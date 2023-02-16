$4.8m Aston Martin supercar Valhalla lands in Singapore

Aston Martin's latest supercar, the Valhalla, was in town for a special preview at official dealer Wearnes Automotive's showroom at Leng Kee Road.

The hybrid-powered Valhalla is expected to cost around $4.8 million without COE, and Singapore has an allocation of five units, of which three have already been sold, with first deliveries slated to start towards the end of 2024.

The Valhalla breaks new ground for Aston Martin, as it is the brand's first series production mid-engined supercar, as well as its first plug-in hybrid production car. The car on display in Singapore is officially just a concept prototype, but the production model will likely not stray too far away from the concept.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Powering the Valhalla is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is Aston Martin's most powerful V8 ever, and develops over 800hp on its own.

The engine is paired with no less than three electric motors, two at the front axle and one at the rear axle, powered by a 150kW/400V battery, and the drivetrains combine to produce a total of 1,012hp and 1,000Nm of torque.

Together with a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Valhalla is able to go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, and hit a top speed of 350km/h.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In terms of efficiency, the Valhalla is capable of driving in pure Electric Vehicle (EV) mode for up to 15km, at a maximum speed of 130km/h. When driven in EV mode, power is sent exclusively to the front axle, while in other modes, the power is distributed between the front and rear axles in varying proportions depending on the driving demands and conditions.

The Valhalla has been designed and engineered using the expertise of Aston Martin's involvement in Formula One, and the car features a carbon fibre tub and an F1-style push rod front suspension with inboard mounted springs and dampers.

The rear uses a multilink setup with variable spring rates and adaptive dampers, and the car's ride height is fully adjustable to adapt to varying driving conditions and situations.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Valhalla also comes equipped with carbon ceramic matrix brakes, with brake-by-wire technology, paired with bespoke Michelin tyres of 20-inches (50.8cm) in front and 21-inches (53.3cm) at the rear, for maximum roadholding and grip.

The aerodynamically-sculpted body also generates 600kg of downforce, and the car has a target dry weight of just 1,550kg.

Despite the track-focused nature of the car, the Valhalla will also come with creature comforts to make it viable for road use. The dihedral doors feature roof cut-outs for easy ingress and egress, and despite the Formula One-style seating position, the seats are movable and adjustable.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The car will also feature a new infotainment system with a central touchscreen display that also incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard features include full adaptive LED matrix headlights with high beam assist, as well as advanced driver assistance systems like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, active cruise control, blind spot monitoring and rear view parking camera (with surround view option).

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

