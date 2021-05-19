41 local establishments in Singapore that deliver right to your doorstep

With dining-in prohibited under new restrictions, food delivery is the norm again across Singapore

As the nation overcomes a new wave of Covid-19 infections, do your part by staying at home and ordering in with these hawker food delivery options in Singapore! While we all stay safe, reward yourself with these heart-warming local delights delivered right to your doorstep!

While many food delivery apps offer the convenience of a wide variety of options on one platform, they usually come with extra commission fees and high delivery charges.

Many celebrated eateries – including beloved hawker stalls, zi char (a Hokkien term used to describe a Chinese food stall providing a wide selection home-cooked meals – continue offering direct islandwide delivery. Find a list of them below, listed according to region should you prefer stopping by to pick up your food.

Craving for an international cuisine? Check out our roundup of more than two dozen restaurants – including three Michelin-star selects – that deliver as well. And, make sure you’re safe about handling your delivery or takeaway grub.

Central

Hawkers & Zi Char

1. Fishball Story

Singapore Michelin Bib Gourmand-award winning fishball and fish cake specialist

Where: Telok Ayer Market, 18 Raffles Quay, 048582

Delivery: Islandwide (for orders placed one day in advance), fees vary with distance [all fees go towards drivers/riders to tide them through the difficult period] with min order of $4.90 (last order at 8.30pm; takeaway and pickup available too)

Order at: WhatsApp or Text 9800 5036

2. 99 Thai Story

Thai, seafood

Where: 151 Bishan St. 11, #01-195, 570151

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance, preorder 2 hours in advance (Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm). Minimum order applies.

Order at: Call 9773 8887 or visit this Facebook link

3. Deanna’s Kitchen

Prawn noodles, halal-certified

Where: Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre #02-25, 310127 (also at Bedok North and Jurong East)

Delivery: Islandwide, $10 delivery fee with min. order of $20 (Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm)

To order: Website

4. Fish & Chicks

Asian-infused Western food

Where: 531 Ang Mo Kio Ave. 10, 560531 (various branches islandwide)

Delivery: Within 3km of individual stores, fees vary with distance

To order: Available on GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

5. Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap

Braised duck rice and porridge, Kway Chap Where: 335 Smith St., #02-156 Chinatown Complex, 050335

Delivery: Islandwide, minimum order and delivery fees vary with distance (11am to 6pm; closed Mondays and Fridays) To order: Oddle

6. Keng Eng Kee Seafood 瓊榮記海鲜

Michelin plate Zi Char

Where: Block 124 Bukit Merah Ln. 1, #01-136, 150124

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $5 with min order of $50 (hours vary; free delivery with min order of $68 on Mondays to Thursdays)

To order: Oddle

7. New Station Snack Bar

Zhi Char

Where: Far East Plaza #05-95, 228213

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of flat $5 with min. order of $50 (11am to 8pm daily)

To order: Visit website or call 6734 2862

8. Zam Zam

Serving murtabak, prata and biryani since 1908!

Where: 697 North Bridge Rd., 198675

Delivery: Islandwide; enquire for delivery charges.

To order: Call 6298 6320, 6298 7011 or WhatsApp 8787 1786

Restaurants & cafes

9. Grub

Casual bistro, burgers, fusion

Where: 510 Ang Mo Kio Ave. 1, Bishan-AMK Park, 569983

Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised (Monday to Friday, 11am to 10pm / Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 10pm)

To order: Website or call 8891 9298.

10. The Blue Ginger

Casual bistro, burgers, fusion

Where: 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-106, 237994

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $5 with min order of $80 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 2.30pm, and 6pm to 8.30pm / Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 8pm)

To order: Oddle

North

Hawkers & Zi Char

11. Ban Leong Wah Hoe Restaurant

Zi Char, Seafood

Where : 122 Casuarina Rd., 579510

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $8 with min. order of $50 (free delivery for orders above $250)

To order: Oddle

12. Yishun 925 Chicken Rice

Chicken rice

Where: 925 Yishun Central, #01-249, 760928

Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees vary with distance (free delivery for orders above $80)

To order: Website

13. Beef Bro

Flame-torched grills, bentos, halal-certified

Where: 1 Northpoint Dr., #B2-134 Northpoint City, 768019 (also at Century Square and Vivo City)

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $5.90 with min order of $35 (11.30am to 9.30pm daily)

To order: Oddle

14. Riders Cafe

Contemporary, comfort brunch food

Where: 51 Fairways Dr., 286965 (located in the heart of Bukit Timah/Eng Neo Avenue)

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with min order of $50

To order: Oddle

15. Red Eye Smokehouse

Authentic American-style BBQ smokehouse

Where: 1 Cavan Rd., 209842

Delivery: Islandwide, with delivery fee of $5 to $8, and min. order of $50 for <10 km and $80 for >10 km. (12pm to 8pm)

Order at: Oddle

16. Wah Seng Kee Traditional Wanton Noodles

Where: 313A Sembawang Dr., 751313

Delivery: Islandwide, free delivery with min order of $20 (Tuesday to Sunday, 6am to 1.30pm)

To order: WhatsApp 91551743 for fill up Online Form

Payment: PayNow/PayLah/Bank Transfer

17. Madras Woodlands GANGA

Vegetarian, Fusion, Cocktails

Where: 1 Cuff Rd., 209712

Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised (self-collection can be arranged)

Order at: Call 6295 3750 or Call/WhatsApp 8368 9020 (Menu at Instagram)

Northeast

Hawkers & Zi Char

18. Pow Sing Kitchen

Hainanese Chicken Rice, Chinese

Where: 59 Serangoon Garden Way, 555961

Delivery: Islandwide (through GrabFood), or within 3km (through Foodpanda) (self-collection available too)

To order: GrabFood or Foodpanda

19. Dai Lou Zi Char

Zi Char

Where: Marina Country Club, 11 Northshore Drive #01-0R, 828670

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance (12pm to 10pm)

To order: Facebook or Website

20. Srisun Express

Indian Muslim, halal-certified

Where: 56 Serangoon Garden Way, 555952 (also at Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Tampines)

Delivery: Islandwide (24 hours); visit website for delivery fees

To order: Website

Restaurants & Cafes

21. Lola’s Cafe

Casual dining, all-day brunch

Where: 5 Simon Rd., 545893

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $10 with min order of $30 (free delivery for orders above $80, 11am to 9 p.m. daily).

To order: Oddle

22. Pietro Ristorante Italiano

Italian

Where: 12 Jalan Kelulut, 809030

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $8 with min order of $40 (free delivery for orders above $60)

To order: WhatsApp 8688 2798 or 8780 0502

South

Hawkers & Zi Char

23. Chew Kee Soy Sauce Chicken

Soya sauce chicken noodles

Where: 8 Upper Cross St., 058327

Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees from $6 to $16, with a min. order of $40 (pre-order for next-day delivery).

To order: Order form

24. Beng Who Cooks

Protein bowls

Where: 39 Neil Rd., 088823

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $15 (free delivery for orders above $150; pre-order for next-day delivery; delivery available to different regions each day)

To order: Order form

Payment: PayNow/PayLah

25. Founder Bak Kut Teh

Fresh and meaty pork ribs

Where: 347 Balestier Rd., 329777

Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees starting at $5 with min order of $50 (11.30am to 11pm, closed on Tuesdays)

To order: Oddle

26. Kok Sen Restaurant

2019 Michelin Bib Gourmand Zi Char

Where: 32 Keong Saik Rd., 089139

Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees from $5 to $8 with min order of $50

To order: Oddle

27. Rattana Thai Restaurant

Authentic Thai cuisine

Where: 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-30, 082001

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $10 (Monday to Saturday, 11am to 10pm, drive-thru pick up can be arranged)

To order: Website

28. The Original Katong Laksa since 1950s – Janggut Laksa

The name says it all!

Where: Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Rd.,#B1-49A, 059413 (also at other locations)

Delivery: Islandwide, flat $8 delivery fee with min order of $40 (Monday to Sunday, 9.30am to 9.30pm)

To order: Oddle

Restaurants & Cafes

29. BTM Mussels & Bar

European, mussels, seafood

Where: 5 Duxton Hill, 089591

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with a min. order of $50 (free delivery for orders above $150; 11am to 9.30pm daily)

To order: Oddle

30. The Masses

Asian-infused French cuisine

Where: 85 Beach Rd., #01-02, 189694

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with min. order of $25

Order at: Order page

East

Hawkers & Zi Char

31. Lemaq

Nasi Padang, western food. halal-certified

Where: 511 Bedok North St. 3, #01-11, 460511

Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised

To order: Website

32. New Ubin Seafood

Seafood, Zi Char

Where: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent #01-16, 528822 (pick-up also available at CHIJMES & Zhongshan Park)

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance with min order of $50 (free delivery for orders above $200; Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm)

To order: Website

33. Quanji Teochew Noodles

Location: 208 New Upper Changi Rd., #01-44, 460208

Delivery: Islandwide, delivery fees from $3 to $10 (free delivery for orders above $50; 6am to 2pm)

To order: Telegram Channel @quanjiteochewnoodles

34. Xin Lai Lai 新来来 Chinese Zhi Char

Where: 391 Upper Aljunied Rd., 367876

Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised

To order : Facebook

Restaurants & Cafes

35. The Coastal Settlement

Where: 200 Netheravon Rd., 508529

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance (10.30am to 10.30pm daily)

To order: Website

West

Hawkers & Zi Char

36. Ah Boon Drinks Stall & Eating House

Chinese, Western, Japanese

Where: 8 Boon Lay Way, 609964

Delivery: Within 3km of aforementioned address

To order: GrabFood or Foodpanda

37. Burgs by Project Warung

Burger joint, halal-certified

Where: Block 451 Bukit Batok West Av. 6 #01-11, 650451 (also at Viva Business Park, Punggol Walk and Timbre+)

Delivery: Islandwide, flat fee of $7 with min order of $15 (11:30am to 9pm daily)

To order: Visit its Facebook page.

38. Al-Azhar Restaurant

Muslim, Indian

Where: 11 Cheong Chin Nam Rd., 599736

Delivery: Islandwide, fees vary with distance (contact individual store for more details)

To order: Cal 6466 5052 (Cheong Chin Nam)/ 6785 1265 (Tampines)/ 6348 9319 (Geylang)

39. The Carving Board

Western, steaks

Where: 252 Jurong East St. 24 #01-107, 600252

Delivery: Islandwide, fees and min order vary with distance (Tuesday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 10pm)

To order: Oddle

Restaurants & Cafes

40. Summer Hill

Family-style French cooking

Where: 106 Clementi St. 12, #01-62, 120106

Delivery: $5 flat fee in the neighbourhood, islandwide delivery available (fees to be advised)

To order: Call or WhatsApp 6251 5337.

41. Wala Wala Cafe Bar

Bar bites, Western

Where: 31 Lorong Mambong, 277689 (Holland Village)

Delivery: Islandwide, fees to be advised

To order: WhatsApp 9057 4225.

Payment: PayNow

You can also check out Facebook pages Hawkers United for hawkers and deals with delivery and takeaway options.

Having the option for hawker food delivery in Singapore is a huge gamechanger as you now have a much wider range of options for food when you are working from home. Stay safe and get your favourite food delivered today!

