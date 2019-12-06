$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season

We're in peak durian season now and almost every durian store is bursting at the seams with an unending line of customers snagging up their favourite fruit.

For all you durian aficionados, we've specially collated six durian and durian dessert buffets for you to get your fill of the creamy fruit. And with the durian season going on until August, you'll have ample time to eat your way through this list!

1. 45-MINUTE DURIAN BUFFET FOR $4.50

Plaza Singapura is hosting the Perfect Summer for its 45th Anniversary, and it has possibly one of the cheapest durian buffets in town.

Any summer season in Singapore wouldn’t be complete without durians! Enjoy a 45-minute Durian Buffet for only $4.50 per... Posted by Plaza Singapura on Thursday, 6 June 2019

From June 21 to 23, the $4.50 durian buffet offers a spread of Mao Shan Wang, D24, D101 and more. Here's the catch though: you'll have to spend a minimum of $45 on a single receipt - worth it if you're already planning on doing a spot of shopping.

Tickets are available for purchase from now till June 20, while stocks last.

Gobble up quickly because it's only 45 minutes per session and limited to 2 tickets per shopper, per day.

When: Available for ticket purchase from now till June 20

Where: 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839, Level 1 Outdoor Front Plaza

2. $38 MAO SHAN WANG DURIAN BUFFET

Majestic Durian is back with its $38 durian buffet, and you'll want to travel to Bedok just for this deal.

📢 YOO-HOO OUR DURIAN BUFFET IS BACK 📢 MSW / D13 / D101 Buffet!! NETT PRICE at $38 ALL DAY, Eat till you surrender... Posted by Majestic Durian on Tuesday, 28 May 2019

The durian buffet has a variety of Mao Shan Wang, D13 and D101. Make your money's worth by bringing along the whole family, because children below 12 and senior citizens above 55 will get to eat for free with every paying adult.

Don't forget to make reservations two days in advance to secure a spot.

When: Now available, 2pm – 10pm

Where: Block 84, Bedok North St 4 #01-29, Singapore 460084

3. $39.80 DESSERT BUFFET WITH DURIAN PASTRIES

Goodwood Park Hotel never fails to impress with its array of durian pastries during the King of Fruits season, and this year is no different.

Available from 4 May to 14 July. Our signature dessert buffet will be back at Coffee Lounge! For this limited period... Posted by Goodwood Park Hotel on Friday, 26 April 2019

From $39.80 per person, load up on D24 Pandan Lapis Coconut Cake, D24 Mousse Cake, D24 Puff and more as you make multiple trips back to the buffet line. You can also top up your meals with the Dessert Buffet with Durian Pastries when you dine at the Coffee Lounge.

When: Now till July 14

Where: 2 Scotts Road, Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore 228221

4. $45 DELECTABLE DURIAN HIGH TEA BUFFET

There's nothing like a peaceful high tea sesh with a group of girlfriends; even better if everyone's a durian lover.

A shout-out to all durian lovers! Indulge in Marriott Cafe’s Durian High Tea Buffet with pastries and desserts... Posted by Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel on Thursday, 30 May 2019

Sync your calendars and set a date at Marriott Cafe for its Delectable Durian High Tea Buffet, happening from now till July 31.

For $45 per person, you're in for a sweet and savoury treat of Durian Rojak, Durian Roti John, Durian Tarts and other local delights for a delish afternoon of get-togethers.

When: Now till July 31, 3pm – 5pm

Where: 20 Orchard Road, Marriott Cafe, Singapore 238865

5. $48 DURIAN OMAKASE + FREE-FLOW MAO SHAN WANG

Taste up to six different types of durian and get educated about its characteristics as you go through the 'SuKaWa' durian omakase experience at 99 Old Trees.

This is D135. We gave it an unofficial name, The Rock, because it looks like a rock. Orangey flesh, soft and creamy.... Posted by 99 Old Trees - Durians & Desserts on Tuesday, 4 June 2019

The icing on the cake is definitely the free-flow Mao Shan Wang that comes after the six-course omakase. There's even a durian dessert to round off the meal and coconut water to reduce 'heatiness'.

Head down from now till June 20 to enjoy the SuKaWa omakase for $48, after which, the price increases to $60 per person.

When: Now till August 31

Where: Blk 46 Owen Road, #01-277, Singapore 210046

6. $88 FREE-FLOW MAO SHAN WANG AND PREMIUM DURIANS

Round up your kakis this July 12 and bask in the kampong vibes at Good Ol' Days in RWS.

The annual durian fest priced at $88 for RWS Invites members and $98 for non-members will be held at The Coliseum.

Yes, it comes with a steep price tag, but the event promises a time of merrymaking with live getai performances, street food, and free-flow of premium durians...yums!

Remember to grab a few mangosteens, rambutans and fresh coconut water to cool off after indulging in all that creamy goodness.

When: July 12, 6pm – 7.30pm

Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore