Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $10 Mao Shan Wang durian

MAO SHAN WANG DURIANS AT $10 EACH

Durian season is here again and as we all know, surplus stock usually means plummeting prices, to the benefit of durian lovers everywhere.

At a stall in Tiong Bahru, the price of a single Mao Shan Wang durian is now going for $10.

That's way below the already-discounted price of $18 per kg that some stalls are selling the prized species for this season. 

Posted by King Fruits Durian Singapore on Tuesday, 21 May 2019
Mao Shan Wang
Photo: Screengrab from Facebook
Posted by King Fruits Durian Singapore on Sunday, 26 May 2019

We can't vouch whether there's still stock by the time you get there, but based on this video posted on Friday (May 24), there's still plenty for sale. And not just Mao Shan Wang but other varieties too at similarly steep discounts. 

Where: King Fruits Stall

Addresses: (Two locations) 22 Havelock Rd, Singapore 160022, and Geylang - 639 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389570


Opening hours: 11am to 2am daily

Contact: 8186 8358

SINGAPORE AIRLINES FARE SALE

Who's up for a holiday?

Singapore Airlines is having a sale from May 24 to June 16 to various destinations worldwide, including:

  • Phuket from $168
  • Bangkok from $198
  • Denpasar (Bali) from $228
  • Hong Kong from $268
  • Taipei from $398
  • Perth from $468
  • Male (Maldives) from $468
  • Osaka from $548
  • Tokyo from $598
  • Seoul from $658
  • Rome from $978

The promotional prices are valid for travel between Sept 1 this year and March 31 2020. Find out more on their website here.

When: May 24 to June 16, for travel between Sept 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020

Where: Book online at https://www.singaporeair.com/

STARBUCKS 1-FOR-1 DRINKS

Have a Starbucks card? Enjoy a 1-for-1 Venti-sized Yuzu Honey Jelly Yogurt Frappuccino from May 27 to 31.

Calling all Starbucks Rewards members: double the sips, double the smiles.✌️ From 27-31 May, treat yourself to a...

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Saturday, 25 May 2019

When: May 27 to 31

Where: Starbucks outlets islandwide

YONEX WAREHOUSE SALE

If you're on the lookout for badminton and sports gear at a steal, head down to the Yonex Warehouse sale at Jalan Pemimpin from May 31 to June 2. 

You can expect to find discounts up to 80 per cent, with prices of badminton rackets from $5.90, shoes from $10, and apparel from as low as $6 each.

Where: Yonex distributor Sunrise & Co warehouse, 38E Jln Pemimpin, Singapore 577181

When: May 31 to June 2

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm

candicecai@asiaone.com
 

