar Restaurant
Muslim, Indian
Where: 11 Cheong Chin Nam Rd., 599736
Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance (contact individual store for more details)
To order: Cal 6466 5052 (Cheong Chin Nam)/ 6785 1265 (Tampines)/ 6348 9319 (Geylang)
39. The Carving Board
Western, steaks
Where: 252 Jurong East St. 24 #01-107, 600252
Delivery: Islandwide, fees and min order vary with distance (Tuesday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 10pm)
To order: Oddle
Facebook
Restaurants & Cafes
40. Summer Hill
Family-style French cooking
Where: 106 Clementi St. 12, #01-62, 120106
Delivery: $5 flat fee in the neighbourhood, islandwide delivery available (fees to be advised)
To order: Call or WhatsApp 6251 5337.
Website
41. Wala Wala Cafe Bar
Bar bites, Western
Where: 31 Lorong Mambong, 277689 (Holland Village)
Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised
To order: WhatsApp 9057 4225.
Payment: PayNow
Website
You can also check out Facebook pages Hawkers United for hawkers and deals with delivery and takeaway options.
Having the option for hawker food delivery in Singapore is a huge gamechanger as you now have a much wider range of options for food when you are working from home. Stay safe and get your favourite food delivered today!
This article was first published in The Finder.