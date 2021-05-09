Tiong Bahru Market: The 10 best stalls for consistently good hawker food

There are so many reasons to love the quaint Tiong Bahru neighbourhood, and the sheer variety of delicious hawker eats at the second-floor food centre are definitely the main draw.

With nearly 80 stalls to choose from, you are spoilt for choice.

The food centre itself is airy and spacious, making it a top choice for family meals with both variety and convenience.

Tiong Bahru Market & Food Centre | 30 Seng Poh Rd

1. 178 Lor Mee, #02-23

If it's your maiden visit to Tiong Bahru Food Centre, most will recommend you try Lor Mee from their two famous stalls.

The reason we pick Lor Mee 178's luscious bowls is that they're packed with ingredients and more crispy elements with the inclusion of their famous 'shark fritters'.

Go for the $4 bowl where the shark nuggets and crisp fried bits provide an enjoyable contrast to the thick, delicious gravy noodles.

A whole braised egg, the minced garlic and chilli padi all work well together and you could always add more elements (sliced fish cake, ngoh hiang and more) for a fee.

The only deterrent is the long queues that begin even in the morning hours.

2. Jian Bo Shui Kueh, #02-05

Easily one of the food centre's most popular stalls, Jian Bo serves an excellent version of Chee Kueh-which is still their most popular order, inspite of other worthy options such as Yam Cake, Chee Cheong Fun, a few varieties of Kueh and Nyonya Dumpling.

Most are queuing for the chee kueh though, delectable steamed rice cakes (we hear they mill their own rice to create these soft, melt-in-your-mouth cakes) with generous heapings of chye poh and chilli.

The preserved radish topping is among the best we have had with generous lashings of shrimp, pork lard and oil. Jian Bo has several outlets around town now, but the original at Tiong Bahru is still a firm favourite for its old-school charm

3. Tow Kwar Pop, #02-06

For a 'lighter' meal at Tiong Bahru Food Centre, the Rojak Set ($4) at Tow Kwar Pop is a delicious and refreshing plate.

The rojak is a pleasant medley of beancurd puffs, fruit, cucumber and beansprouts, all doused with crushed peanuts.

The puffs are grilled over charcoal providing a smoky aroma, and they are not too heavy-handed with the sauces and prawn paste which results in a plate that isn't cloying at all.

Altogether the sweet, sour, smoky and savoury flavours create one of the best versions of Rojak out there.

4. Lee Hong Kee Cantonese Roasted Meat, #02-60

You have to arrive early in the AM for this one, and be prepared to wait in a snaking queue. However, their freshly made char siew and siew yoke are well worth it.

You could have the char siew and roast pork over rice or noodles, topped with a savoury, rich gravy ($4 onwards).

The siew yoke boasts an excellent crackling and is tender without being too fatty, while the char siew is deliciously smoky and not overly sweet.

A generous side of vinegary chilli is needed to balance the richness of the meat and sauce.

5. Tiong Bahru Fishball, #02-20

Not just a great food centre for the three meals of the day, Tiong Bahru FC also has great options for in-between meals and snacks for when you feel peckish.

Tiong Bahru Fishball serves up a wide variety, from otah fishballs to tofu cheese puffs and a coloured roll of fish paste stuffed with vegetable and crabstick to wantons and beancurd puffs.

Opt to take these away, and if you are eating on the spot they will freshly re-fry your choices and serve them with homemade chilli sauce.

6. Teck Seng Soya Bean Milk, #02-69

At this unassuming stall, queues begin forming at the early hours of the morning and they sell out of their silky beancurd pudding or tau huey as soon as the morning breakfast rush is over.

Handmade the traditional way, on-site which lends to the beancurd's silken, smooth texture and unmistakeable homemade flavour.

If you are too late to score tau huey, you might still be able to try the hot or iced soya bean milk drink which is also excellently smooth and a great drink to quell the heat from your hawker meals.

One of the best value buys at the market as prices begin at $1.

7. Tiong Bahru Pau, #02-19

Tiong Bahru Pau is a brand name of sorts, with their outlet at Tiong Bahru Food Centre being the original, spread across two stalls.

They serve a variety of steamed and fried snacks and this is another reason why this food centre is great for those in-between meals and takeaway bites.

They sell a variety of nearly twenty items, ranging from fluffy steamed chicken, pork, red bean and lotus paste pau with generous fillings to fried delights such as the Curry Puff and Sesame Ball with peanut filling.

Among the sweet snacks, we like their Egg Tart for it's flaky, butter-rich crust.

Prices begin at $0.80 and $2 will get you a filling portion of Lo Ma Gai (glutinous rice with chicken).

8. Tiong Bahru Braised Duck, #02-43

This braised duck stall may not attract the longest queues, but it has a steady and loyal following and several nearby tables can be seen tucking into their bowls of braised duck over yellow noodles, or their very hearty Duck Porridge.

The accompanying herbal soup is delicious and full-bodied and each bowl comes with plump slices of duck braised in a delicious rich sauce that flavour-packed without being cloying.

Prices begin at $4 per bowl.

9. Joo Chiat Beef King, #02-35

The main draw at this beef noodle stall is the generous portions of beef chunks per bowl, coated in the thick and unctuous gravy.

Their Beef Brisket Noodles ($4.50) are a must-order, where each strand of noodle is well-coated with sauce and topped with fork-tender chunks of meat.

The accompanying savoury soup provides a welcome balance in between bites, and the chilli adds a spicy and tart dimension which is very welcome.

10. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, #02-82

This is the food centre's go-to chicken rice stall, and the snaking queues prove it.

A humble $3 plate gets you a balanced meal of fragrant rice, silken slices of boneless steamed or roasted chicken and some pickled vegetables that add an interesting contrast.

The winner here is the fiery chilli sauce that has a pleasant, gingery kick and the rice itself that is lighter and with less of an oil-slick than most.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.